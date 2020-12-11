Vikrant Massey Full Bio: Height, Age, Boyfriend, Family, and More

Recent News:

November 2020– Vikrant started shooting for his next project, 14 Phere, alongside Kriti Kharbanda. Kriti posted a picture on social media, celebrating the start, with the two holding the film’s clapboard.

November 2020– Vikrant shared a picture of his new home on Instagram, where he can be seen standing happily with his fiancée Sheetal Thakur. He bought the house on Diwali this year.

October 2020– Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautum starrer, Ginny Weds Sunny releases on Netflix.

September 2020– Another Netflix movie for Vikrant, Dolly Kitty aur woh chamakte sitare releases, where he dazzles even as a supporting character.

Earlier this month he grabbed positive attention for his work in the film Cargo, where he starred opposite Shweta Tripathi. The two were applauded for phenomenally leading the innovative sci-fi film.

January 2020– The much anticipated Chhapaak, that talks about the story of a young acid attack survivor, released early this year. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, stars Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and Madhurjeet Sarghi in prominent roles.