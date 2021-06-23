If you are looking for one particular Vitamin for skin brightening and glowing skin, then for sure, it has to be Vitamin E. Many people call Vitamin E a Beauty Vitamin; it is used for healthy skin and comes with various uses for hair. Vitamin E capsules have antioxidant properties that keep your skin healthy and glowing. Recently many people prefer homemade face masks instead of going to a salon to get various face masks for glowing skin. In this write-up, we will share some Vitamin E face mask that you can easily make at home to have brighter and glowing skin.

Benefits of Vitamin E for Skin

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble capsule that comes with many properties of skin whitening and healthy skin, healthy hair, and is a great immunity booster. Here are some more benefits of Vitamin E for the skin:

The most important Vitamin for keeping skin healthy is Vitamin E. It provides necessary nourishment to your skin and treats dull and damaged skin. Using Vitamin E is one of the best treatments for pale skin. It nourishes the skin from deep inside and rejuvenates pale skin.

Vitamin E has antioxidant properties, due to which it is a perfect booster of cell growth and gives you healthy skin. It helps in preventing damage to the skin that happens due to free radicals. Usually, free radicals lead to aging signs like wrinkles, fine lines, and more, but with the application of Vitamin E, you can get rid of premature aging signs. Also, it is a great collagen booster that further adds glow to your skin and maintains your skin’s elasticity.

Vitamin E is used for treating pigmentation by healing skin damage. It repairs the damaged skin.

The natural way and easiest way to get rid of stretch marks is using Vitamin E. Due to its antioxidant properties, it maintains skin elasticity and reduces stretch marks’ visibility. It is known to be the best treatment to fade away stretch marks.

The main benefit of using Vitamin E for the face is reducing Acne. It prevents free radicals, and that further reduces the chances of Acne.

8 Homemade Vitamin E Face Mask for Skin Brightening and Glowing

1. Vitamin E capsule for Acne

To get rid of acne and acne scars, all you need is a Vitamin E capsule. Extract the oil from the capsule and keep it in a dry bowl. Before you sleep, apply the oil to the affected area and repeat the process every night to completely treat Acne and fade away acne scars. The antioxidant properties prevent damage from free radicals, and free radicals lead to Acne. To treat them naturally, Vitamin E is an ideal pick.

2. Green Tea and Vitamin E face mask

Green Tea and Vitamin E face masks are best used as anti-aging face masks. Green tea comes with unique anti-aging properties, and it contains a significant amount of vitamins, minerals, and all nutrients that are essential for the nourishment of the skin. Green tea is responsible for reducing the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, saggy skin, and more.

The polyphenol present in Green tea is responsible for neutralizing free radicals; as we know, free radicals often lead to many skin problems, damaging the skin. To prevent such damage, green tea blocks free radicals and restores healthy skin. Also, green tea helps in flushing toxins from the skin, and it further helps in healing scars and blemishes. Collagen production is also another work of green tea to maintain the skin’s elasticity.

To conclude, we can say, Green tea comes with many benefits for the skin. To make green tea and a Vitamin E pack, you need to brew green tea and let it cool down until it reaches room temperature. Now add Vitamin E oil into green tea and apply it all over your face for half an hour. Wash your face with cold water and repeat the process twice a week to see maximum results. You can also add honey and rice flour, and they are also the best anti-aging ingredients.

3. Papaya And Vitamin E Face Mask

Papaya contains a particular enzyme that is responsible for exfoliating skin. It helps remove the dead layer of the skin and is also used for treating various skin infections. It is a perfect ingredient that clears up the skin from acne scars, dark spots, and pigmentation. Also, the antioxidant properties of Papaya are responsible for skin whitening. When Papaya and Vitamin E are combined, it works wonders for your face. It restores healthy and flawless skin.

To make this face mask, you need to ripe Papaya and blend the cubes into a blender. Once you get papaya paste, add vitamin E capsules and create a consistent paste. You can also add rose water into the paste; rose water is also beneficial for glowing skin. Once your pasta is ready, wash your face and then apply the paste all over your face and neck. Apply it for 15 to 20 minutes, then wash your face with cold water. Repeat the process after every week to get great results.

4. Milk, Honey, and Vitamin E Face Mask

Due to the rich nutrient content of Milk, it is an excellent moisturizer for your skin. The Vitamin A present in Milk helps increase sebum secretion, adding the benefit of healing dry and dull skin. Also, Milk helps in collagen production that keeps skin smooth and supple. Honey is responsible for hydrating and preventing skin vows. When you add honey, Vitamin E, and Milk, it works like magic for your face. The face mask not only hydrates or moisturizes your skin but also removes dead skin cells and exfoliates the skin.

To make this face mask, you must get two to three vitamin E capsules and collect its oil in a dry bowl. Now add two to three teaspoons of milk and one tablespoon of honey. Mix it well and apply it over your face. Keep the mask for 15 minutes, then wash it with cold water.

5. Honey, cinnamon, and Vitamin E Face Mask

Honey is a natural ingredient that has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties. It prevents damage to the skin due to bacteria and also nourishes the skin. Honey is an effective way to reduce or treat Acne. Cinnamon is another natural ingredient that comes with anti-microbial and astringent properties. Honey is responsible for destroying Acne that is caused due to bacteria, and cinnamon helps shrink large pores and remove all impurities of the pores.

To treat Acne, you must add two tablespoons of honey, one tablespoon of cinnamon powder, and two capsules of Vitamin E. Mix all these three ingredients well and make a paste. Now apply the paste to an Acne affected area and wash it after half an hour. You must use this mask after every second day to reduce Acne and pimples.

6. Banana and Vitamin E Face Mask

Banana is a great source of Potassium, helps in healing dry and damaged skin. Banana is a perfect ingredient to treat rough patches of skin by increasing sebum production. It is also a natural exfoliator that removes dead skin cells and gives you smooth and supple skin.

To make a banana and Vitamin E face mask, you need to mash a half banana in a bowl and add two to three Vitamin E capsules. Mix both ingredients well and apply them to your face and neck. Apply it for 15 minutes, and then rinse your face with fresh water. Apply this mask twice a week.

7. Lemon Juice and Vitamin E face mask

Lemon Juice is a proven way to reduce dark spots. Lemon is a perfect source of Vitamin C responsible for skin brightening and lightening the scars or dark areas of the skin. Regular use of lemon juice is highly beneficial for your face, resulting in glowing and healthy skin. When you add Lemon juice and Vitamin E capsule, it will reduce dark spots and give you flawless skin. Get a bowl and extract lemon juice into it, add vitamin E capsules and mix it well. It is a time for the application of Juice on your face or an affected area every second day to see excellent results.

8. Aloe Vera and Vitamin E Face Mask

A perfect overnight face mask is Aloe vera and Vitamin E combination. Aloe vera is an excellent ingredient that rejuvenates dry and dull skin. It nourishes and hydrates your skin to add up a flawless skin type. With antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, it prevents skin infections and works as an anti-aging ingredient.

To make this face mask, get aloe vera gel from the market, or extract from its original plant and mix it well with Vitamin E Oil. Now apply the mask and leave it overnight. Wash it in the morning with fresh water, and it is advisable to use it daily to get glowing and healthy skin.

Conclusion

All the above face masks using Vitamin E are fantastic and responsible for skin whitening and glowing. You must choose any of the face masks as per your skin’s need and see great results after a few months of applying them.

