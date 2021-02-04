Nowadays, with several different kinds of heat treatment for hair, pollution, stress, and a bad diet, dry hair is very common. While the market is flooded with very expensive and fancy-sounding hair masks, you really do not need to spend all that money to make your hair hydrated and healthy again. Some common and everyday household items are perfect for making a DIY hair mask that will not only give you the best results but also be free of any harmful chemicals or preservatives. If you want your locks to feel shiny, luscious, and hydrated again, read through these DIY deep conditioner hair mask for dry hair.

1. Coconut Oil Hair Mask

The benefits of coconut oil for hair are endless. Coconut oil is especially a very potent item when it comes to hydration and smoothening of hair. To make your coconut oil hair mask, you will, of course, need coconut oil. Apart from that, two other ingredients that work very well for hair and are easily available are bananas and avocados. Bananas are rich in potassium, which is very good for hydration and treating damaged hair.

Avocados, on the other hand, are a great source of vitamin B, which is essential for promoting a healthy scalp and maintaining the overall quality of the hair.

Mash two bananas and half an avocado, and then add these to your coconut oil. Apply a thick layer of this mask and keep it for at least two hours before washing off.

2. Pumpkin Hair Mask

Did you know that pumpkin is an excellent ingredient for healthy and hydrated hair? We obviously eat pumpkin quite frequently but hardly know about its benefits when it comes to our hair. Pumpkins are rich in vitamins, which are very effective when dealing with parched and brittle hair. The vitamins in pumpkins not only adds moisture to your hair but also lock it in and nourish the strands from within.

To make this mask, mash a required amount of pumpkin and then add coconut oil to it to make a thick paste. Coconut oil in this mask will act as a fine carrier and duly carry the nourishment from the pumpkin. You can apply this all over your scalp and along the length of your hair 20 minutes before you shower. Keep your head covered with a plastic or shower cap to let the mask work its magic. Then, rinse it off with a gentle shampoo and be amazed at the difference.

3. Jojoba Oil Hair Mask

Jojoba oil is included in almost every hair care recipe for ages. Jojoba oil is very effective at hydrating dry and brittle hair. This oil is beneficial to those whose hair has been subjected to lots of heat and chemical treatments. Another wonderful addition to this oil would be adding peppermint oil. If you are suffering from an itchy scalp or have dandruff, peppermint oil can be a very potent remedy. Dry hair often leads to a dry and itchy scalp as well.

Hence, mixing jojoba oil with a few drops of peppermint oil can be a miraculous solution to both problems. Add coconut oil to this recipe as it will act as the perfect carrier oil and, of course, hydrate your hair as well.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Mask

It is common knowledge by now that apple cider vinegar is very beneficial for weight loss. Also, do you know that it is equally beneficial for your hair, if not more? Apple cider vinegar as an ingredient in hair masks is perfect for those who have combination hair. Meaning, some part of your hair is too oily while some part is too dry. Apple cider vinegar works perfectly to get rid of the excess oil without stripping your hair of all its moisture. Pair this item with lemon to make the cleansing action even stronger.

For these two products, the curd is the ideal base. Since curd adds a lot of protein to the hair strands and also moisturizes the hair and locks in that hydration, applying this mask twice a week would be enough to see noticeable differences in a month.

5. Honey-Lemon Hair Mask

The honey-lemon hair mask is a red-hot favourite of many celebrities and even hairstylists. Even though the name suggests only two ingredients, this mask has a couple more, which can be added to intensify its benefits. Items like avocado, olive oil, and any essential oil are perfect additions to this hair mask recipe. Here is a breakdown of the individual benefit of each ingredient in the mask.

Honey is known to strengthen the hair follicle and provide much-needed nourishment to the scalp. As already mentioned, lemon is good for cleansing the scalp and getting rid of any persistent itch and dandruff. Avocado is loaded with vitamin B, which contributes to the overall health and lusciousness of your hair. Olive oil not only conditions the hair but also acts as a heat protectant. Lastly, any essential oil like lavender can help to soothe your stress and also make your hair smell amazing!

6. Protein Rich Hair Mask

Dry and damaged hair often lacks protein. This makes the hair break easily and also stunts hair growth. In such cases, a protein mask is absolutely mandatory. To make your own protein-rich hair mask, add egg yolks to olive oil. To enhance this formula even further, you can add crushed strawberries as well.

While the egg yolk will take care of the protein part, the antioxidants in strawberries are good for adding moisture and shine to your hair. It also strengthens the hair strands from within and aids the egg yolk in making your hair less prone to breakage. Olive oil, as usual, is the carrier oil, as well as one of the most easily available hydrants.

Try to keep this mask in your hair for about 20 to 30 minutes before washing off with a mild shampoo.

7. Sweet Potato Hair Mask

Who doesn’t love good old-fashioned sweet potato fries? However, sweet potatoes can bring you joy in ways more than one. Mix mashed sweet potatoes with honey and curd to make a life-changing hair mask that will act as the best thing in your life to keep frizz away. Sweet potato is amazing at moisturizing the hair and has long-term benefits in terms of keeping the hair smooth and frizz-free.

Both honey and curd or yoghurt are trusty items when it comes to hair care. A combination of these three is ideal for those who suffer from really frizzy hair. If you have curly hair and want to show off those beautiful rings of hair without having to deal with any roughness, then this mask is just the one for you!

8. Avocado Hair Mask

Till now, you have been reading about the benefits of avocado for dry hair. So, if you feel like making a mask whose main ingredient is this miracle fruit, this recipe would be perfect for you!

Mash a whole avocado in a bowl and add 6-8 tablespoons of olive oil to make a thick paste. You can also add honey to this mixture to make it more hydrating. However, make sure that the quantity of honey remains less than oil. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly and then apply it very nicely on your scalp and along your hair strands. Keep this on for an hour before washing off. The vitamin-enriched avocado, mixed with super-hydrating olive oil, will surely be a force to reckon!

Conclusion

Hope these DIY Hair Mask Remedies will be helpful in treating your dry hair.