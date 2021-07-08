Do not buy those hefty prices tagged serums in the market. They are loaded with plastic and chemicals that are seriously not healthy for our skin. We agree that serums form a vital part of the skincare regime, but why break the bank when you can learn how to make skin whitening serum at home. The recipes that we’ve brought you today are super easy, like lemon squeezy and 100 per cent effective.

You can count on it completely. Facial serums have gripped the beauty industry like nothing else. For its excellent beauty effects, dermatologists advocate using a face serum after the basic washing, toning, and moisturizing routine.

Face serums can help with a variety of skin problems. Applying a face serum might help you avoid any skin problems. Considering our busy lifestyles, perfect skin remains a distant dream. Furthermore, many additional elements such as pollution, damaging UV radiation from the sun, stress, and an unbalanced diet can further damage your skin and result in an uneven skin tone.

You can definitely buy the ones on the market only if you want your skin to go bad in the long run. Mother nature is a gift to us and a solution to every skin problem. For our skin, it is advisable to use natural or handmade products.

Before we proceed, a little disclaimer: We do not promote any skin whitening propaganda. Every skin colour is unique and beautiful in its way. You should be proud of yourself and who you are, and how you look. There’s nobody else that looks like you; that’s your power! The whitening serums we are about to discuss below are merely recipes, and they will not change your skin tone. They will only enhance the current state of your skin.

Good to go? Let’s make magic happen!

Different Skin Whitening Serum At Home

1. DIY aloe vera serum for skin brightening

There’s no denying the fact that aloe vera is magical in terms of healing. Aloe vera has some outstanding properties which are very beneficial for the skin and hair alike.

This is a three-ingredient serum that almost anyone can make.

What will you need?

Aloe vera 3 tbsp

Vitamin E 3 tbsp

Rosewater 3 tbsp

Add the aloe vera gel into a bowl. If it’s a natural aloe vera gel, make sure to mash it. After that, you are going to add Vitamin E. You can either take the capsule or oil form of vitamin E. Mix Thoroughly. Now add rosewater into it and mix all the ingredients well.

Store it in a refrigerator.

Use this serum twice a week, and you will have a noticeable change in your skin.

2. DIY lemon serum for face whitening

Lemon has always been a superstar in bleaching. It can significantly increase your skin tone to one or two levels.

Within two weeks, you’ll notice a difference in your face. Zinc, calcium, vitamins B2, B5, and B12 and Lactic acid are all found in curd. All of this contributes to your appearance of youth and radiance. Yoghurt contains lactic acid, which hydrates the skin. Lemon juice offers a number of nutrients that aid in the improvement of skin health. It’s a natural bleach that helps to lighten black stains.

What will you need?

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp curd/yoghurt

This is one of the simplest recipes to ever exist in the world of recipes. Take a small bowl and add lime juice to it, followed by curd. You will have to mix them nicely to make a good paste. Apply this on your face with the help of a brush or simply with your hands.

You will have to make a fresh serum daily, as the case with lemon and curd is that fermentation could occur.

3. DIY face serum for skin polishing

Now this one is the yummiest of all! Coffee is an antioxidant that protects the skin from premature ageing caused by heat, light, pollution, and free radical damage. Antibacterial and antioxidant effects are found in raw Honey. It’s fantastic acne and ageing treatment. It hydrates and calms the skin.

What will you need?

Half tbsp coffee

One tbsp Honey

You will have to mix both of the above ingredients in a bowl and make a thick paste. Apply it to your face, and you can even apply it to the neck and hands as well. Wash firmly when it dries out.

Use twice a week. You can keep this serum in the bridge for about a week.

4. DIY face serum for instant glow

A combination of Honey and lemon can do wonders for the skin. Lemons instantly levels up the skin game with the help of its bleaching agents. On the other hand, Honey is an intoxicant that helps in removing the toxic elements of the skin. It also hydrates and calms the skin. Moisturization is an additional benefit. With the application of this amazing serum, you can also get rid of black spots and blackheads.

What will you need?

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp lemon juice

You simply have to mix these two ingredients in a bowl and apply them to your face for 30 minutes. After washing, you will feel an instant glow.

5. DIY Face serum for skin rejuvenation and whitening

Sweet Almond oil has been proven to whiten skin tone since ancient times. It was an essential ingredient in the old Arabic beauty regimen. Sandalwood is a fantastic choice as a carrier oil. It helps to treat eczema and other skin issues. Lemon essential oil is widely popular in the skincare industry as a skin brightening king.

What will you need?

Sandalwood essential oil

Sweet almond oil

Lemon essential oil

Take a container and mix the above ingredients in equal ratios. Mix nicely until every oil gets dissolved into each other completely. Store it in a dark coloured glass dropper bottle. Use 3-4 drops of it on clean and damp skin. This serum will be good to go for three months if kept in a cool and dry place.

Before you use any of these, it is always advisable to take a patch test before experimenting with the skin. Whether you use a market product or a natural product, in both the cases do a patch test on your elbow.

Wait! Some more tips

Drink plenty of water, as everyone says it. Obey them and obey us! Water can significantly improve the health of the skin. It hydrates the skin from deep within, making it look younger and fresher.

Exfoliate enough, Twice a week. Exfoliation allows the hidden skin to come to the surface, making it look lighter.

Use sunscreen- Yes+ even in your room. Yes! Even if you’re quarantined. Sun can lead to hyperpigmentation, and you would definitely not want that to happen.

Conclusion

These are the greatest homemade face serums for healthy skin that you can easily make at home. These are the most extraordinary natural face serums that don’t have any adverse side effects. Although, some ingredients might not be suitable for sensitive skin. Hence to the patch test. It’s something you can utilize regularly, or at least twice a week.

Acceptance, on the other hand, is a must-have element in all of these natural face serums that unquestionably boost attractiveness. So, be happy and love yourself; love your skin.

