Himanshi Khurana Full Bio: Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family, and More

Recent News:

November 2020– Asim and Himanshi celebrate one year of togetherness by cutting the cake with ‘Ashimanshi’ written on it. Fans congratulate them on their love anniversary. Also, Himanshi celebrates her 29the birthday today i.e. 27th November 2020.

September 2020– Himanshi Khurana tests Covid-19 positive after attending the Farmer’s Protest in Punjab.

August 2020– Even T-Series and Gulshan Kumar couldn’t refrain from having the cute couple in their song sung by Arijit Singh: Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam.

June 2020– Seems like the lovely couple has been the first of choice of almost all singers as this time they become the lead couple in Preetinder’s song: Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

March 2020– Love birds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana feature in Neha Kakkar’s new song’s music video: Kalla Sohna Nai.

As soon as the song made its way to Youtube, the social media was bombarded with praises of the couple’s chemistry. Their cute BTS pictures from the shoot were making a roar on various social media platforms.

November 2019– Currently, Himanshi Khurana is hogging all the limelight of her closeness with an intimate relationship with Azim Riaz in the Big Boss house.

The actress who is famous for her Punjabi movies and is part of successful music videos in the Punjab industry is in the news for her love life.

Several news reports link the actress with famous singer Ammy Virk, but her friend Nidhi denies the story and clears the mystery of the name of her lover.