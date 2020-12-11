Asim Riaz Full Bio: Height, Age, Girlfriend, Family, and More

Introduction/Description:
Asim Riaz is an Indian model and TV personality. He made his television debut in 2019 with Bigg Boss 13, where he was declared as the first runner-up. He hails from Jammu and is known for his chiselled looks.
Recent News:
November 2020– Asim Riaz celebrated his ladylove, Himanshi Khurana’s birthday while fans couldn’t stop gushing over how cute the two looked together. The two also celebrated their one-year anniversary earlier this month by cutting a cake with their ship name, ‘Ashimanshi’ spelt on it. They had met last year during the reality show Bigg Boss 13.
November 2020– Asim was seen hanging out with DJ Snake in Dubai, sending fans into a frenzy with rumours of a possible collaboration between the two.
September 2020– Asim features in yet another music video, this time with the gorgeous singer Senior. The song is a remix of the classic, Badan pe Sitaare.
August 2020– Asim and Himanshi appeared together in the music video for the song Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, sung by Arijit Singh.
August 2020– Fans worry after Asim posts injuries on social media after being attacked by some guys while cycling. Although he was bleeding, he says everything is cool and that he won’t give up.
June 2020– The couple appears in Preetinder’s romantic Punjabi song: Khyaal Rakhya Kar.
March 2020–Neha Kakkar’s new song Kalla Sohna Nai releases with its music video featuring the hottest couple, Asim and Himanshi. Social media goes into a meltdown after cute behind the scenes footage of the couple start making the rounds, proving their amazing chemistry.
He also featured in the music video for the song Mere Angne Mein, starring alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.
February 2020– Asim is declared as the runner-up of the famous reality shows Bigg Boss 13. The show’s finale rating breaks all previous records, with over 10 million impressions.
Career:
Asim started his career as a model and has since worked with many top brands, including Blackberry’s, Jabong, Numero Uno, and Red Tape, among others.
His career took off when he appeared in the 13th season on Bigg Boss in 2019. He gathered a huge fan following through the show and emerged as the first runner up, leaving behind top celebrities.
Since then, he has appeared in several music videos of songs sung by top artists like Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar.
Controversies/Controversial Statements:
During his time in the Bigg Boss house, Asim Riaz was seen fighting and arguing with fellow contestants, most notably Siddharth Shukla. The two would often be at loggerheads, with their fans as well as celebrities outside getting into debates and picking sides as to who is right.
Apart from that, Asim was also criticized for proposing to Himanshi Khurana during the show, in spite of being aware of her engagement to someone else.
Relationships:
Marital status: Not Married
Current Girlfriend: Himanshi Khurana
Past Relationships: Shruti Tuli
Physical Stats:
Weight: 75 kg
Height: 5’11 inches (181 cm)
Figure measurements: Chest – 38, Waist – 32, Biceps – 16
Eye colour: Brown
Hair colour: Light Brown
Shoe size: N/A
Dress size: N/A
Personal Life:
Date of Birth: July 13th, 1993
Age: 27
Zodiac: Cancer
Hometown: Jammu
Nationality: Indian
Residential address: Mumbai
Birthplace: Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir
School: Delhi Public School, Jammu
Educational Qualification: Graduate
College/University: N/A
Hobbies: Travelling, Gymming
Religion: Islam
Languages known: Hindi, English, Urdu
Family:
Mother: Not known
Profession: Homemaker
Father: Riaz Ahmed Choudhary
Profession: IPS officer
Siblings: Brother- Umar Riaz (Doctor)
Her/His Inspiration:
He comes from a Muslim family from Jammu and is a gym enthusiast. His school PT teacher taught him the importance of physical health from an early age and is one of the reasons why he is a sports enthusiast.
Awards and Accreditations:
TV personality of the year 2019 – 4th position
Asian sexiest men – 24th position
Fond of:
Favourite Hollywood actor (s): N/A
Favourite Bollywood actor (s): Akshay Kumar
Favourite Bollywood actress (s): Alia Bhatt
Favourite Hollywood actress (s): N/A
Favourite destination (s): Shimla, London
Favourite book (s): N/A
Favourite TV celebrity (s): N/A
Favourite sport (s): N/A
Favourite show (s): N/A
Favourite food (s): Chicken, Kebab
Favourite design label (s): N/A
Favourite singer (s): N/A
Favourite international star (s): N/A
Favourite beauty brand (s): N/A
Beauty Secret:
Asim is known to be a fitness freak and loves going to the gym. That is how he maintains his chiselled body.
Facts / interesting trivia about <actor/actress>:
Starting his career as a model, Asim had starred in several advertisements in a background role. He also has a small part in the movie Main Tera Hero.
He was born and brought up in the beautiful city of Jammu, in Jammu and Kashmir. Upon completing his graduation, he came to Mumbai to become a model. He has walked the ramp for brands like GAS and Spykar jeans.
He loves riding bikes and currently owns a white Royal Enfield. Apart from that, he also enjoys cooking, travelling, and working out in the gym. He is also an animal lover and adores cats.
Net Worth:
The estimated net value of Asim Riaz – USD 2 million (As of 2020).
Brands endorsed till now:
Blackberrys
B’lue
Numero uno
Jabong
Redtape
Haans
Social media profiles of <actor/actress>:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asimriaz77.official
Twitter: https://twitter.com/imrealasim
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iAsimRiaz
Sources:
