7 Coconut Milk Hair Mask For Hair Growth

Are you facing severe hair fall for quite a long time, and no matter what you use for your hair, nothing seems to work? Don’t worry since we have got a great fix for your concern! Coconut milk! Yes. You heard it right. You might be familiar with the use of coconut oil for your hair but believe us. Coconut milk has been a popular choice for treating hair conditions such as hair growth for generations!

Coconut milk is rich in vitamins, niacin, folate, and whatnot. Even though using coconut milk alone on your hair has incredible benefits, we are going to list about 7 different coconut milk hair mask recipes for you that will increase its potency even more! Let’s check it out.

Coconut Milk Hair Mask

1. Eggs and coconut milk hair mask

Packed with a high amount of protein and other nutrients, eggs are excellent for your hair when paired with coconut milk! If you suffer from hair thinning with dull and dry hair, eggs can do magic on your hair! You will experience an additional shine and thicker hair even after the first wash itself!

Also, most people might find the smell of eggs overpowering. In that case, the coconut milk will help in toning down the smell to a great extent. Thus, coconut milk paired with egg can eventually solve half of your hair problems!

How to prepare:

Step 1: Take an egg into a bowl and whisk it.

Step 2: Add the 4 tablespoons of coconut milk to your hair and mix it generously with the egg.

Step 3: Add the mixture to your scalp and the ends by partitioning your hair gradually.

Note: It is preferable that you use a shower cap after securing your hair in a bun since both the liquid ingredients might get slightly messy.

Keep the mask for about 2 hours and wash it with your regular hair cleanser.

2. Honey and coconut milk hair mask

If your hair lacks moisture, high chances are it is completely dry. Dry hair often looks lifeless and frizzy. Thus, your hair requires a boat of nourishment. Even though coconut milk is highly nourishing and moisturizing, it might not be sufficient for dehydrated and dull hair. In such cases, honey is a magical ingredient that will help you bring back the lost moisture to your hair.

If you spend thousands at the salon just to have deep conditioning treatments done for your hair, you might want to reconsider it now! Honey paired with coconut milk is a natural way to offer your hair deep conditioning and nourishment from within. With nourishment, it will also tame down the frizz and brittleness from your hair, resulting in a very soft and sleek look.

How to prepare:

Step 1: Add 6 tablespoons of coconut milk to a bowl.

Step 2: Add 4 tablespoons of honey into the bowl and mix it thoroughly.

Step 3: Start with the scalp and move your way towards the ends of your hair.

Keep this mask for at least three hours and follow up with your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Note: The mask might feel sticky and greasy if not mixed properly. Hence, opt for a whisking motion while mixing the ingredients in the mask.

3. Aloe Vera and coconut milk hair mask

Aloe Vera is a majestic ingredient for every beauty and health concern. We can never stress enough, but aloe Vera has the utmost potential to transform your hair massively! Aloe Vera has numerous nourishing properties, which, when paired with coconut milk, can be a bombastic combo that will give an instant boost of nourishment to your scalp and ends.

Besides that, Aloe Vera also consists of anti-fungal properties, which is excellent if you have an unhealthy and infected scalp. It treats dandruff, psoriasis, and many other scalp conditions.

How to prepare:

Step 1: Add 5 tablespoons of coconut milk to a bowl.

Step 2: Add 3 tablespoons of fresh Aloe Vera gel to it and mix thoroughly.

Step 3: Coat your scalp with the mixture thoroughly and distribute it evenly onto your strands.

Since Aloe Vera gel is never sticky and neither is coconut milk, you can also choose to skip your regular shampoo. Proceed with a regular hair rinse, and you are good to go!

Note: It is essential that you use organic Aloe Vera gel sourced right from the plants or most authentic organic brands out there to gain the maximum benefit.

4. Lemon juice and coconut milk hair mask

If you struggle with chronic dandruff issues, lemon is yet again another excellent ingredient that will help you combat every scalp issue effortlessly! This Vitamin C-rich ingredient is a blessing in disguise for your hair growth problems.

