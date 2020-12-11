Eijaz Khan Full Bio: Height, Age, Girlfriend, Family, and More

Introduction/Description:
Eijaz Khan is a popular Indian actor, who has worked in television serials, films, as well as web series. He came into light after playing the lead in Indian soap operas like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and Kkavyanjali. He is currently part of Bigg Boss 14.
Recent News:
November 2020– During a task on Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan cries while talking about his traumatic past, says he was molested during childhood.
November 2020– Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik’s war of words goes on as the duo continues fighting with each other. Eijaz Khan’s constantly changing equation with fellow inmate Pavitra Punia also grabs attention.
October 2020– Eijaz enters Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant.
Career:
Eijaz started his career as a background dancer, before moving onto acting. One of his initial works as a dancer was seen in the famous movie Chachi 420.
His first movie role was in 1999 for the film Thakshak, where he worked out a small part. He also played a supporting role in the Sohail Khan starrer Maine Tujhko Dil Diya in 2002, before moving on to television shows and gaining immense popularity.
He is currently a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 14.
- Number of TV serials till now: Eijaz Khan has starred in over 40 serials, either as a lead role, supporting role, guest appearance, or host.
- Debut serial: Kahiin To Hoga
- Debut year: 2003
- List of all TV serials done so far: Kahiin To Hoga, Kayaamat, Kkusum, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Kkavyanjali, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Kayamath, Naaginn, Dil Se Diya Vachan, Punar Vivaah, Balika Vadhu, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Beoanah Pyaar, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi- Kahani Mata Rani Ki
Eijaz has also starred in various Hindi films throughout his career, including Bhanwra, Tanu Weds Manu, Zilla Ghaziabad, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Upstarts, and Shaan.
Moreover, between 2019 and 2020, he has also acted in several Hindi web series like Halala, Mayanagri- City of Dreams, Bhram, and Kashmakash- Chat Talk.
Controversies/Controversial Statements:
Eijaz Khan has previously revealed on a show how he was wrongly accused of assault by one of his ex-girlfriends when he confronted her about not being happy in the relationship. She then filed a complaint against him with the Mumbai police, and later withdrew the same.
Relationships:
Marital status: Not Married
Current Girlfriend: Not known
Past Relationships: Anita Hassanandani, Natalie Di Luccio, Nidhi Kashyap
Physical Stats:
Weight: 72 kg
Height: 5’8 inches (173 cm)
Figure measurements: Chest – 40, Waist – 32, Biceps – 12
Eye colour: Black
Hair colour: Black
Shoe size: US 10.5
Dress size: N/A
Personal Life:
Date of Birth: 28th August 1975
Age: 45
Zodiac: Virgo
Hometown: Hyderabad
Nationality: Indian
Residential address: Mumbai
Birthplace: Hyderabad, Telangana
School: Old Lady of Perpetual Succour High School, Mumbai and School of International Service in American University, Washington DC
Educational Qualification: Degree in Civil Engineering
College/University: Datta Meghe College of Engineering, Mumbai
Hobbies: Dancing, listening to music, travelling
Religion: Islam
Languages known: Hindi, English, Urdu
Family:
Mother: Shaheen (died 1991)
Profession: N/A
Father: Sattar Khan
Profession: Not known
Siblings:
Brother: Imran Khan
Sister: Suraiya Khan
Her/His Inspiration:
Although not much is known about who or what his inspiration is in his own life, Eijaz Khan is seen as an inspiration to others, especially the youth, who often look up to him for his passion for fitness and health.
Awards and Accreditations:
Award Name: Best Onscreen Couple 2005 (with Anita Hassanandani) – Organised by Indian Telly Awards
Award Name: Best Dressed Man 2005 – Organised by Zee Gold Awards
Award Name: Best Onscreen Jodi of Decade 2014 (with Anita Hassanandani) – Organised by Garv Indian TV Awards
Award Name: Best Actor Critics 2017 (for Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey) – Organised by Garv Indian TV Awards
Fond of:
Favourite Hollywood actor (s): Robin Williams, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro
Favourite Bollywood actor (s): Ranbir Kapoor
Favourite Bollywood actress (s): Tabu, Deepika Padukone
Favourite Hollywood actress (s): N/A
Favourite destination (s): Dubai, Paris
Favourite book (s): N/A
Favourite TV celebrity (s): N/A
Favourite sport (s): N/A
Favourite show (s): The Kapil Sharma Show
Favourite food (s): South Indian food
Favourite design label (s): N/A
Favourite singer (s): N/A
Favourite international star (s): N/A
Favourite beauty brand (s): N/A
Beauty Secret:
Eijaz maintains his body by regularly working out at the gym.
Facts / interesting trivia about Eijaz Khan:
For his first job, Eijaz used to sell ICICI bonds in Chembur, for which he earned a salary of Rs 5000.
Eijaz has appeared in two item songs Dilli ki Sardi and Tumhe aaj maine jo dekha for the movies Zameen (2003) and Kuch Na Kaho (2003) respectively.
Eijaz loves animals, especially dogs and has several pet dogs, including Blossom, Mukteshwar, Katori and Maxx.
He has several tattoos on his body and has a passion for travelling, especially on his Royal Enfield bike.
The famous actor has previously battled with depression and does not shy away from talking about his experience, including his time at Dharamshala, where he went for therapy. He also used to be a smoker but has now quit the habit completely.
Net Worth:
The estimated net value of Eijaz Khan – 19.7 crore (As of 2020).
Brands endorsed till now:
TVS Victor
BSNL
Breeze
Chloromint
Social media profiles of Eijaz Khan:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eijazkhan/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/khaneijaz
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/EijazKhanOfficial/
