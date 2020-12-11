Rubina Dilaik Full Bio: Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family, and More

Fond of:

Favourite Hollywood actor (s): Nick Bateman

Favourite Bollywood actor (s): Amitabh Bachchan

Favourite Bollywood actress (s): Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra

Favourite Hollywood actress (s): N/A

Favourite destination (s): Italy, France

Favourite book (s): The Secret by Rhonda Bryne

Favourite TV celebrity (s): N/A

Favourite sport (s): N/A

Favourite show (s): N/A

Favourite food (s): Dal-chawal, Parathas, Momo, Chaat, Jalebi, Red velvet cake

Favourite design label (s): N/A

Favourite singer (s): N/A

Favourite international star (s): N/A

Favourite beauty brand (s): N/A

Beauty Secret:

Rubina is extremely fond of coconut oil and swears by it, especially for removing makeup. She has previously said that this chemical-free alternative leaves her skin soft and moisturized and has hence been using it for over 11 years. She also believes that if you cannot “eat” something, you should not apply it on your skin.

Facts / interesting trivia about <actor/actress>:

The gorgeous actress had won the Miss Shimla contest in her hometown in 2006. She had also been crowned as Miss North India in 2008.

The actress is not just into beauty but is also an avid reader and reads a variety of genres. You can see lots of pictures of her with her books on her social media.

Rubina initially wanted to become an IAS officer and was even preparing for the UPSC exam before being selected at an audition in Chandigarh.

Rubina likes to be fit and maintains her body by practising fun exercises like belly dancing and Zumba on a regular basis.

Net Worth:

The estimated net value of Rubina Dilaik – USD 1 million (As of 2020).

Brands endorsed till now:

Karleo

Tender Skin International

OPPO Mobile India

Social media profiles of <actor/actress>:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rubinadilaik/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rubidilaik

