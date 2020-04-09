5 Trending Netflix Shows That Should Not Be Missed

Netflix is one of the most used and popular video streaming apps in India and worldwide. This platform always keeps you engaged with the best of shows. So, if you have a long weekend or vacation, or just want to binge-watch shows that are worth considering, here is a list for you. All of these are excellent specimens of acting and plot and art.

So, here are the top 5 shows from Netflix that you must watch:

1. Money Heist

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) is a Spanish heist crime series under the direction of Álex Pina. If you love heist shows, then you will love this show. It is a thrilling story of eight thieves who aim to pull off the most significant crime and money heist of the century. They target the Royal Mint of Spain situated in Madrid and look at themselves and force their hostages to print nearly 2.4 billion Euros. The crime mastermind manipulates the Spanish police and secret intelligence while they perform this daunting heist.

The second season continues their more dangerous adventures. Experience the journey through Spanish underworld, manipulation, thrilling stunts, and plans, and much more. The acting skills of Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Itunpo, etc. make this series a delightful watch. Today, Netflix has released Part four worldwide. This show is trending at number 1. If you have not watched it yet, do not wait. It is the time now, to be glued to this show.

2. Stranger Things

If you love the sci-fi and paranormal genre, then this show from the Duffer Brothers is sure to be on your list. The series debuted in 2016 with premises in a fictional town of Hawkins. It is set in the nostalgic ’80s and offers insight into how secret scientific and paranormal activities start to disrupt the peaceful life of the citizens in the small town. It is a perfect mixture of supernatural, investigation drama, paranormal activities, missing person cases, alternate reality, and a little bit eerie feeling.

This is four seasons old and continues to amaze people through its neat storytelling, and the acting casts assemble. Every season becomes more and more complicated with intertwined plots and soft-core horror. The talented cast of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, and others will make you glued to your screen.

3. Sex Education

As taboo as it seems, this British comedy-drama series in Netflix has become a critic and viewers favorite (nearly 40 million views in the first season alone). This is a quirky series created by Laurie Nunn that discusses the complicated and taboo matter of sex among high school students with a comical attitude. It follows the journey of a teenager Otis who has an ambivalent attitude towards sex because of his sex therapist mother.

He opens an underground sex advice business for his fellow schoolmates along with his quirky classmate Maeve and experiences life like never before. This series has everything- the sexual problems of teenagers, their anxiety, high school romance, heartbreak, school troubles, and personal issues. The acting chops of Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, and others have made this show a delight to watch.

4. Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders is the perfect choice for those who love crime shows and periodic dramas. This show takes you back in the war-torn 19th century Birmingham, England and gives a realistic picture of the underworld in England. This show is all about the mafia family gang peaky blinders and their exploits and adventures. It is based on the real-life crime gang of the Shelby family and their leader Tommy Shelby. This award-winning show of Steven Knight has an ensemble cast of some of the talented actors like Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory, and Cillian Murphy.

Each season of the show describes the ambitions and dangerous plans of Tommy Shelby as his gangs become the most notorious urban gang of that time. Also witness their dangerous crimes, their collision with the local authority, the struggle and battle for power and so many things. Peaky blinders will surely keep you hooked to the screen.

5. She

This is undoubtedly the black horse in the Indian web series industry. It i9s a story of a female undercover cop created by Imtiaz Ali and Divya Johry and directed by Arif Ali. This story follows the ordinary Mumbai cop Bhumika, who gets a makeover as a pimp to get close to the most robust Indian Narcotic dealer group so that Indian Anti Narcotics Group can ambush the leader of the drug chain.

It follows the personal crisis, the transformation of a simple woman to a bold and confident seducer who also tries to prove her mettle. This story is all for those who want to get a realistic picture of the Indian underworld. It is real, hard-hitting, and forces you to think about the story more and more.

Conclusion

These are the best five, so grab some snacks and start binge-watching. Five trending Netflix shows can keep you busy for a while. So grab the popcorn and enjoy! It’s showtime.