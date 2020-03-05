Actress Jaqueline Fernandez is excited about her upcoming music video with Asim Riaz

Bollywood’s famous face Jaqueline Fernandez is super enthusiastic about her upcoming music video with the runner up of “Big-Boss 13”, Asim Riaz. The actress said the song has got the modern touch and is extremely fun. She has loved the idea too much. The story that they are portraying through the music video is beautiful. The thought behind the song and the music video is very tempting for Jaqueline. The music video depicts a story of eternal love, and the dance moves are a mixture of traditional and desi steps. The steps have a modern touch also, which makes it fit for the music video. The team is working hard and soul to get their video perfect.

How Jaqueline took it to Instagram.

Jaqueline continued that she is happy and excited about working with Asim Riaz for the first time. She promised that the music video is going to be a visual treat for her fans. The actress is passionate about this project and is looking forward to the audience seeing it. Jaqueline has also given up an Instagram story and posted boomerang videos in their rehearsal room at the studio. Jaqueline was seen wearing a white crop top and Asim in a yellow shirt in the boomerang. Asim captioned it as ‘Here we go.’



According to sources, it is a Tanishk Bagchi composed folk song. The singer is Neha Kakkar. Fans have gone crazy after seeing the duo in the videos. Audiences are happy for Asim and suggest they do a movie together. The music video is to be released under Bhusan Kumar’s T-series banner.