We all want smooth hair that appears shiny and smooth. But it is not so easy to achieve that. Too much heat and chemical treatment end up making hair dry and frizzy. To add to that, hair is also affected by an imbalanced diet and stress. Both of these things are predominant in our lives right now. So, you must be wondering, is there no way to make your hair shiny and healthy? There is. Instead of spending money on store-bought products, try making any of these DIY hair serum for glossy and smooth hair.

1. Castor Oil Hair Serum

If you have dry and damaged hair, castor oil is an attractive solution to address that problem. To make this serum, you just need to add four tablespoons of castor oil and two tablespoons of coconut oil. Castor oil not only smoothens the hair but also promotes growth and results in healthier hair. An addition of coconut oil to this makes it a potent mixture to address hair damage and roughness.

You can either spray this serum along the length of your hair before going out somewhere to get a quick, frizz-free look. But if you are looking for a more in-depth treatment, leaving this on overnight after applying a substantial amount and then washing it off with a mild shampoo will instantly make your hair look flawless. Coconut oil molecules have also been shown to get absorbed by the upper layer of the hair strands and have long-term benefits on the moisture-locking capability of your hair.

Hence, your hair will automatically end up looking glossy and smooth.

2. Jojoba Oil Hair Serum

If you have curly hair, you will know that it is much trickier to maintain natural curls. This is when jojoba oil comes into the scene. This serum is also very easy to make, and you can make an excessive amount at first and store it in a container for months and use it when required. Making this serum only requires two ingredients: jojoba oil and peppermint oil.

Add two tablespoons of jojoba oil and 4-5 drops of peppermint oil, and you have your serum ready. However, an additional tip is, use this serum on damp hair for best results. You can spray on some water along the length of your hair and then apply a small amount of the serum. Then, wash it off after 30 minutes. Apart from making your hair shiny, this serum also helps in getting rid of excess oil and any product build-up. So, your hair appears fresh as well. Repeat this process twice a week for best results.

3. Soy, Olive, Coconut, and Jojoba Oil Serum

Most of the time, dry and frizzy hair prevents the hair strands from looking glossy and straight. If this is your issue as well, this hair serum is your ideal match. To make this one, add two tablespoons each of soy oil, jojoba oil, olive oil, and coconut oil. Apart from soy oil and jojoba oil, coconut and olive oils are added to this to make it even more effective against dry and damaged hair. Soy oil, on the other hand, is rich in vitamins and antioxidants. These components nourish the hair from within and act as a barrier between your hair strands and the atmosphere.

As for jojoba oil, the oil is said to increase scalp circulation and tame frizz. Combining all these will naturally result in an excellent solution for glossy and smooth hair. Apply this along the length of your tresses and massage it onto your scalp. Keep this for a minimum of an hour before using sulfate and paraben-free shampoo to wash it off. You will observe your hair has become visibly more straight and also shiny and hydrated.

4. Grapeseed Oil Serum

For those with breakage-prone hair, it is nearly impossible to achieve smooth and shiny locks. Hair that is prone to easy breakage is usually dry and brittle at the same time. You might also notice split ends and rough patches in some parts of your scalp. To get rid of all these, grapeseed oil will be your best friend! Fill a small bottle with grapeseed oil and then add about ten drops of lavender oil to it. You can also add two vitamin E capsules to the oil mixture to enhance its properties. Shake the oil well before using it.

Grapeseed oil is known to add moisture and strength to the hair. Lavender oil is an essential oil, and apart from improving the health of your hair, it will also reduce stress and anxiety. And of course, as you might already know, vitamin E maintains almost all aspects of hair. It is of particular importance to treating brittle hair as it helps your body in producing healthier hair. Use this concoction 20 minutes before a hair wash and repeat the process twice a week for the best results.

5. Avocado Oil Serum

For those who are looking for a DIY serum that addresses multiple hair concerns, this serum is ideal. To make this serum, you will need quite a few different kinds of oil. However, avocado oil is the main ingredient for this serum. Take a container and add four tablespoons of avocado oil, two tablespoons each of jojoba, almond, grapeseed, and argan oil. Close the container and shake it well so that all the ingredients mix together and spread uniformly.

Avocado oil, the star ingredient in this formula, has substantial benefits in making one’s hair shiny and smooth. It also treats split-ends and brittle hair. Studies also show that this oil is excellent in promoting hair growth. Apart from this, all three ingredients are also targeted towards maintaining the moisture levels in the hair. You can use this as many times as you want. Just remember to wash it off with a mild shampoo as otherwise, there might be product build-up in your hair.

Conclusion

Treating your hair naturally is the best way to keep it healthy. We hope one of these remedies would bring goodness to your hair. If it does, don’t forget to share your experience with us in the comments below.