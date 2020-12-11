Divyanka Tripathi Full Bio: Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family, and More

Fond of:

Favourite Hollywood actor (s): N/A

Favourite Bollywood actor (s): Salman Khan, Sonu Sood

Favourite Bollywood actress (s): Nargis

Favourite Hollywood actress (s): N/A

Favourite destination (s): Kashmir, San Francisco, Mauritius

Favourite book (s): P.S. I love you by Cecelia Ahern

Favourite TV celebrity (s): N/A

Favourite sport (s): N/A

Favourite show (s): N/A

Favourite food (s): Dal Baati Churma, Dahi Chaat, Ice cream

Favourite design label (s): N/A

Favourite singer (s): Elton John, Enrique Iglesias, Kailash Kher, Shubha Mudgal

Favourite international star (s): N/A

Favourite beauty brand (s): N/A

Beauty Secret:

Divyanka follows a skincare routine and takes care of herself religiously to get that flawless skin and lustrous hair. One rule she always follows is to always get rid of makeup and keep her skin clean, no matter how busy her schedule is. As for her skin, she pampers it with homemade scrubs, exfoliators, and face packs. She also takes great care of her hair by conditioning it with hair masks and washing it with warm water.

Facts / interesting trivia about <actor/actress>:

Divyanka Tripathi has been part of the entertainment industry, right since she was a kid. During her childhood, she was part of several dramas, plays and telefilms in her hometown Bhopal. Her first job was as a host of All India Radio (AIR) when she was in school, for which she was paid Rs 800.

Apart from being a great actor and dancer, Divyanka also has other special talents. She used to be enrolled in the Bhopal Rifle Academy, where she had even won a gold medal in rifle shooting. She had also won the title of Miss Bhopal in 2003 and the talent show, Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004.

When it comes to acting, Divyanka’s dream role is to play a psychopath or a police officer.

Although Divyanka is a pure vegetarian, she used to cook non-vegetarian dishes for her ex-boyfriend Sharad, who she dated for 9 years.

Net Worth:

The estimated net value of Divyanka Tripathi – 1.46 crore (As of 2019).

Brands endorsed till now:

Toyo

Ghadi

Eureka Forbes

Bikaneri Jewels

Social media profiles of <actor/actress>:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/divyankatripathidahiya/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/divyanka_t

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivyankaTripathiOfficialPage

