Latest
5 Coffee Eye Masks for Dark Circles
In this Netflix generation, staying up till late and bingeing on your favourite shows have become a part of our daily routine. While it may give you a lot of… ...
4 Onion Juice for Eyebrows Growth Remedies
Perfectly-shaped eyebrows are an absolute face enhancer. Eyebrows not only protect your eyes from dirt and sweat but also add charm to your face. Have you noticed how most female… ...
How To Remove Dark Circles With Apple Cider Vinegar Permanently?
Our confidence and boldness shape our personality. If we are not confident in our skin, we can never have an aura that we desire for. And perhaps this is why… ...
10 Yoga Asanas For Glowing Skin And Healthy Hair
There’s no human in this world who doesn’t want clear and glowing skin along with healthy hair. We can use different makeup and hairstyling techniques to hide our skin and… ...
Exercises for getting periods Immediately
Regular exercise, apart from keeping the body in shape, has various benefits including balanced mental health and hygiene. We can indulge in many exercises at various levels, and each exercise… ...
How To Use Duct Tape To Remove Blackheads?
For many women and men, a clear face from birth till old age is not possible. One of the most common culprits for that is blackheads. While these are not… ...
How To Grow Taller At 16 For Girls
You may have your taller friends than you or suddenly gained height, while you have the same height you had two years back. Maybe your family members are tall, and… ...
10 DIY Home-Made Hair Growth Hair Tonic Recipes
Long hair always will be one of the most ethereal signs of beauty in women. However, not everyone is blessed with easily growing long hair. Some are blessed with good… ...
8 Hime Haircut Hairstyles You Will Love
Whether you are into anime or not, you must have noticed the hairstyles that most Japanese female anime characters have. The haircut has the classic “bangs” and is one of… ...
DIY Nail Polish Remover at Home
Nail polishes add a dash of colour on our nails and in our lives. However, removing nail polish often ends up being a hassle. The reasons for this are plenty.… ...
DIY Hair Serum for Glossy and Smooth Hair
We all want smooth hair that appears shiny and smooth. But it is not so easy to achieve that. Too much heat and chemical treatment end up making hair dry… ...
DIY Deep Conditioner Hair Mask for Dry Hair
Nowadays, with several different kinds of heat treatment for hair, pollution, stress, and a bad diet, dry hair is very common. While the market is flooded with very expensive and… ...
How To Bleach At Home The Correct Way
Everyone loves running their fingers in their thick and fluffy hair, but it isn’t easy to maintain hair health on a busy schedule. The best solution to this is bleaching… ...
8 Fruit Juices For Skin Lightening
Skin is that part of the body that reflects our health and self-esteem. Your skin’s health majorly depends on what you eat and drink. It needs a continuous supply of… ...
Benefits of Ragi for Weight Loss
A lot of the time, losing weight becomes essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle. You might also feel like losing weight to look better and, most importantly, feel better. A… ...
10 Best Pre-Wedding Beauty Tips For Indian Brides
The day you have been dreaming of since the time of your childhood has finally arrived, and it’s here within a few days. The special day of your life, your… ...