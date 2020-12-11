Rubina Dilaik Full Bio: Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family, and More

Introduction/Description:
Rubina Dilaik is an Indian television actress. She is a very well-known face in the country, thanks to her roles in the shows Chhoti Bahu and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She is currently a contestant on the 14th season of the controversial show Bigg Boss.
Recent News:
November 2020: During a task on Bigg Boss 14, Rubina tearfully revealed that she and her husband, Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of getting a divorce before coming on the show.
October 2020: Rubina enters the Bigg Boss 14 house along with husband Abhinav Shukla.
July 2020: Rubina takes a roadtrip in her hometown in Himachal with her husband. She is seen going on treks and villages in her region.
Career:
Number of TV serials till now: Formerly she has had lead roles in five shows till date, while also having played supporting roles in a few others. She is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 14.
Debut show: Chhoti Bahu
Debut year: 2008
List of all shows done so far: Chhoti Bahu, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Chotti Bahu 2, Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Jeannie aur Juju, Box Cricket League 1, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Bigg Boss 14
Rubina had also starred in a short film titled Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor in 2020.
Controversies/Controversial Statements:
Rubina has not been involved in any controversies as such and even before entering the Bigg Boss house, the actress said that there would be no drama or controversies on the show from her side.
Relationships:
Marital status: Married to Abhinav Shukla in 2018
Current Boyfriend: N/A
Past Relationships: Avinash Sachdev
Physical Stats:
Weight: 46 kg
Height: 5’1 inch (155 cm)
Figure measurements: 34-25-34
Eye colour: Brown
Hair colour: Black
Shoe size: N/A
Dress size: N/A
Personal Life:
Date of Birth: August 26th, 1987
Age: 33
Zodiac: Virgo
Hometown: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Nationality: Indian
Residential address: N/A
Birthplace: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
School: Shimla Public School, Shimla
Educational Qualification: N/A
College/University: St. Bede’s College, Shimla
Hobbies: Travelling, Reading, Dancing
Religion: Hinduism
Languages known: Hindi, English
Family:
Mother: Shakuntala Dilaik
Profession: N/A
Father: Kuldeep Khurana
Profession: N/A
Siblings: Sisters- Rohini Dilaik and Naina Dilaik
Her/His Inspiration:
Rubina turns to yoga and meditation to overcome her fears and inspires her fans also to face their fears instead of running away from them.
Awards and Accreditations:
Award Name: Most Fit Actress 2017 – Gold Awards
Award Name: Best Actress Drama Jury award 2017 (Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki) – Indian Television Academy Awards
Award Name: Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation Best Actress Award 2015
Fond of:
Favourite Hollywood actor (s): Nick Bateman
Favourite Bollywood actor (s): Amitabh Bachchan
Favourite Bollywood actress (s): Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra
Favourite Hollywood actress (s): N/A
Favourite destination (s): Italy, France
Favourite book (s): The Secret by Rhonda Bryne
Favourite TV celebrity (s): N/A
Favourite sport (s): N/A
Favourite show (s): N/A
Favourite food (s): Dal-chawal, Parathas, Momo, Chaat, Jalebi, Red velvet cake
Favourite design label (s): N/A
Favourite singer (s): N/A
Favourite international star (s): N/A
Favourite beauty brand (s): N/A
Beauty Secret:
Rubina is extremely fond of coconut oil and swears by it, especially for removing makeup. She has previously said that this chemical-free alternative leaves her skin soft and moisturized and has hence been using it for over 11 years. She also believes that if you cannot “eat” something, you should not apply it on your skin.
Facts / interesting trivia about <actor/actress>:
The gorgeous actress had won the Miss Shimla contest in her hometown in 2006. She had also been crowned as Miss North India in 2008.
The actress is not just into beauty but is also an avid reader and reads a variety of genres. You can see lots of pictures of her with her books on her social media.
Rubina initially wanted to become an IAS officer and was even preparing for the UPSC exam before being selected at an audition in Chandigarh.
Rubina likes to be fit and maintains her body by practising fun exercises like belly dancing and Zumba on a regular basis.
Net Worth:
The estimated net value of Rubina Dilaik – USD 1 million (As of 2020).
Brands endorsed till now:
Karleo
Tender Skin International
OPPO Mobile India
Social media profiles of <actor/actress>:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rubinadilaik/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rubidilaik
