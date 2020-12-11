Asim Riaz Full Bio: Height, Age, Girlfriend, Family, and More

Recent News:

November 2020– Asim Riaz celebrated his ladylove, Himanshi Khurana’s birthday while fans couldn’t stop gushing over how cute the two looked together. The two also celebrated their one-year anniversary earlier this month by cutting a cake with their ship name, ‘Ashimanshi’ spelt on it. They had met last year during the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

November 2020– Asim was seen hanging out with DJ Snake in Dubai, sending fans into a frenzy with rumours of a possible collaboration between the two.

September 2020– Asim features in yet another music video, this time with the gorgeous singer Senior. The song is a remix of the classic, Badan pe Sitaare.

August 2020– Asim and Himanshi appeared together in the music video for the song Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, sung by Arijit Singh.

August 2020– Fans worry after Asim posts injuries on social media after being attacked by some guys while cycling. Although he was bleeding, he says everything is cool and that he won’t give up.

June 2020– The couple appears in Preetinder’s romantic Punjabi song: Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

March 2020–Neha Kakkar’s new song Kalla Sohna Nai releases with its music video featuring the hottest couple, Asim and Himanshi. Social media goes into a meltdown after cute behind the scenes footage of the couple start making the rounds, proving their amazing chemistry.

He also featured in the music video for the song Mere Angne Mein, starring alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

February 2020– Asim is declared as the runner-up of the famous reality shows Bigg Boss 13. The show’s finale rating breaks all previous records, with over 10 million impressions.