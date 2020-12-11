Fatima Sana Shaikh Full Bio: Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family, and More

Introduction/Description:
Fatima Sana Shaikh is a popular Indian film actress. She has been part of Bollywood ever since she was a kid, working as a child artist in several movies. She has also worked in television and has had small parts in a few shows.
Recent News:
November 2020– Fatima is wooing audiences with not just one, but two back to back releases. Her films ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ and ‘Ludo’ released on digital platforms, with the former even releasing in theatres. She is especially applauded for her performance in Ludo, where she shows off her phenomenal acting skills as an innocent yet badass young woman fighting to get her husband out of jail.
October 2020– In a recent interview, Fatima talked about sexism in the film industry and also bravely revealed how she was molested at the tender age of 3, showing how deep-rooted sexism is.
September 2020– Fatima made her directorial debut with a music video for the song Palkein Kholo, which is sung and composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.
Career:
Number of movies till now: Fatima has been part of 12 movies till date, including her latest films Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo. Moreover, although her first proper acting role was in Chachi 420 as a child artist, she had a small appearance in Ishq before that, where she can be seen as the little girl in Kajol’s arms.
Debut film: Chachi 420
Debut year: 1997
List of all movies done so far: Ishq, Chachi 420, Bade Dilwala, One 2 Ka 4, Tahaan, Bitto Boss, Akaash Vani, Nuvvu Nenu Okkatavudam, Dangal, Thugs of Hindustan, Lludo, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari
Along with movies, Fatima has also had roles in a few TV serials, including Best of Luck Nikki, Ladies Special and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo.
Musice Videos: Waareya, Ladki Dramebaaz Hai
Controversies/Controversial Statements:
Fatima Sana Shaikh has often been slammed on social media for not following her religion and its practices. The actress has not been told off for not fasting during Ramadan, but also for sporting revealing clothes during the holy month.
Fatima has also been wrongly linked to Aamir Khan before. When talking about such rumours, she had mentioned how they used to bother and disturb her in the start, but over time, she has learnt how to deal with them.
Relationships:
Marital status: Unmarried
Current Boyfriend: Not known
Past Relationships: Not known
Physical Stats:
Weight: 51 kg
Height: 5’6 inches (168 cm)
Figure measurements: 33-25-33
Eye colour: Dark Brown
Hair colour: Black
Shoe size: N/A
Dress size: N/A
Personal Life:
Date of Birth: January 11th, 1992
Age: 28
Zodiac: Capricorn
Hometown: Mumbai, Maharashtra
Nationality: Indian
Residential address: Mumbai
Birthplace: Hyderabad, Telangana
School: St. Xavier’s High School, Mumbai
Educational Qualification: Graduate
College/University: Mithibai College, Mumbai
Hobbies: Photography, Sketching, Reading, Dancing
Religion: Atheism
Languages known: Hindi, English
Family:
Mother: Raj Tabassum
Profession: Not known
Father: Vipan Sharma
Profession: Not known
Siblings:
Fatima has a brother.
Her/His Inspiration:
When it comes to managing her life, the actress says that she tries to live her life to the fullest and make the most of each day. When filming, she gives it her all and works extremely hard. When she’s not filming, she turns to travelling, reading and exploring in order to make the most of her time.
Awards and Accreditations:
Award Name: Best Action Movie Actress 2018, 2019 (Dangal, Thugs of Hindustan) – Jackie Chan Action International Action Film Week
Award Name: Best Debut Female 2017 (Dangal) – News 18 Movie Awards
Fond of:
Favourite Hollywood actor (s): N/A
Favourite Bollywood actor (s): Shah Rukh Khan
Favourite Bollywood actress (s): Deepika Padukone, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra
Favourite Hollywood actress (s): N/A
Favourite destination (s): N/A
Favourite book (s): Only Love is Real by Brian Weiss, Many Lives, Many Masters by Brian Weiss
Favourite TV celebrity (s): N/A
Favourite sport (s): N/A
Favourite show (s): N/A
Favourite food (s): Chicken
Favourite design label (s): N/A
Favourite singer (s): N/A
Favourite international star (s): N/A
Favourite beauty brand (s): N/A
Beauty Secret:
Fatima swears by home remedies and uses ghee to keep her skin and lips soft and supple. Malai is another natural ingredient she often uses. As for her hair, she applies egg to it for a natural protein treatment.
Her skincare regime includes drinking plenty of water, sleeping for 7-8 hours daily and making sure that her face is properly cleansed and make-up free after a long day of shoot. She also puts on sunscreen before applying any makeup on her skin.
Facts / interesting trivia about <actor/actress>:
Fatima did not start off directly with a successful acting career. She had a tough time resuming acting in her early years as she could not get any work for quite some time. During such periods, she turned to photography. She also worked as an assistant cinematographer for a few advertisements.
Fatima is passionate about arts. Other than acting and photography, she has an interest in dancing, drawing, and sketching. Moreover, she always carries her sketchbook with her wherever she goes.
Fatima’s family and friends often call her by her nickname, Fatty.
Net Worth:
The estimated net value of Fatima Sana Shaikh – USD 2 million (As of 2020).
Brands endorsed till now:
Tata Motors
Fossil
Kit Kat
Harrier
25o2
Social media profiles:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fatimasanashaikh/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fattysanashaikh