If you do not have a steady growth of hair, chances are your collagen production levels might be low. Lemon readily helps in increasing collagen production levels, resulting in smooth and healthy hair!

How to prepare:

Step 1: Add 6 tablespoons of coconut milk to a bowl.

Step 2: Add 3 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice to it and mix it.

Step 3: Apply it to your scalp evenly and work your way to the ends.

Note: It is advisable again to use a shower cap after applying this hair mask. The liquid consistency of the mask is very runny and might end up being a mess.

Wash this mask with your regular shampoo and conditioner, and you will instantly see a reduction in your scalp issues!

5. Hibiscus and coconut milk hair mask

Hibiscus is rich in vital amino acids and other nutrients that help replenish your hair’s nutrient content. Apart from the regular conditioning and nourishment for the hair, it also helps prevent premature greying, which is a widespread concern amongst youngsters nowadays.

It stimulates hair growth right from the roots and promotes the regrowth of healthier hair. Thus, if you are struggling with baldness, hibiscus is a great option to choose for your hair!

How to prepare:

Step 1: Add 5 tablespoons of organic hibiscus powder to a bowl.

Step 2: Add 2 tablespoons of coconut milk to it. (Add more to get a thick paste-like consistency)

Step 3: Partition your hair into sections and start applying it evenly.

Keep this mask for 2 hours and proceed with a regular hair rinse.

Note: You need to mix the ingredients very well to prevent the lumps from forming in the mask. The lumps might get stuck to your hair during application, which will be tough to wash off later.

6. Olive oil and coconut milk hair mask

Nothing beats a good oiling session during the weekends. It is calm, relaxing, and great to unwind after a stressful week. Pair it with coconut milk, and you will be spellbound!

Although you can choose any oil of your choice, olive oil always has a special place in treating hair concerns. Olive oil is loaded with rich nutrients like Vitamin A, E, K, and other saturated fats, which offers adequate nourishment to the hair and leaves it soft and manageable!

Thus, if the weekend is approaching and you are finally ready to get that tempting hot oil massage, combine the coconut milk and witness the wonders!

How to prepare:

Step 1: Add five tablespoons of olive oil

Step 2: Add two tablespoons of coconut milk and mix properly.

Step 3: Apply to your hair evenly, just like any other regular oil massage.

Keep this hair mask for 2-3 hours and follow with your regular shampoo and conditioner to rinse it.

Note: Other great alternatives to this hair mask are rosemary oil and castor oil.

7. Essential oil and coconut milk hair mask

Lastly, essential oils are a great addition to any hair or skin mask! There are a number of essential oils available in the market, such as lavender essential oil, tea tree essential oil, peppermint essential oil, and many more.

All of these essential oils have fantastic hair benefits like getting rid of scalp infections to inducing hair growth, and bringing strong and luscious hairs! Adding such essential oils to your hair care routine is excellent if you sweat a lot and your hair gets a bad odour frequently. It also leaves your hair smelling divine for the entire week!

How to prepare:

Step 1: Add six tablespoons of coconut milk to a bowl

Step 2: Add 2-3 drops of your favourite essential oil and mix it.

Step 3: Apply the mask generously on your scalp and strands.

Keep this hair mask for 2 hours and follow up with a regular rinse.

Note: Since essential oils are highly concentrated, it is vital that you apply only a few drops to your masks.

Wrap Up

Coconut milk is highly versatile! Even though it has health benefits when consumed, it is used as a staple hair care ingredient in countless hair create commercial products for its potency. Coconut milk is readily available in most areas. You can easily pick up a can of coconut milk from your nearby store and get going with the hair mask. But nothing beats the homemade coconut milk!

It is packed with every vital nutrient with no artificial preservatives, which is a superfood for your hair! It will eventually help in growing long and thick hair in no time. Thus, get your coconut milk ready, pick up your favourite ingredient to pair with it from the list, and pamper your hair this weekend!

Also Read: