Ananya Panday Full Bio: Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family and More

Introduction/Description: Ananya Pandey is a well-known Indian actress who works in the Bollywood film industry. She is the daughter of a famous Bollywood actor, Mr. Chunky Pandey. She inaugurated her career in acting in 2019. She was a leading actress in the well-known movie Student of the year 2.
Recent News: Recently, a short clip by the show “Koffee with Karan” has gone viral all over the social media where Sidhant Chaturvedi was seen trolling Ananya Pandey on her struggle journey. People are actively sharing that video all over the internet. Sidhant Chaturvedi postulated, “her struggle starts where our dreams come true.”
Career
Number of films till now: Formerly, she has done two movies, her 3rd movie ‘Khali Peeli’ is yet to be released on 12 June 2020.
Debut movie: Student of the year 2
Debut year: 2019
List of all movies done so far: Student of the year, Pati Patni or wo and Khaali Peeli, which will be released on 12 June 2020.
Controversies/controversial statements:
Sidhant Chaturvedi, who marked his very first role in the super hit movie ‘Gully Boy’ was seen trolling Ananya Pandey on the Koffee with Karan show. He passed a statement on Ananya Pandey about her journey in her career in Bollywood. Since then, people are trolling and making memes on Ananya Pandey.
Recently Ananya was exposed by her school-mate. Ananya and her mother claimed that Ananya got a seat in the University of Southern California. Her school friend called out to her for faking it. Opposing it, Ananya was found threatening the girl on her Finsta account (another account of Instagram that many users maintain). The girl further said that “Ananya has cheated and broken her relationships several times when she gets what she wants from them.”
Relationships:
Marital status: Single
Current boyfriend: Kartik Aryan (Rumour)
Past relationships: Karan Jaisingh (Rumour)
Physical Stats
Weight: 54 kg
Height: 5’9 inches (175cm)
Figure measurements: 33-26-33
Eye colour: Dark brown
Hair colour: Black
Shoe size: 6
Dress size: 8
Personal Life:
Date of Birth: October 30th, 1998
Age: 21
Zodiac: Scorpio
Hometown: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality: Indian
Residential address: N/A
Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
School: Dhiru Bhai Ambani International School
Educational Qualification: Pursuing graduation
College/University: University of Southern California, Los Angeles
Hobbies: Partying, Travelling, Dancing, and Reading
Religion: Hinduism
Languages known: Hindi and English
Family:
Mother: Bhavana Pandey
Profession: Costume Designer
Father: Chunky Pandey
Profession: Bollywood Actor
Siblings:
Sister: Rysa Pandey (Younger), Student
Brother: Ahaan Pandey (Cousin), Internet Celebrity
Her/his inspiration:
Ananya Pandey seeks inspiration from Alia Bhatt. She was truly inspired from her role, especially in Gully boy. She’s also one of the favorite actresses of Ananya.
Awards and accreditations:
Award Name: Next Gen Star of the year by Grazia Millennial (2019)
Award Name: Youth influencer of the year by Vogue India (2019)
Fond of:
Favourite Bollywood actor (s): Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan
Favourite Hollywood actor (s): Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hiddleston
Favourite Bollywood actress (s): Deepika Padukone and Kajol
Favourite Hollywood actress (s): Emma Watson and Jennifer Lawrence.
Favourite destination (s): New York, London, and Las Vegas
Favourite book (s): Divergent, The sister of traveling pants and Diary of a wimpy kid.
Favourite TV celebrity (s): N/A
Favourite sport (s): Football, Cricket
Favourite Bollywood Films: 2 states (2014) and Student of the year (2012)
Favourite show (s): Castle, The Big Bang Theory, How I Met Your Mother and Glee
Favourite food (s): Pizza and chocolates
Favourite design label (s): N/A
Favourite Indian singer (s): N/A
Favourite international singer (s): Ed Sheeran, Zayn Malik, Enrique Iglesias, Katty Perry, Taylor Swift, Eminem, Justin Beiber, and Michael Jackson.
Favourite beauty brand (s): N/A
Favourite international sportsperson (s): Christiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Neymar.
Favourite Indian sportsperson (s): Virat Kohli
Beauty Secret
Ananya Pandey believes in old remedies, she applies the mixtures of turmeric powder, honey and yogurt mask on her face, and she oils her hairs once a week. She also uses rose water on her face to wipe off the dirt twice in a day.
Facts / interesting trivia about Ananya Pandey:
If you check out the Instagram feed of Ananya Pandey, you will find out that the star-kid is close friends with Suhana Khan (Shahrukh Khan’s daughter).
It was rumoured that Ananya Pandey would make a debut with the ‘Bhai-Jaan of Bollywood’, Salman Khan. She was mentored by Salman Khan, and many people thought she would share a role in his movie.
Ananya Pandey made her debut on Student of the year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.
Most of the sources claim that she is in a secret relationship with Kartik Aryan.
Ananya’s favorite movie is Student of the year 1, and she was obsessed with the film ever since it was released.
Ananya used to be a fashion student. There is no doubt that she has an impeccable sense of fashion, and it’s not surprising why she was a fashion student.
She loves dogs, and she has a dog named Fudge.
She is very particular about her health and fitness and gets trained by the celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala.
Net worth:
The estimated net worth of Ananya Pandey – $1 million (As of 2019).
Brands endorsed till now:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ananyapanday
Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ananya_Panday
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ananyapandayy/