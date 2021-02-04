10 Yoga Asanas For Glowing Skin And Healthy Hair

There’s no human in this world who doesn’t want clear and glowing skin along with healthy hair. We can use different makeup and hairstyling techniques to hide our skin and hair issues, but if we talk in the longer term, these things are not helpful and will not help you in the future. But if you bring little changes in your lifestyle in order to enjoy flawless glowing skin with healthy hair, then you have to perform some activities for your own self.

Due to several issues like poor metabolism or hormonal imbalance, these things get reflected in your face or in the growth of your hair, so some proper changes like a well-balanced diet can keep things under control, but there are also some yoga postures that are very beneficiary in providing glowing skin as well as promote good health of hair. With these yoga postures, you can eliminate all the toxins from your body to get young and glowing skin with shiny, healthy hair, which means an overall healthy person from inside and outside.

Here’s the list of best yoga asanas for glowing skin and healthy hair:

1. Padmasana or the Lotus Pose

Padmasana is also known as the lotus pose, is a very beneficial pose that helps to relax the body and also prepares the body for the upcoming yoga asanas. It might look easy to perform, but it is actually not. Padmasana calms the body and brain and relives all the stress from the body, which helps in making the skin healthy and glowing. It also relieves menstrual pain, and the best part of this yoga posture is that it can be performed at any time of the day. Padmasana improves blood circulation from head to toe, which also helps in promoting good hair health.

2. Paschimottanasana or Seated Forward Bend Pose

In this Yoga asana, you do intense stretching that again relieves your body from all the stress and makes you feel refreshed and calm. Paschimottanasana improves the blood circulation in the body and purifies the blood that enhances the skin elasticity, and reduces wrinkles or blemishes along with improving the texture and complexion of the skin. Poor digestion also results in dull skin. Thus this asana improves digestion and constipation, which will default benefit your skin.

3. Ustrasana or Camel Pose

This yoga asana is very strongly recommended to strengthen the spine bone. Ustrasana works on the core muscles that also help you in getting rid of the tummy fat and promotes a flat stomach. It also improves blood flow in the head, which improves the health of your hair and skin by removing all the toxic materials from the bloodstream. This camel pose asana opens up the chest and improvises the hormonal balance, and relives from menstrual cramps.

4. Dhanurasana or Bow Pose

Dhanurasana resembles a bow when performed in the right way, and this is why it is also known as the bow pose. It is also called an upward wheel pose, which improves the overall flexibility in the body and is one of the best yoga postures to get rid of fatigue muscles. While performing this asana, the pressure that is applied to your abdomen area helps in eliminating the toxins from the body, which results in amazingly glowing skin. It also helps in weight loss, and its daily practice improves the blood flow to all the body parts that also makes your skin look young.

5. Matsyasana or Fish Pose

Marsyasana, also known as the fish pose, is a backbend posture of yoga, which beginners can easily perform. It is one of the essential yoga exercises for glowing and healthy skin. This posture improves the circulation of blood in the whole body, including the head. When there’s proper blood flow in the head, hair growth is possible; thus, Matsyasana is one of the most beneficial yoga poses for healthy hair. This asana also gives you instantly glowing skin as it fights bloating and digestion, which restricts the skin tissue growth.

6. Sarvangasana or Shoulder Pose

Sarvangasana, also known as the shoulder stand posture, improves the blood circulation of the head, and by this, it also improves the blood circulation in facial skin that leads to healthy and glowing skin. When this yoga asana is practised regularly, then it also improves the hair and skin texture. It reduces pimples, body acne, wrinkles, and dullness from your face. This pose is quite difficult to perform, so for beginners, it is advised to take the support of the wall and slowly leave your support when you feel you can do it on your own. Practice Sarvangasana regularly to avail its long term benefits for both skin and hair.

7. Uttanasana or Intense Forward Bending Pose

Uttanasana is also called the forward bending posture that mainly works on your core strength. This asana also improves blood flow all over the body, especially on the face that provides glow to your skin, and enhances the complexion and texture of the skin naturally. If you are performing this asana for the first time, then this will be quite hard for you to get it, and it is also advised to begin it slowly. This is an excellent stretching yoga asana that promotes healthy and younger-looking skin.

8. Halasana or Plough Pose

A troubled sleep pattern often leads to several skin and health issues that directly affect your skin and hair health too. So, Halasana is one of those yoga poses that improves sleep patterns by improving the circulation of blood in all the parts of the body to give you a relaxed and calm body, which will be reflected in your facial skin glow. And with all these benefits, it manages your sleep pattern and leads to beautiful glowing skin every morning your wake up. It also works especially on the core muscle to help you get the flat tummy you always wanted.

9. Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose

Bhujangasana, also known as the Cobra pose because it is shaped in the form of Cobra. This asana, if practised regularly, will keep you fit from head to toe without any doubts. It not only promotes good healthy skin, but it also builds a strong spine and arms. One of the key asanas of the Surya Namaskar series, Bhujangasana, improves your breathing pattern, opens your chest, and increases the intake of oxygen that brings a natural young-looking glow to the skin. It also detoxifies the body to help you get rid of those acnes and gives your clear skin.

10. Shavasana or Corpse Pose

Shavasana is one of the best poses that relaxes your mind and body from inside. If you practice Shavasana only then, it may not benefit you wholly, but if you perform it at the end of your daily workout routine or yoga routine, then it may show its wonders. Shavasana refers to a relaxed mode posture that relieves stress and anxiety from the body, which directly makes your skin look healthy and glowing. It also regulates the blood flow to all the body parts from head to toe. It relaxes the scalp, too, which is also beneficial for healthy hair. If this yoga asana is performed regularly, then it will provide you with naturally glowing and healthy skin.

All of these asanas were some of the best yoga asanas that you can practice to get healthy glowing skin and healthy hair. Yoga takes time to show its results, so it is advisable to perform it regularly and be consistent in your routine, and you will see the results yourself.