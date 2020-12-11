Sanya Malhotra Full Bio: Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family, and More

Fond of:

Favourite Hollywood actor (s): N/A

Favourite Bollywood actor (s): Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor

Favourite Bollywood actress (s): Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt

Favourite Hollywood actress (s): N/A

Favourite destination (s): Europe

Favourite book (s): N/A

Favourite TV celebrity (s): N/A

Favourite sport (s): N/A

Favourite show (s): N/A

Favourite food (s): Rajma Chawal

Favourite design label (s): N/A

Favourite singer (s): Coldplay, Lana Del Ray

Favourite international star (s): N/A

Favourite beauty brand (s): N/A

Beauty Secret:

When it comes to skin and hair care, Sanya prefers using natural ingredients that you can find in your kitchen itself. She swears by besan, turmeric, curd and aloe vera gel for her skin, while for her hair she uses amla. She does not follow a beauty regime as such as it does not work for her skin, and instead just washes her face and applies a moisturizer on it.

As for her toned body, the actress starts her day with a workout and is mindful of the portion sizes of everything she eats, without restricting herself from eating her favourite foods like pizzas and pasta.

Facts / interesting trivia about <actor/actress>:

Sanya adores animals, especially cats and dogs. She even owns a cute pet dog who she named Bruno.

Sanya’s love for acting has been with her since she was a kid, when she used to take part in theatre plays in her hometown of Delhi. She has a passion for dancing and is a trained ballet dancer. She had even taken part in the dance competition, Dance India Dance, where she was qualified to be in the top 100 dancers.

She used to have a stammering problem during her childhood, but she eventually overcame the issue with time.

After acting in Dangal, Sanya had worked at Aamir Khan Productions as an intern. During her time there, she learnt skills like VKX and background score, along with pre-production and post-production skills.

Net Worth:

The estimated net value of Fatima Sana Shaikh – 5 crore INR (As of 2020).

Brands endorsed till now:

Coke

ICICI

Kit Kat

TMZ

Spawake

Maggie

Clinique

Social media profiles of <actor/actress>:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sanyamalhotra

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sanyamalhotra07

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sanyamalhotra07/

