Eijaz Khan Full Bio: Height, Age, Girlfriend, Family, and More

Career:

Eijaz started his career as a background dancer, before moving onto acting. One of his initial works as a dancer was seen in the famous movie Chachi 420.

His first movie role was in 1999 for the film Thakshak, where he worked out a small part. He also played a supporting role in the Sohail Khan starrer Maine Tujhko Dil Diya in 2002, before moving on to television shows and gaining immense popularity.

He is currently a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Number of TV serials till now: Eijaz Khan has starred in over 40 serials, either as a lead role, supporting role, guest appearance, or host.

Debut serial: Kahiin To Hoga

Debut year: 2003

List of all TV serials done so far: Kahiin To Hoga, Kayaamat, Kkusum, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Kkavyanjali, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Kayamath, Naaginn, Dil Se Diya Vachan, Punar Vivaah, Balika Vadhu, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Beoanah Pyaar, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi- Kahani Mata Rani Ki

Eijaz has also starred in various Hindi films throughout his career, including Bhanwra, Tanu Weds Manu, Zilla Ghaziabad, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Upstarts, and Shaan.

Moreover, between 2019 and 2020, he has also acted in several Hindi web series like Halala, Mayanagri- City of Dreams, Bhram, and Kashmakash- Chat Talk.