Nail polishes add a dash of colour on our nails and in our lives. However, removing nail polish often ends up being a hassle. The reasons for this are plenty. But the most common reason is you will unexpectedly run out of nail polish remover right when you need it the most. Hence, it is life-saving to learn some DIY nail polish remover at home. These recipes are easy-to-make and include very common household ingredients which you can find without any trouble. There are also several other benefits to using home-made nail polish, and we will talk about that aspect as well. But first, read through this compilation of DIY recipes for making nail polish remover at home!

1. Vinegar

Vinegar is readily available in all our households and is an effective product to make nail polish remover as well. To make a nail polish remover with vinegar, you need to mix vinegar and lemon juice in equal parts. Stir the mixture well and then dip a cotton ball in it. Then use this cotton ball to take the nail polish off your nails. If you have more than one coat of nail polish, try pressing the soaked cotton ball on your nails for a few seconds before wiping it off. This will help in dissolving the layers much easier. Another pro tip is to soak your nails in warm water before taking the polish off with this mixture for faster results.

2. Lemon

If you do not have vinegar, even lemon alone can help you take off the nail polish from your fingers. For this, you will just need some warm water in a bowl and lemon slices. First, dip your fingers in the warm water like the process mentioned before. This causes the nail polish to loosen up. Then take a lemon slice and rub it thoroughly on your nails. You will observe that the nail paint starts to come off after a few seconds. If you have more than one coating of nail colour, this process will be a bit time-consuming. But lemon is very good at softening the nail polish so that it can quickly come off. Hence, it is a popular alternative to store-bought nail polish remover. After you remove the colour, use a little oil or moisturizer on your nails to keep them soft.

3. Deodorant

The main ingredient in nail polish remover is acetone. Another common item that everyone owns with acetone in it is deodorant. But this hack can only work if you aren’t allergic to direct contact of deodorant with your skin. Before attempting this, do a patch test to be sure. If you are not allergic, then repeat the following process: take the bottle of deodorant and spray it on a fingernail keeping the nozzle at close range. Immediately take a cotton ball and wipe it off before the deodorant dries on your nails. Repeat this for all other fingers. The acetone and alcohol in the deodorant take off the nail polish with ease.

4. Alcohol

Rubbing alcohol is a much gentler item for cleaning nail polish. Everyone has rubbing alcohol available at home for emergency purposes. Even if you don’t, it is very easily available in almost every shop. If you are suffering from any nail infection, then using alcohol to remove your nail polish would be perfect as this has anti-microbial properties as well. To try this DIY recipe, first soak your fingers in a bowl of lukewarm water for some time. Then, use a cotton ball soaked in the alcohol to wipe off the nail colour. However, keep in mind that alcohol has a dehydrating effect. Hence, make sure to use cuticle oil or moisturizer to keep your nails healthy and nourished. Dry nails usually become brittle and are prone to breaking off.

5. Hand Sanitizer

You probably could have guessed this already. Hand sanitisers have alcohol as their main ingredient. And as already discussed, alcohol is an effortless way of removing nail polish. So, if you do not have to rub alcohol but have hand sanitiser, it will work just the same. Dab a little bit of sanitiser on your nails, one at a time, and immediately use a cotton ball to wipe it off before the sanitiser dries out. Repeat this for all the other nails. Keep in mind to not use too much sanitiser. As this will cause your fingers to be too slippery and you won’t be able to take off the nail paint properly.

6. Nail Polish

This might sound unreal but just trust the process. The reason why nail polish dries on our fingers is due to the evaporation of the solvents in it. However, if you apply a fresh coat of nail polish on your already painted nails, the solvents in the new layer moisten the older layer as well. This is how nail polish can be used to remove nail polish. Apply a new coat of any nail polish you don’t mind wasting. Then use a tissue paper or cotton ball to wipe it off quickly before the top layer dries as well. This process can get a bit messy, so, make sure to keep a towel or soft cloth at hand.

How Home-Made Nail Polish Remover Beats Store-Bought Ones

You might be wondering what benefits you will get from using a home-made nail polish remover as opposed to just buying from the market. Read the list of advantages below: