“Classics never get old”: Kajol captions in her throwback picture

Veteran actress Kajol is not so active in her social media as the other Bollywood stars are, although she has got millions of followers. But whenever the actress posts a picture, it grabs huge attention just as her new throwback picture from Thursday.

Kajol’s recent post on Instagram

On her Instagram account, where she has got 9.6 million fans following, Kajol has put up an old picture of her in a black and white one-shoulder off the top. It is a throwback post. She captioned it as classics never get old. Kajol has also mentioned the late photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha in her post and tagged the make-up artist Mickey Contractor.

‘Devi’ is Kajol’s next short film

Kajol is going on delivering hit performances in her movies every year. She was last seen along with her husband in “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.” She will be seen next in Priyanka Banerjee’s short film, “Devi,” which will release on the 2nd of March, 2020.