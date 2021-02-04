Long hair always will be one of the most ethereal signs of beauty in women. However, not everyone is blessed with easily growing long hair. Some are blessed with good genes or are naturally prone to having good hair growth. But for many, long hair remains a distant dream. There are various remedies available in the market. Needless to say, most of these products cost too much but work too little.

If you are also tired of getting no results out of expensive shampoos and oils, maybe it is time to turn your attention to things closer to home. Read through the following list of 10 DIY home-made hair growth hair tonic recipes and select anyone to see amazing progress and real results.

1. Beer Wash

One of the simplest tonics for hair growth is beer! Beer has shown to be really effective at smoothening the hair and dealing with split ends. Lack of split ends would automatically mean your hair can grow much longer. Beer also thickens the hair and purifies the scalp. The overall health of your hair will improve drastically if you start applying any good beer in your hair at least twice a week.

Follow this up with a mild shampoo and then conditioner. Even if you do not use a conditioner, it will be okay; since beer really helps with detangling and softening the hair. A pro tip is to stay away from the beer shampoos available in the market, as those do nothing but cause further damage to your hair.

2. Olive Oil and Honey

Individually, olive oil and honey are both excellent for both skin and hair. Olive oil has hydration properties as well as repairs damaged and injured hair. Honey, on the other hand, is very good at smoothening the hair strands and acting as a protective coat on top.

Both of these combined will result in a very effective tonic for long hair, which is also very healthy. To make this tonic, add a few drops of honey to ten to twelve teaspoons of olive oil. Make sure that honey is in a lesser quantity than the oil. You can apply this on your scalp and along the length of your hair twice a week before washing it off with a gentle shampoo.

3. Coconut Oil and Apple Cider Vinegar

As everyone already knows, coconut oil is an effective secret behind healthy and long hair. If you add apple cider vinegar to this, another potent product for smooth and tangle-free hair, you are bound to have long and amazing hair in no time. Apple cider vinegar is particularly effective against frizz and damage. It also acts as a perfect cleanser for the scalp and unclogs the pores so that hair follicles can emerge.

To make this tonic, simply add a few drops of apple cider vinegar to half a small bowl of coconut oil. You can easily store this mixture and apply it once a week. Make sure to keep this in your hair and on your scalp for at least 6 hours before washing it off with a shampoo that has no sulfates or parabens.

4. Ginger and Onion

Did you know that onion juice is so potent and effective in promoting hair growth, it has shown positive results even in people suffering from alopecia? Additionally, ginger greatly improves the blood circulation levels of the scalp when massaged properly. So, you can imagine the benefits of these two commodities together!

While onion will work to increase the rate of hair growth greatly, ginger also improves the health of your hair follicles by benefitting the circulation level. You can use both items individually as well, but adding the onion and ginger juice together will enrich your hair in multiple ways. Plus, this is very easy to make, and you can store it in a container and keep using it for months.

5. Hair Tonic Spray

If you want a quick solution to frizzy and tangled hair that will aid in hair growth as well, you can try a home-made hair tonic spray. Buy any spray bottle from the market and add one-third part conditioner and two-third part water. Shake the container well, and you have your very own hair tonic spray!

If you have any trusty conditioner that not only helps in keeping the hair smooth but also keeps away split ends and damage, that would be the perfect product to utilize for this experiment. You can spray this along the length of your hair whenever you are in a rush and need a quick fix. However, do not use this on your scalp as there will be product build-up, which will lead to dandruff.

6. Bananas

We know that bananas are an excellent source of potassium in our diet. But did you know about the benefits of banana hair masks for hair growth and healthy hair? Try applying a mashed banana hair pack and leave it overnight to see amazing results.

Banana not only improves weak hair strands but also gets rid of dandruff and itchy scalp. Hence, any excess hair fall that you might be having from dandruff and damaged hair follicles will be completely gone. It also treats hair loss by making the hair stronger and much more resistant to damage. You can also mix this banana with some curd and apply it on your hair and scalp two hours before you wash it off.

7. Honey and Onion Juice

You have already read about how honey and onion juice work to improve hair growth and quality drastically. So, adding these two together can only bring even more wholesome results for your hair. Take five to six tablespoons of onion juice and add a few drops of honey to it.

Massage this thoroughly onto your hair and in your hair. While onion will work to promote hair growth and also treat brittle hair, honey will enhance the quality of your scalp and cleanse your scalp from any stored oil. But be sure not to add too much honey as it is very sticky and will take a lot of time to wash off.

8. Coffee

Coffee is a potent saviour when it comes to hair loss. Not only does it add a beautiful smell to the hair, but also greatly nourishes the hair and benefits the quality. Coffee can also be used in ways more than one to help with your hair. Firstly, you can mix some coffee powder with water and store it in a spray bottle to use against frizzy and dry looking hair whenever you need it.

Another way to incorporate coffee into your hair routine is by making a tonic of coffee powder with olive oil. Massage this into your scalp and leave it like that overnight before washing it off with a mild shampoo for best results.

9. Milk and Almond Mask

Combine half a cup of milk with four teaspoons of almond oil and apply it nicely on your scalp and along your hair strands. Keep this on for at least four hours for the best results. This mask can be used twice a week if you have really dry and breakage-prone hair. For others, once a week would be sufficient.

10. Mustard Oil and Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds or methi seeds are truly God’s gift to humankind. A number of illnesses are treated using fenugreek seeds. Now studies show, it is a good agent for hair growth as well. To make this tonic, you just need to warm mustard oil and add about three tablespoons of fenugreek seeds and keep it soaking for a while.

After that, the mixture will be ready to use. Massage this nicely into your scalp and also put a generous amount along the length of your hair. You can keep this overnight for the best results. Rinse it off in the morning with a mild shampoo and conditioner. Repeat the process twice a week to make the most out of it.

Conclusion

The best way to take care of your hair is by using natural ingredients instead of chemically treating it. Now try one of these tonics and share your experience with us in the comments below.