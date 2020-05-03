8 Series To Watch When You Are Desperate To Travel During The Lockdown

The nationwide lockdown has got everyone going insane staying indoors. The lockdown period is especially hard for the ones who always long for weekends to bag their bags and explore destinations in and around. With the latest order to extend the lockdown period, we can absolutely feel what is running on the minds of travel enthusiasts.

This post brings to the 8 series to watch when you desperately want to travel during the lockdown period. Read ahead to know about some of the exciting series that is sure to quench your thirst for travel.

TVF Tripling

Where to stream: YouTube | SonyLiv | TVF Play

Did you have Rajasthan and the North East regions in your travel bucket list? Then go ahead and stream TVF Tripling on the available digital platforms. This series narrates the travel tales of three siblings – Chandan, Chanchai, and Chitvan, who take up a hilarious travel trip to Rajasthan in the first season. The second season narrates all the hilarious encounters of the brothers in the exotic north east states of the country.

Source: https://tvfplay.com

The Trip

Where to stream: Bindass.com | YouTube

The Trip is a web series that narrates the tale of four young women set out on a bachelorette trip. Shwetha Tripathi, Lisa Haydon, Mallika Dua and Sapna Pabbi take on a journey of confessions and exciting adventures from Delhi to Thailand and end up rediscovering themselves. With pretty visuals and exotic backgrounds, The Trip is sure to help with your travel cravings during the lockdown.

Source: https://www.thedigitalhash.com

Four More Shots Please!

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Here is another web series about four perfectly flawed women, who are discovering how their friendship and tequila helps them live, love, fall and rise through their millennial life in the buzzing city of Mumbai. Four More Shots Please! ticks the right boxes of feminism and self-discoveries, and life in a metro by young women. The second season of the series takes viewers through the landscapes of Istanbul, along with the company of four women, and some tequila.

Source: https://topbuzztimes.com/

Way Back Home

Where to stream: YouTube

Way Back Home is a complete travel series in which Rohan Thakur takes you to the undiscovered, hidden gems in the land of the Himalayas. Join Rohan as he takes you on a journey through snow-capped mountains of Leh, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. Rohan’s trek through the ranges and stay at the cozy little villages of Himachal is sure to give you the required travel dose.

Source: https://blog.junkjam.in/

Love Ok Please

Where to stream: MX Player

Love Ok Please is one of a kind travel reality show that is hosted by Karan Wahi. This travel show is all about eight contestants who set out on a road trip, only to fall in love with the course and get addicted to road trips. The episodes are shot in the exotic backdrop of Himachal Pradesh.

Source: https://www.mumbailive.com/

Rise

Where to stream: YouTube

Rise is a short and sweet mini-series with only four episodes. But don’t be too soon to judge, all the episodes are packed with dreamy backdrops that are treat to your eyes. Rise narrates that story of Shrey, an IT professional, who sets out on a road trip on his bike, only to become more reliable than ever in his life.

Source: https://authorsandeep.com/

Kalki’s Great Escape

Where to stream: Hotstar

Kalki’s Great Escape is a travel show hosted by actor Kalki Koechlin and her father, Joel Koechlin. The travel show is all about the adventures encountered by the duo in the mesmerising backdrop of the north east part of India. Watch Kalki, and her father indulge in local cuisine and take part in the local culture and traditions in this travel show.

Source: http://www.natgeotraveller.in/

Away from Home

Where to stream: YouTube

Away from Home serves as the perfect series for every beach and coastal lover. This is an all travel, no drama series about a young girl who is absolutely in love with beaches. Watch her travel to the ultimate beach destination of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, only to fall in love with the place and call off her wedding to stay back in the exotic Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Source: https://www.easemytrip.com/