Honey is an amazing ingredient that comes with great benefits. For ages, it has been used as a skin remedy. By nature, honey acts as an anti-inflammatory and healthy product. Honey is something that you can rely on for many skin ailments. It comes with enriching properties that give you healthy skin and a glowing face. While you look for the perfect home remedy to get a glow on your face, never forget to add honey for face glow with other ingredients.

Honey plays an important role when you are making face packs at home. It has become difficult to save your skin from pollution in recent times, leading to acne, pimples, and other skin vows. To treat all types of skin vows, honey is an excellent ingredient. Apart from treating skin vows, you can use honey for face glow. In this write-up, we will explain the benefits of honey for your face and how you can use this magic ingredient to get a crystal clear glowing face.

Benefits of Honey

Honey is known as a magic ingredient that comes with tremendous benefits for your face. It is used as a taste booster in many food items, and it also provides external health benefits. Honey has become an integral part of overall well-being.

1. Moisturizes Skin

Honey works as a great moisturizer, and it contains enzymes that easily get absorbed in the skin. It is helpful in conditioning the skin from deep inside, leaving your face soft and moisturized.

2. Exfoliate Skin

Due to pollution, many of us suffer from clogged pores that result in acne, pimples, blackheads, and oily skin. Honey is used to treat your clogged pores; it is used for exfoliating skin and removing all dead cells of the skin and further helps in reducing the chances of clogged pores.

3. Hydrates Skin

Honey is a great source of antibacterial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. Along with cleansing your face, it is also helpful in hydrating and toning the texture of your face. You can use honey to tighten your pores.

4. Repairs Damaged Skin

Honey is majorly used to repair damaged skin. It has anti-inflammatory properties that help in the healing of damaged skin. This ingredient is best used and popular for its anti-inflammatory properties that work as a great natural remedy to treat your damaged skin effectively.

5. Fight Off Acne

Removing excess oil from your face is a great product that you can use to treat acne and pimples.

6. Anti-Ageing

Honey works as an anti-ageing ingredient that delays the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. It gives you a glowing face and young skin texture. The antioxidant properties help in fighting free radicals and prevent premature ageing vows.

7. Works as a Humectant

It is an ingredient that has humectant properties; it helps draw the moisture air and locks it in the skin. And results in hydrated skin.

Ways to Use Honey For Face Glow

1. Honey and Lemon

Lemon and honey face pack is amongst the popular remedies to get glowing skin. Lemon is a great source of Vitamin C and has skin brightening properties. Vitamin C is used for reducing dark spots and discolouration, also to add glow to your face. Lemon Juice contains astringent properties that help remove excess oil from the skin and offer an oil-free glow to your face. When you add lemon with honey, it works as a great skin brightening pack and moisturizes it at best to give you maximum glow.

All you have to do is get one tablespoon of honey and mix it well with one teaspoon of lemon juice. Make a consistent texture and apply it all over your face for 30 minutes. Rinse it well to avoid irritation. You must apply the pack twice a week for maximum results.

2. Honey and Nutmeg Powder

To prevent and reduce acne to add glow to your face, you must use honey and nutmeg powder face pack. Nutmeg contains all antibacterial and antioxidant properties that help best in fighting acne. The redness that comes with acne is also reduced with the help of nutmeg powder. When you combine honey and nutmeg powder, it reduces breakouts and keeps your skin healthy and glowing.

You must take two tablespoons of honey and one pinch of nutmeg powder to make this face pack. Mix both ingredients well to make a consistent paste. Apply it all over your face for 15 minutes, and then rinse it with cold water. Apply honey and nutmeg packs once a week to see noticeable results.

3. Honey and Milk Powder

Lactic acid present in Milk powder is best for exploiting skin. Milk powder has skin brightening properties and allows you to get rid of acne. It also hydrates your skin and treats clogged pores. You can also add apple cider vinegar in this face pack and honey and milk powder, which will keep your PH balance maintained and eliminate breakouts.

Get one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, two tablespoons of honey, and one teaspoon of milk powder; mix both ingredients well to get a consistent paste. Apply it to your face for 15 minutes or let the face pack dry and rinse it with warm water. Repeat this pack once in 15 days.

4. Honey and Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is known to be an excellent ingredient for moisturizing your skin and glowing your face. Also, it has healing and nourishing properties. Aloe vera is perfect for glowing skin. Its anti-inflammatory properties also soothe skin and kill acne that happens due to free radicals or bacteria. Honey and aloe vera combination will give you healthy and flawless skin.

Mix honey with aloe vera well, apply it on your face for 20 minutes, and then wash your face with cold water. It is wise to use the procedure twice or thrice a week as per your convenience.

5. Honey and Olive Oil

Olive oil has great antioxidant properties and works as a moisturizer for your skin. It helps in protecting your skin from damage caused due to free radicals. If you apply olive oil regularly, you will get a glowing face and a healthy skin type. It is suitable for all skin types.

You must add 2 to 3 drops of olive oil with one tablespoon of honey and apply them all over your face for 15 minutes. Then wash your face with cold water, and it is recommended to repeat the procedure twice a week.

6. Honey and Banana

Banana is a great source of Vitamin B, C, A, E, and amino acids. Also, it contains a great amount of potassium. Potassium is that nutrient that helps in healing your dehydrated skin and moisturizes well to result in glowing and healthy skin. Banana is also used for exfoliating your skin and helps in getting rid of excess oil. Also, Vitamin C in bananas helps in reducing dark spots and brightens your skin.

You have to mash half a banana with honey, make a consistent paste, apply the paste all over your face for half an hour, and then wash it with cold water. To get glowing skin fast, you can use the combination twice a week.

7. Honey and Cinnamon Powder

Cinnamon is a known ingredient that increases the collagen of the skin. When there is a good amount of collagen, it results in smooth and supple skin. Also, it provides a natural glow to your face as it is responsible for blood circulation. Cinnamon also has exfoliating properties that remove dead cells and fight against acne.

Get a bowl and mix three tablespoons of Cinnamon powder with one tablespoon of honey. Mix the paste and apply it all over your face for 20 minutes, then rinse it with warm water. It is better to repeat the procedure once a week.

8. Honey and Gram flour

Gram flour is a natural cleanser, and it helps remove dead skin cells, dirt, and impurities from the skin. Gram flour is used to maintain the PH level of the skin. With its extreme absorbent properties, it removes excess oil from your face and gives you flawless skin.

You need to make a gram of flour and honey paste. Mix it well until you get a consistent paste. You must apply the paste after cleaning your face and let it dry; once it is completely dry, wash it with cold water. It is a wise decision to apply the paste twice a week.

9. Honey and Vitamin E

Here comes the amazing formula to get a glowing face. You need to get capsules of Vitamin E and mix it well with one tablespoon of honey. Vitamin E plays a crucial role in healthy and glowing skin. It helps in cell growth and maintains the PH level. Also, Vitamin E comes with anti-ageing, properties, and it helps treat many skin problems.

Conclusion

While you are looking for the perfect way to get a glow on your face, read the above-stated ways. They are proven and amazing ways that you can easily use it at home with easily available ingredients.

Also Read: