How To Make Face Wax For Hair Removal At Home

Are you facing an outburst of facial hair and you wish to get rid of it without any abrasive measures? And have you been using your body hair removal wax for that? If you are posing any such questions to yourself, then maybe you need to reconsider your actions!

The skin on body parts other than the face is sturdy, and these waxes are designed to suit them. If continued, it can make the skin react and could lead to infection eventually. To help you with the same, we have brought about this article, on how to make face wax to get rid of that stubborn facial hair, without even cranking a single cut!



What does facial hair mean?



The question is redundant, but to answer it. It is normal to possess facial hair! An estimated 10% of women experience the issue of excessive facial hair. There are several contributing factors to this. These could range from the presence of testosterone, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), hereditary, pregnancy or post-pregnancy as well as menopause. Whatever be the reason, you can use all of these methods to get rid of that stubble or a prick here and there.



Possible ways to get rid of facial hair



There are several safe ways to get rid of facial hair, and all of them are pretty effective. You have to see what suits you, and then you can proceed accordingly. These methods are undoubtedly usually pretty inexpensive and in a way very much doable. The usual hair removal methods are chemical which pertains to the removal of laser hair, and depilatory creams, etc., which are more abrasion prone. Other standard hair removal techniques include shaving, waxing, tweezing, epilation and even threading sometimes. Instead, it is recommended to rely upon homemade waxing alternates, which will provide complete protection to the facial skin compared to other methods.



Usual types of homemade waxes



Three main types of homemade wax can be used as an alternative to chemical procedures. The classes are hard wax, soft wax and sugar wax. These waxes have individual constituents and let’s look at them before jumping into the right ones that will help us with our cause!



1. Hard wax: Beeswax and therapeutic ingredients like coconut oil, olive oil and vitamins.

2. Soft wax: Ingredients such as oils as well as rosins and few other additives are used to put this together.

3. Sugar wax: This is one of the most sought after wax combinations and is less painful than the other variants. It contains sugar, water, salt as well as lemon juice.



Besides these three major categories, another one is not conventionally used but is preferably used with combinations of these three other waxes. This specific category’s ingredients are cocoa powder, powdered fruit mix, and also pure honey. They act as bases for either hard wax or soft wax!

Homemade sugar wax recipes to get rid of that constant facial hair

Sugar wax can be made without stressing efforts, and its effectiveness is just much better than what chemical substitutes are capable of. The homemade sugar waxing makes the finest use of a thick sugar concoction that inherently sticks solely to the hair and uproots it very efficiently. And since it just sticks to the hair it does not harm the skin in any way; there is absolutely no bruising or burning whatsoever. And now let’s look at three of such wax recipes that you can make with minimal efforts.



1. Sugar and Honey Wax



All the ingredients you will need for this one are, a tablespoon of brown sugar or white sugar whichever suits you, a tablespoon of raw honey and a tablespoon of water. Now, take all of them in a microwave-safe bowl and make sure that you stir them using a spatula. Besides, keep aside a few thin strips of cloth.

Now, to start with the process you need to mix the ingredients and keep them in the microvan. Heat them up for 30 to 35 seconds and till the mixture is brown. Take it out and let it cool, and after it cools take a spatula of it. Spread the wax evenly on facial hair and firmly press a strip of cloth above it. Now, pull the cloth in a firm manner and swiftly in a vice-versa direction of your hair growth’s direction. Repeat the process, few times until you are satisfied with the results.



2. Wax Made Out of Sugar and Lemon Juice



Take a cup of brown sugar or just regular white sugar and two tablespoons of lemon juice. Add two tablespoons of water to this mixture, and place it over medium heat, keep it stirring with a spoon for a tenure of approximately 5 to 10 minutes, while the mixture thickens up and the consistency turns somewhat just like honey. Keep it out to cool down for some time i.e. a few minutes and with the help of a spatula apply the notably warm wax on your facial hair.

Immediately afterwards press down a cotton cloth firmly over it and pull up the cloth in a quick manner. Pull out and clear a patch, and repeat the process until you find your skin clean of any residual hair!



3. Wax Made Out Of Honey, Lemon Juice and Sugar



For this wax, you need three ingredients which are one cup of sugar, two tablespoons of raw honey and a tablespoon of freshly squeezed lemon. Mix them all and keep the mixture in the microwave for about 2 to 3 minutes. Afterwards, take it out and let it cool down for a while. Take a spatula of this wax and apply it generously over the patch of facial hair and make sure that you do it while the wax is warm because if it cools down too much, it hardens like resins and reheating makes it stickier.

Put a cotton cloth strip and pull it out. Repeat the procedure if needed.



Post-Waxing Care and Maintenance



You need to keep moisturizers handy as the skin tends to become dry and stretchy as a result of waxing. Besides, always run a patch test before actually commencing the process of waxing. This will help you recognize what suits your skin the best. Meanwhile, we hope that you found this article helpful and insightful. So, make use of these tips and achieve your best self ever!



