Sanya Malhotra Full Bio: Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family, and More

Introduction/Description:
Sanya Malhotra is a famous Indian film actress, known for her work in Dangal. She was born and brought up in Delhi, before moving to Mumbai to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. She is also trained in contemporary and ballet dancing.
Recent News:
November 2020– Sanya Malhotra will soon be seen in the upcoming film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, alongside Abhimanyu Dassani. The film, directed by Vivek Soni, will have a digital release through Netflix.
November 2020– Sanya Malhotra impresses everyone with her acting skills in Ludo, which was released on Netflix. Working alongside a line-up of stars including Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya does not fail to make an impression with her breezy performance and onscreen chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur.
September 2020– The much-awaited Vidya Balan starrer, Shakuntala Devi releases on Amazon Prime. Sanya plays the math genius’s daughter in the film.
Career:
Number of movies till now: Sanya has acted in 6 films till date. She has also choreographed for the song Sexy Baliye, from the movie Secret Superstar.
Debut film: Dangal
Debut year: 2016
List of all movies done so far: Dangal, Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, Photograph, Shakuntala Devi, Ludo
Controversies/Controversial Statements:
Sanya Malhotra, who is close friends with fellow Dangal and Ludo co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh, was rumoured to be dating her. Their tight bond was misinterpreted as a romantic one, but the two simply laughed it off and put the rumours to rest.
Relationships:
Marital status: Unmarried
Current Boyfriend: Not known
Past Relationships: Not known
Physical Stats:
Weight: N/A
Height: 5’2 inches (158 cm)
Figure measurements: 32-26-32
Eye colour: Black
Hair colour: Black
Shoe size: N/A
Dress size: N/A
Personal Life:
Date of Birth: February 25th, 1992
Age: 28
Zodiac: Capricorn
Hometown: Delhi, India
Nationality: Indian
Residential address: Mumbai
Birthplace: Delhi, India
School: Ryan International School, Mayur Vihar, Delhi
Educational Qualification: Graduate
College/University: Gargi College, University of Delhi
Hobbies: Reading, Dancing, Yoga, Travelling
Religion: Hinduism
Languages known: Hindi, English
Family:
Mother: Renu Malhotra
Profession: Homemaker
Father: Sunil Malhotra
Profession: Engineer
Siblings: Sister- Shagun Malhotra
Her/His Inspiration:
Sanya finds inspiration among other Bollywood actors. She has previously said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an inspiration to her and she looks up to him for his spectacular acting skills. When filming with Vidya Balan for Shakuntala Devi, Sanya found her very inspiring because of the energy she radiated both on as well as offset.
Awards and Accreditations:
Award Name: Best New Action Performer 2018 (Dangal) – Jackie Chan Action International Action Film Week
Fond of:
Favourite Hollywood actor (s): N/A
Favourite Bollywood actor (s): Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor
Favourite Bollywood actress (s): Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt
Favourite Hollywood actress (s): N/A
Favourite destination (s): Europe
Favourite book (s): N/A
Favourite TV celebrity (s): N/A
Favourite sport (s): N/A
Favourite show (s): N/A
Favourite food (s): Rajma Chawal
Favourite design label (s): N/A
Favourite singer (s): Coldplay, Lana Del Ray
Favourite international star (s): N/A
Favourite beauty brand (s): N/A
Beauty Secret:
When it comes to skin and hair care, Sanya prefers using natural ingredients that you can find in your kitchen itself. She swears by besan, turmeric, curd and aloe vera gel for her skin, while for her hair she uses amla. She does not follow a beauty regime as such as it does not work for her skin, and instead just washes her face and applies a moisturizer on it.
As for her toned body, the actress starts her day with a workout and is mindful of the portion sizes of everything she eats, without restricting herself from eating her favourite foods like pizzas and pasta.
Facts / interesting trivia about <actor/actress>:
Sanya adores animals, especially cats and dogs. She even owns a cute pet dog who she named Bruno.
Sanya’s love for acting has been with her since she was a kid, when she used to take part in theatre plays in her hometown of Delhi. She has a passion for dancing and is a trained ballet dancer. She had even taken part in the dance competition, Dance India Dance, where she was qualified to be in the top 100 dancers.
She used to have a stammering problem during her childhood, but she eventually overcame the issue with time.
After acting in Dangal, Sanya had worked at Aamir Khan Productions as an intern. During her time there, she learnt skills like VKX and background score, along with pre-production and post-production skills.
Net Worth:
The estimated net value of Sanya Malhotra – 5 crore INR (As of 2020).
Brands endorsed till now:
Coke
ICICI
Kit Kat
TMZ
Spawake
Maggie
Clinique
Social media profiles of <actor/actress>:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sanyamalhotra
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sanyamalhotra07
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sanyamalhotra07/
