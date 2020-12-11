Fatima Sana Shaikh Full Bio: Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family, and More

Recent News:

November 2020– Fatima is wooing audiences with not just one, but two back to back releases. Her films ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ and ‘Ludo’ released on digital platforms, with the former even releasing in theatres. She is especially applauded for her performance in Ludo, where she shows off her phenomenal acting skills as an innocent yet badass young woman fighting to get her husband out of jail.

October 2020– In a recent interview, Fatima talked about sexism in the film industry and also bravely revealed how she was molested at the tender age of 3, showing how deep-rooted sexism is.

September 2020– Fatima made her directorial debut with a music video for the song Palkein Kholo, which is sung and composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.