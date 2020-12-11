Vikrant Massey Full Bio: Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family, and More

Introduction/Description:
Vikrant Massey is a versatile Indian actor, who has worked in TV shows, web shows, short films and even movies. He hails from Mumbai and is a well-trained dancer as well.
Recent News:
November 2020– Vikrant started shooting for his next project, 14 Phere, alongside Kriti Kharbanda. Kriti posted a picture on social media, celebrating the start, with the two holding the film’s clapboard.
November 2020– Vikrant shared a picture of his new home on Instagram, where he can be seen standing happily with his fiancée Sheetal Thakur. He bought the house on Diwali this year.
October 2020– Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautum starrer, Ginny Weds Sunny releases on Netflix.
September 2020– Another Netflix movie for Vikrant, Dolly Kitty aur woh chamakte sitare releases, where he dazzles even as a supporting character.
Earlier this month he grabbed positive attention for his work in the film Cargo, where he starred opposite Shweta Tripathi. The two were applauded for phenomenally leading the innovative sci-fi film.
January 2020– The much anticipated Chhapaak, that talks about the story of a young acid attack survivor, released early this year. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, stars Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and Madhurjeet Sarghi in prominent roles.
Career:
Vikrant has been trained in modern contemporary dance and has previously worked with Shiamak Davar. His first stint in acting was in 2004, for a Star Plus show called Kahaan Hoon Main, which eventually did not air. His experience in dance got him a small role as well as made him a choreographer on Disney’s Dhoom Machao Dhoom. From there, he moved on to mainstream television shows and built a successful career in television.
- Number of TV serials till now: He has worked in 9 TV serials till date, including the famous Balika Vadhu, that gave him his big break.
- Debut serial: Dhoom Machao Dhoom
- Debut year: 2007
- List of all TV serials done so far: Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Balika Vadhu, Dharam Veer, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, V The Serial, Gumrah, Qubool Hai, Ajab Gajab Ghar Jamai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui
After doing television shows for around half a decade, Vikrant took his first steps in Bollywood with Ranveer Singh starrer, Lootera.
- Number of movies till now: Vikrant has starred in 11 movies till date, with the latest being the lead role in Ginny Weds Sunny, which had a digital release.
- Debut movie: Lootera
- Debut year: 2013
- List of all movies done so far: Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Switchh, A Death in the Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Half Girlfriend, Rramprasad ki Tehrvi, Cargo, Chhapaak, Ginny Weds Sunny, Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitaare.
Apart from movies, Vikrant has also starred in several web shows and short films, where he has displayed his exemplary acting skills. Broken But Beautiful and Mirzapur are two of his most loved web series.
Controversies/Controversial Statements:
Even though Vikrant has been part of the entertainment industry for so long, he hasn’t been involved in any controversies so far.
Relationships:
Marital status: Engaged
Current Girlfriend/Fiancee: Sheetal Thakur (2019)
Past Relationships: Not known
Physical Stats:
Weight: N/A
Height: 5’9 inches (175 cm)
Figure measurements: N/A
Eye colour: Brown
Hair colour: Black
Shoe size: N/A
Body Shape: Slim
Personal Life:
Date of Birth: April 3rd, 1987
Age: 33
Zodiac: Aries
Hometown: Mumbai, Maharashtra
Nationality: Indian
Residential address: Mumbai
Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra
School: St. Anthony’s High School, Mumbai
Educational Qualification: Graduate
College/University: R.D. National College of Arts and Science
Hobbies: Dancing, Cricket, Playing Video Games, Collecting shoes, sunglasses, and perfumes
Religion: Christianity
Languages known: Hindi, English
Family:
Mother: Aamna Massey
Profession: Homemaker
Father: Jolly Massey
Profession: Not known
Siblings: Brother- Mohsin Massey
Her/His Inspiration:
To bring his characters to life, Vikrant always takes inspiration from society, since he is not a trained performer. He also travels a lot and aims to bring those experiences to his on-screen.
Awards and Accreditations:
Award Name: Best Performance by a Male Actor 2017 (A Death in the Gunj) – Caleidoscope Indian Film Festival Award
Award Name: Favourite Bhai 2013 (Qubool Hai) – Zee Rishtey Awards
Award Name: GR8! Face of the Year Male 2008 – Indian Telly Award
Fond of:
Favourite Hollywood actor (s): N/A
Favourite Bollywood actor (s): Irrfan Khan, Pankaj Kapur, KK Menon, Ajay Devgn
Favourite Bollywood actress (s): Tabu
Favourite Hollywood actress (s): N/A
Favourite destination (s): N/A
Favourite book (s): N/A
Favourite TV celebrity (s): N/A
Favourite sport (s): Cricket
Favourite show (s): N/A
Favourite food (s): Palak Paneer, Rajma Chawal
Favourite design label (s): N/A
Favourite singer (s): N/A
Favourite international star (s): N/A
Favourite beauty brand (s): N/A
Beauty Secret:
Vikrant is old-school when it comes to health and fitness. He mainly eats home-cooked meals and follows a diet that his grandparents used to follow to stay fit, like consuming ghee. He also works out four days a week without fail to maintain his health.
Facts / interesting trivia about <actor/actress>:
Vikrant grew up in a middle-class family in Mumbai, where they lived in a 1 BHK flat. He is fondly called “Sonu” by his family and friends.
He loves dogs and is often seen playing with them through his posts on Instagram. He has also been fond of movies right since his childhood when he and his brother would often sit down with the newspaper to look for what show or movie to watch next.
Vikrant has a massive fan following. He once had a fan run away from her own wedding and come to his shoot just to meet him.
Net Worth:
The estimated net value of Vikrant Massey – USD 1 million (As of 2020).
Brands endorsed till now:
Zatak Deo
Cadbury
Nescafe
Cornetto
Finolex LED
Idea 4G
Khazana Jewels
Samsung Galaxy
ICICI Prudential Life
Social media profiles of <actor/actress>:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vikrantmassey87/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/masseysahib
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vmassey1
