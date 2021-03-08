Onion Facial For Acne, Pigmentation & Dull Skin

Ever heard of an onion facial? No? Sit back and read to know more!

Onions have been used as an integral part of our diets for quite a long time, and if we were to look at the beauty products that are being released these days, onions have become a significant ingredient in them! The ‘onion bulbs’ do have a very pungent smell and, when cut, make the person cutting them cry like legit teary! But don’t underestimate the usage of this humble vegetable yet. And, you might have heard about the benefits of daily consumption of onions, as they promote the growth of hair and prevent hair loss, even alopecia in some cases!

For this article, let us focus on the skin benefits that can be harnessed from onions and how an onion facial can be the ultimate to all skin problems, from acne to pigmentation to dull skin!

Why Onions?

A vegetable that had originated in Asia became a staple all around the world, and now its wholesome benefits are being studied continuously and harnessed. The crop is usually compatible with temperate conditions but can be grown anywhere in the world now. The onion is the short stem of the onion plant that contains fleshy green leaves and is found at the base of the plant.

Varieties like red onion, green onion, white onion, sweet onion, shallots, leek, etc., are commonly used, and all of them have different properties, which makes them an ideal medicinal ingredient. Instead, they are more common in kitchens and as eatables. Onions are yet to find a permanent place in the index of beauty ingredients!

Nutritional Index of Onion

Onions can be served both raw and cooked, whichever way it is preferred, and it is safe to say that there are innumerable health benefits in store. You can say that in about a cup of onions that have been chopped, there are about 64 counts of calories, 15 grams of pure carbohydrates, about a rough 2 grams’ protein, 7 grams of raw sugar, and about 3 grams of fibre.

It has large amounts of antioxidants, vitamins like B6, B9, and C with small amounts of minerals like calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, sulfur, manganese, phosphorous, and the list is already exhaustive!

Onion in Skincare

Like above, we mentioned that how the onion is rich in several nourishing nutrients makes it easy to guess that they are an essential part of skincare if included! The vegetable is not only responsible for good health but has benefits that can uplift any skincare regime no matter what way it is used! It can help you achieve skin that is not only healthy but flawless as well. Let’s look at few benefits of onion as an ingredient for skincare:

Protects from Pigmentation

Onion has flavonoids that are well-known constituents of antioxidant vitamins, hence helping to shield the skin cells from the hyper damaging effects of the Ultraviolet rays and the toxic effects of the sun.

Fights Ageing Effectively

Onion is high on anti-inflammatory properties as it contains phytochemicals that contribute to fighting against the destructive actions of free radical damages, thereby reducing signs of ageing!

Purifies Blood

We are fond of raw onion in salads taken on the sides while eating food high on calorific value. It has antioxidants that help in detoxifying the body by removing all the excess toxins trapped inside and eventually reducing the chances of skin infections.

Acne Scars Are Effectively Reduced

The manifold advantages of onions don’t stop! It is not only antibacterial but also anti-inflammatory and antiseptic. It has all these exceptional properties that make it an excellent antidote for acne and bacteria that cause acne in the first place. The scars caused by acne eventually heal after regular usage of the vegetable.

Skin Nourisher

Onion is rich in vitamin C and hence has nourishing effects on the skin. The regular intra usage of onion makes the skin blemish-free, healthy and radiant.

Keeps Skin Infections at Bay

There are several essential oils in onion that, in their combining effect, have antiseptic effects and combat a large number of infections effectively. It is often used in antibacterial face washes and creams that are used to battle recurring skin infections specifically.

Onion Facial Remedies

It is usually seen that everyone prefers the topical nature of beauty products, and the intra results are found more valid as compared to internal healing. On the lines of the same, let’s look at ways how onions can be used effectively in skincare to give radiant results that show!

1. Onion Facial For Combating Aging

Now, as we have seen earlier and as the title suggests, the effects of onion to rectify skin ageing are stupendous! For the same, follow these steps:

Take a medium-sized onion and cut it into small bite-sized pieces.

Fix them up in juice form.

Take the juice and drain it into a bowl.

Dip a small cotton ball in the liquid and apply it generously over the face and neck region.

This way, the skin will be regularly rejuvenated, and it will also bolster the flow of blood through the skin cells efficiently! You can achieve firmer, wrinkle-free, and young-looking skin that has a better texture!

2. Onion Facial For Cure Acne

Acne is something that can take away all the charm of the face and make it look scrunchy and unhealthy. It is necessary to note that onions are instrumental in managing the destruction of acne-causing bacteria. Let’s see how we can achieve its benefits:

You can either use onion juice or a face pack made out of onions and a few other ingredients.

For the mask, take about one tablespoon of fresh onion juice.

Next, take about one tablespoon of olive oil, preferably extra virgin olive oil, and if you don’t have it, you can replace it with a tablespoon of almond oil.

Blend them all well and apply generously onto the skin.

Wash it off after about 15 minutes with cold water and pat dry with a cotton face cloth.

A beneficial face mask, the pack, mentioned earlier, is, and the effects are almost immediate!

3. Onion Facial For Pigmentation removal

Many people face the issue of pigmentation due to regular exposure to the sun, and honestly, it is unavoidable. Even if the sun has harmful effects, it has several benefits too. Now, in this situation, make use of this remedy, and the damaging effects of UV can be effectively minimized:

Take about a tablespoon of onion juice that has been freshly extracted along with plain yoghurt.

To this, add about 4 to 5 drops of essential lavender oil and massage it on the face using fingertips in a regular and circular motion.

Or another alternative could be using a liquid mixture with a teaspoon of lemon juice freshly squeezed with about two teaspoons of freshly extracted onion juice. Take a ball of cotton wool and dip it in the mixture, and dab it directly onto the skin. Leave on for about ten minutes and wash away with lukewarm water.

Take the help of these tips to deal effectively with pigmentation, and you will notice considerable changes in a matter of a few weeks.

Onion as the Magic Ingredient

Throughout the article, we have stressed the effectiveness of onions as a potent ingredient to battle several skin ailments. We are sure that you will reap its benefits if used regularly. But before doing any onion facial, you need to run patch tests, too, as that will help you determine if onion might irritate the skin, but usually, it doesn’t! Besides, both intra and inner health matter a lot when it comes to skincare, as what we feed ourselves shows on the skin. Keep notes of these facts and tips, and in a matter of time, you will be able to achieve the flawless results of the magic ingredient, “onion”!

