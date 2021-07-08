Ways To Use Ginger Tea For Acne

Using the chemicals, again and again, causes acne and other skin problems, which are hard to overcome at the later stages. Natural herbs are always there to prevent all the side effects of chemicals and provide long-term results. One natural herb consumed and applied on the skin to get healthy and glowing skin is ginger.

It is the most popular herb for eliminating all skin problems within a short period. Ginger tea holds plenty of benefits that no other chemical product can provide. People from different places across the globe trust in this herb and use Ginger tea for acne in various forms to get glowing skin. It will take more time than chemicals because natural herbs like ginger work on the root cause and remove the acne permanently. Adding this herb to the skincare routine is surely going to help in fighting all the skin problems.

Benefits of Ginger Tea

1. Reduces wrinkles and acne

As the age increases, the skin starts getting dull, and the wrinkles start increasing. The reason behind this is the loss of elastic tissue from the skin. On the other hand, acne can be a problem for skin in the 30s, 40s, or even in the 50s, so there is no age when the risk of coming across the acne is less. Proper skincare is essential during acne, and the best way for that is using Ginger tea. One can consume ginger tea and apply it to their skin by mixing it with several ingredients.

2. Cleans the pores and prevent acne

The major reason for acne is oil or dirt in the pores, which prevents the sebum oil from reaching out to the skin. Ginger helps in fighting the bacteria and cleans the pores well, which ultimately prevents acne. It is often observed that individuals who apply ginger tea or consume it have healthy and glowing skin. Many other skin problems come across due to dirt in the pores.

3. Removes the scars of acne

Ginger boosts the melanin production in the skin, and that turns the skin dark. In pigmentation, it is helpful because the skin colour starts looking odd from some side. It makes the scars look lighten, and within a short period, they are completely gone. The only aspect is that it takes time for the herb to show results compared to the chemicals.

Ginger Tea masks

Ginger tea refers to the ginger tea powder which one has to use while preparing the following masks.

1. Ginger Tea and Olive Oil

Olive oil is known for having antibacterial properties, which help kill all the bacteria that clog the pores of our skin. One has to take one pinch of ginger tea and one teaspoon of olive oil. Mixing them well would be the next step, and one has to apply this mask gently on their face. Give a massage for a few minutes, and within 30 mins one has to wash off their face.

2. Ginger Tea, almond oil, and Tea tree oil

The tea tree oil lightens the scars mark from the skin and prevents active acne scarring. Almond oil, on the other hand, helps in treating all dry skin problems and also prevents acne. One has to take one pinch of ginger tea and two to three drops of almond and tea tree oil. No one has to mix all these ingredients and apply them gently to the acne. Within 30 minutes, one can wash their face.

3. Apple cider vinegar, water, and Ginger tea

Apple cider vinegar contains several organic acids which help kill bacteria. The discolouration is one major problem that happens during acne, and apple cider vinegar is helpful for that too. One has to take one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and two teaspoons of water. No one has to add one pinch of ginger tea into it and apply the mixture gently on their face. One has to make sure that they apply this mask once in 15 days and wash it within 30 minutes after applying. One can apply this mask twice a week.

4. Aloe vera, lemon juice, and ginger tea

The antibacterial properties of lemon help get healthy and glowing skin. Lemon helps in reducing inflammation, and it also reduces the excess oil from the skin. Aloe vera, on the other hand, reduces the scars which are left after acne. It helps the skin in getting the colour back after the scars. One has to take a pinch of ginger tea and one teaspoon of lemon juice and aloe vera. Mixing all of them would be the next step, and giving a gentle massage on the skin would be the last step.

5. Ginger Tea

When one doesn’t feel like collecting more ingredients, ginger tea can also work fine without adding any other ingredients. One has to take chopped ginger and add that into the water. The mixture has to boil for several minutes, and once the water takes the colour of ginger, one has to turn off the stove. Now let the water get normal, and then apply it gently on the acne and scars. The anti-inflammatory properties of ginger will remove all skin problems. In case there are digestive problems, then one can drink that ginger water twice a day.

Types of Ginger tea

1. Honey, water, and ginger

Preparing this ginger tea is easy, and for that, one needs one ginger tuber, one teaspoon of honey, and two cups of water. No one has to take two cups of water in the pan and add one tuber of peeled ginger into it. The next step would be to boil that ginger water for five minutes and, after removing it from the fire, add one teaspoon of honey in water. Let the tea cool down, and after fifteen-minute consume all of it. Repeating the same drink twice a day can give some great results for acne.

2. Ginger and green tea

Green tea is always known for its great results for inflammation and puffiness in the skin. It is also beneficial for treating acne in a short period. Preparing the ginger and green tea requires one tuber of ginger, two cups of water, two green tea bags, and one teaspoon of honey. No one has to put the peeled ginger in water and let it boil for five minutes.

After removing it from the fire, it is time to let the green tea pouch dipped in for 10 minutes, and after that, add one teaspoon of honey to it. The drink is ready now, and one can drink this drink twice a day.

3. Lemongrass and ginger tea

Lemongrass is known for lighting the scars which are caused by acne. On the other hand, honey speeds up the healing process and removes all the bacteria from the skin. Preparing this tea is easy, and for that, one has to take some sliced lemongrass and put that into a pan filled with 4 cups of water. Now add one tuber of ginger and add that into the water before boiling both of them.

Let both of them boil in water for 10 minutes and after removing from the fire, add one teaspoon of honey to the lemongrass and ginger tea. One can also add one teaspoon of lemon juice to the mixture and mix it well. One should drink this tea daily to get some amazing results within a few weeks.

4. Turmeric and ginger tea

There are plenty of benefits that turmeric offers. Almost all the scrubs that promise that their fruit scrub is effective usually add some turmeric to lighten the scar. Trusting whether that turmeric was in its real form becomes a challenge to consume naturally made turmeric and ginger tea. One has to take one teaspoon of turmeric powder and one tuber of ginger into the water. No one has to boil the water for 10 minutes, and after that, add one teaspoon of honey to it. One can also add lemon juice for the taste of that mixture and consume it twice a day.

Conclusion

These are the benefits that Ginger tea offers and one can choose from plenty of ginger masks according to their skin. If an individual feels irritated by using any mask, they have to stop applying that on their skin and choose any other mask. Excessiveness is bad, so one has to make sure that one are not using any of these face masks more than twice a week. It is essential to ensure that one is applying all these ingredients when they are fresh. Within a few weeks, the problems like scars and acne will be eliminated.

