Himanshi Khurana Full Bio: Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family, and More

Himanshi Khurana is a model and actress, works in Punjabi-language films. Her father is Kuldeep Khurana, a government employee. She inaugurated her career in acting in 2012. She appeared as a contestant in Bigg Boss season 13.
November 2020– Asim and Himanshi celebrate one year of togetherness by cutting the cake with ‘Ashimanshi’ written on it. Fans congratulate them on their love anniversary. Also, Himanshi celebrates her 29the birthday today i.e. 27th November 2020.
September 2020– Himanshi Khurana tests Covid-19 positive after attending the Farmer’s Protest in Punjab.
August 2020– Even T-Series and Gulshan Kumar couldn’t refrain from having the cute couple in their song sung by Arijit Singh: Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam.
June 2020– Seems like the lovely couple has been the first of choice of almost all singers as this time they become the lead couple in Preetinder’s song: Khyaal Rakhya Kar.
March 2020– Love birds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana feature in Neha Kakkar’s new song’s music video: Kalla Sohna Nai.
As soon as the song made its way to Youtube, the social media was bombarded with praises of the couple’s chemistry. Their cute BTS pictures from the shoot were making a roar on various social media platforms.
November 2019– Currently, Himanshi Khurana is hogging all the limelight of her closeness with an intimate relationship with Azim Riaz in the Big Boss house.
The actress who is famous for her Punjabi movies and is part of successful music videos in the Punjab industry is in the news for her love life.
Several news reports link the actress with famous singer Ammy Virk, but her friend Nidhi denies the story and clears the mystery of the name of her lover.
Career:
- Number of films till now: Formerly she has done five movies till date, and her latest contribution to the industry was on Movie Afsar as a Special appearance in the song “Udhaar Chalda.”
- Debut movie: Jeet Jayenge Jahaan
- Debut year: 2012
- List of all films done so far: Jeet Jayenge Jahan, Sadda Haq, Leather Life, 2 Bol, Afsar
Controversies/Controversial Statements:
- Shehnaz Gill posted a video on Snapchat of mocking Himanshi Khurana’s song and Body-Shaming her. At the same time, a lot of fans claim the video to be fake. Both were seen having a brawl of words resulting in enmity and hatred between the two.
- Himanshi Khurana broke her 9-year long relationship with fiancee Chow after falling in love with Asim Riaz on the sets of Bigg Boss 13.
Relationships:
Marital status: Not Married
Current Boyfriend: Asim Riaz
Past Relationships: Ammy Virk, Chow
Physical Stats:
Weight: 55 kg
Height: 5’5 inches (165 cm)
Figure measurements: 34-27-35
Eye colour: Greyish Green
Hair colour: Brown
Shoe size: 6
Dress size: 6
Personal Life:
Date of Birth: November’ 27th, 1991
Age: 29
Zodiac: Sagittarius
Hometown: Ludhiana, Punjab
Nationality: Indian
Residential address: N/A
Birthplace: Kirtarpur Sahib, Punjab
School: BCM, Sr. Sec. School
Educational Qualification: Degree in Hospitality
College/University: N/A
Hobbies: Traveling, Dancing, Modeling, Acting
Religion: Hinduism
Languages are known: Punjabi, Hindi, English
Family:
Mother: Suneet Kaur
Profession: Homemaker
Father: Kuldeep Khurana
Profession: Government Employee
Siblings:
Brother: Hitesh Khurana (HR, Business Partner), Apram Deep Khurana (Punjabi Actress, Model, Singer)
Her/His Inspiration:
She belongs from Punjab, which is a sacred place of the Sikh community, and her mother, Suneet Kaur, is her inspiration
Awards and Accreditations:
Award Name: Miss Ludhiana – Organized by Nritya Academy.
Award Name: Miss North Zone 2010 – Organized in Chandigarh.
Fond of:
- Favourite Hollywood actor (s): Tom Hanks, Robert Downey Jr.
- Favourite Bollywood actor (s): Hritik Roshan, Salman Khan
- Favourite Bollywood actress (s): Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Aishwarya Rai
- Favourite Hollywood actress (s): N/A
- Favourite destination (s): Canada
- Favourite book (s): N/A
- Favourite TV celebrity (s): N/A
- Favourite sport (s): N/A
- Favourite show (s): N/A
- Favourite food (s): Chocolates and Rajma Chawal
- Favourite design label (s): N/A
- Favourite singer (s): Gurdas Maan, Master Saleem, Garry Sandhu
- Favourite international star (s): N/A
- Favourite beauty brand (s): N/or modelling
Beauty Secret:
Himanshi Khurana doesn’t believe in makeup; it’s her eyes and her natural skin that makes her very beautiful.
Facts / interesting trivia about <actor/actress>:
Starting her career from Soch to Collar Bone, Punjabi Actor/Model Himanshi Khurana has always stepped up her game with every music video she featured in.
Himanshi Khurana is not just an entertainer but also belongs to a Medical student Background. She did her +2 in medical science with Maths as an additional subject though she has a fear of Needles.
Her First step towards the career of fame was participation in a beauty Pageant in Ludhiana and was also a winner.
After winning the beauty pageant, she came to Delhi for modeling Assignments. She also became the face of many renowned brands. Himanshi went to the capital with only thought – Quality over Quantity.
She has always had an interest in singing. She always put that out as a hobby, but this year her debut in singing, she officially released her first Punjabi Song, ‘High Standard’.
Net Worth:
The estimated net value of Himanshi Khurana – USD 1 million (As of 2020).
Brands endorsed till now:
- Smashbox Cosmetics
- Calvin Klein
- KingFisher
- Nestle
- Pepsi
- Hello App
Social media profiles of <actor/actress>:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamhimanshikhurana
Twitter: https://twitter.com/realhimanshi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HimanshiKhurana.in
