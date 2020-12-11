Divyanka Tripathi Full Bio: Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family, and More

Introduction/Description:
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is an Indian television actress. She became a household name after her portrayal of Ishita Bhalla in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. She had also won the 8th season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2017, where she had participated with her husband Vivek Dhaliya.
Recent News:
November 2020– Divyanka Tripathi condemned Shaktiman actor, Mukesh Khanna for his statements on the #MeToo movement.
May 2020– Divyanka shared a cute video of her husband, Vivek Dahiya cooking for her during the lockdown. He cooked a delicious Italian style pasta to show his love for her.
March 2020– Divyanka’s tweet on Mumbai traffic during the coronavirus pandemic received backlash on Twitter for insensitivity towards labourers.
December 2019– Divyanka Tripathi starrer, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went off air after six successful years and would be replaced by spin-off show Yeh Hai Chahatein.
Career:
Number of TV serials till now: Divyanka has played the lead role in 4 TV serials and has played a supporting role or guest role in several shows. She has also hosted a few shows and participated in reality shows as a contestant.
Debut show: Banoo Main Teri Dulhann
Debut year: 2006
List of all shows done so far: Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Khana Khazana, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Jalwa Four 2 Ka 1, Intezaar, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Teri Meri Love Stories, Ramayan, Comedy Circus, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Box Cricket League 1, Nach Baliye 8, The Voice 3, The Greedy Closet
Apart from television, Divyanka has acted in two movies, Lala Hardaul (2012) and A Divorce to Remember (2014).
Controversies/Controversial Statements:
In 2017, during a particular shoot, Divyanka was rumoured to have given the cast and crew of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein a tough time by making them wait for a long time and eventually refusing to shoot. Although news outlets published such reports about the incident, Divyanka went ahead and refuted the rumours, claiming that they were baseless and asking media outlets to properly clarify information before publishing it and ruining an actor’s image.
Relationships:
Marital status: Married to Vivek Dahiya (2016)
Current Boyfriend: N/A
Past Relationships: Sharad Malhotra
Physical Stats:
Weight: 65 kg
Height: 5’5 inches (165 cm)
Figure measurements: 34-30-34
Eye colour: Dark Brown
Hair colour: Black
Shoe size: N/A
Dress size: N/A
Personal Life:
Date of Birth: December 14th, 1984
Age: 35
Zodiac: Sagittarius
Hometown: Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
Nationality: Indian
Residential address: Mumbai
Birthplace: Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
School: Carmel Convent School, Bhopal
Educational Qualification: Graduate
College/University: Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi
Hobbies: Shopping, Reading
Religion: Hinduism
Languages known: Hindi, English
Family:
Mother: Neelam Tripathi
Profession: Homemaker
Father: Narendra Tripathi
Profession: Pharmacist
Siblings:
Brother- Aishwarya Tripathi (Pilot)
Sister: Priyanka Tripathi
Her/His Inspiration:
She belongs from Bhopal and considers her family to be her biggest source of inspiration. She inculcated her values from her father, who gave her such knowledge that no moral science course could have taught her. Her mother recognised her talents right from the start and always supported her throughout her career. Moreover, her sister gave her all the practical knowledge and people skills she possesses, making her a woman of substance.
Awards and Accreditations:
Divyanka has won over 30 awards throughout her career for her acting in TV shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has won best actress, best television personality, best fresh new face, and favorite digital sadasya, among other awards. She has always gotten the awards for best onscreen couple with her co-stars for both the shows.
Fond of:
Favourite Hollywood actor (s): N/A
Favourite Bollywood actor (s): Salman Khan, Sonu Sood
Favourite Bollywood actress (s): Nargis
Favourite Hollywood actress (s): N/A
Favourite destination (s): Kashmir, San Francisco, Mauritius
Favourite book (s): P.S. I love you by Cecelia Ahern
Favourite TV celebrity (s): N/A
Favourite sport (s): N/A
Favourite show (s): N/A
Favourite food (s): Dal Baati Churma, Dahi Chaat, Ice cream
Favourite design label (s): N/A
Favourite singer (s): Elton John, Enrique Iglesias, Kailash Kher, Shubha Mudgal
Favourite international star (s): N/A
Favourite beauty brand (s): N/A
Beauty Secret:
Divyanka follows a skincare routine and takes care of herself religiously to get that flawless skin and lustrous hair. One rule she always follows is to always get rid of makeup and keep her skin clean, no matter how busy her schedule is. As for her skin, she pampers it with homemade scrubs, exfoliators, and face packs. She also takes great care of her hair by conditioning it with hair masks and washing it with warm water.
Facts / interesting trivia about <actor/actress>:
Divyanka Tripathi has been part of the entertainment industry, right since she was a kid. During her childhood, she was part of several dramas, plays and telefilms in her hometown Bhopal. Her first job was as a host of All India Radio (AIR) when she was in school, for which she was paid Rs 800.
Apart from being a great actor and dancer, Divyanka also has other special talents. She used to be enrolled in the Bhopal Rifle Academy, where she had even won a gold medal in rifle shooting. She had also won the title of Miss Bhopal in 2003 and the talent show, Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004.
When it comes to acting, Divyanka’s dream role is to play a psychopath or a police officer.
Although Divyanka is a pure vegetarian, she used to cook non-vegetarian dishes for her ex-boyfriend Sharad, who she dated for 9 years.
Net Worth:
The estimated net value of Divyanka Tripathi – 1.46 crore (As of 2019).
Brands endorsed till now:
Toyo
Ghadi
Eureka Forbes
Bikaneri Jewels
Social media profiles of <actor/actress>:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/divyankatripathidahiya/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/divyanka_t
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivyankaTripathiOfficialPage
