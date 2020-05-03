Celebrities Donate To PM Cares Fund To Fight COVID-19

The outbreak of novel coronavirus has created troubled waters for economies around the world and India is no exception. As India struggles to raise funds to fight this global pandemic, Indian celebrities lend a helping hand and prove that they could be real-life heroes, too.

Read ahead to know who are the celebrities that donated to the PM relief fund to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

Akshay Kumar



Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar was among the first few celebrities to come out and lend a helping hand by generously donating a significant amount of 25 crores to the PM relief fund.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to urge his fans to contribute to the PM relief fund and save lives. “This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi Ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai.”

His tweet was shortly followed by praise from his wife Twinkle Khanna, who lauded his generosity of not thinking twice about making this donation.

Rajkummar Rao

Young versatile actor Rajkumar Rao came forward to donate to the PM relief fund and encouraged fellow Indians to contribute to this noble cause with a tweet.

“It’s time to stand together & to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I’ve done my bit. Donated to #PMReliefFund #CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai Hind.”, his tweet read.

Lata Mangeshkar

Bharat Ratna recipient and iconic Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar added one more feather to her cap as a good Samaritan. The singer took to Twitter to announce her donation of 25 lakh to the PM relief fund and requested other Indians to donate.

“Duty to help your government during this difficult time. I have a humble request to all that we should help the government as much as possible in the fight against the government,” the legendary singer tweeted.

Priyanka Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra made an undisclosed contribution to the PM relief fund to aid in this challenging time. The Prime Minister himself lauded Priyanka’s act of generosity and thanked the actor on Twitter.

“Be it individuals or institutions, diligent professionals or eminent personalities; everyone is coming together for the healthier future of India. Thank you

@icsi_cs @priyankachopra @anilkumble1074 for contributing to PM-CARES” the Prime Minister of India tweeted.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan joined his fellow celebrity colleagues to donate to the PM relief fund.

The actor and his wife announced they would donate to fight COVID-19 from his ventures – Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX, along with their partners in business, Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta.

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seem to hold their partnership steady in films and otherwise. The couple pledged on Twitter to contribute to the PM relief fund and join the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

“In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind,” their collective tweet read.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Celebrity fashion designer Sabyasachi is one of the recent celebrities to join the fight against coronavirus by donating to the PM relief fund.

The Indian designer pledged to contribute one crore from his funds to the PM relief fund and extended his support during the country’s tough time.

Kapil Sharma

Comedy King Kapil Sharma acted as a responsible citizen by contributing an amount of 50 lakh and also advised everyone to stay indoors and stand united in this fight against the disease.

“It’s time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs. 50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi”, his tweet read.

Kartik Aaryan

The young actor proved himself to be a good Samaritan by donating one crore to the PM relief fund.

The Love Aaj Kal actor announced on Twitter stating, “Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us, I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. I urge all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible.”

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra

Celebrity couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra announced on Twitter about their donation to the PM relief fund to join the nation’s fight during the times of crisis.

“For humanity, our country, & fellow citizens that need us; now is the time, let’s do our [email protected]& I pledge 21 lacs to @narendramodi Ji’s PM-CARES Fund,” Shilpa tweeted about her donation to the relief fund.

The actor also urged fellow Indians to contribute with another tweet: “Every drop in the ocean counts, so I urge you all to help fight this situation. #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia,” her statement added.

And the list doesn’t end here. Many Indian celebrities continue to come forward to make their contribution to the PM relief fund, as one of the gestures of standing united as a nation during one of India’s greatest threats.