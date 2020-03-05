Disha Patani to set the screen on fire with the Baaghi 3 song ‘Do You Love Me’

The makers of Baaghi 3 have unleashed today the first look of Disha Patani from the song “Do you love me.” Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Disha Patani dazzles in her first look, where she is seen flaunting her curves. With the release of the teaser of the song, Disha has set the temperature high with her smoking hot look. Tiger Shroff shared the teaser with his fans on Twitter.

Disha’s look in her new song

Disha is in a hot shimmering bikini in the video. After her success in ‘Malang,’ she has set her fans’ expectations high. The audience is excited with the few glimpses of the actress, and as the song says, one cannot stop loving the actress. With its teaser out, “Do you love me” will be launched tomorrow.

The ‘Baaghi’ series of Tiger Shroff is one of the famous and most loved series in Bollywood. The audience is eagerly waiting to see Tiger’s action sequence and the chemistry between him and Shradha Kapoor. The film, which is will be in theaters on the 6th of March 2020, also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.