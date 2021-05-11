Best Amazon Prime Movies India To Watch

Amazon Prime or Prime Video is an American Over The Top (OTT) subscription-based video streaming service of Amazon.com. It was launched in September 2006, and now it is the third popular online viewing platform in India, after Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix. It contains some of the best-rated movies around the world and offers a host of genres to select your viewing experience. Find below some of the best amazon prime movies India:

1. Forrest Gump

This 1994 American classic narrates the unique story of Forrest Gump, played by Tom Hanks. It teaches you to be kind and empathetic in this cruel world of strangers. The story is based on Winston Groom’s book of the same title. It shows how the protagonist unknowingly becomes a substantial part of various historical events. It is a brilliant show to watch with an 8.8 ranking on IMDb. It is also speculated that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan‘s next movie, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ is based on this classic.

Director-Writer: Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth.

Cast: Tom Hanks, Sally Field, Robin Wright, among others.

2. The Shawshank Redemption

Rated 9.3 on IMDb, this 1994 movie is also a classic in every sense. It is based on the novella written by Stephen King titled ‘Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. The protagonist is a banker who is convicted of the murder of his wife and her lover. He is sentenced to life imprisonment at Shawshank State Penitentiary, where he meets Red and becomes intimate friends with him.

He tends to offer financial help to the prison staff and unknowingly becomes a part of a hideous and corrupt crime. All this occurs while he himself plans to escape from prison and meets his dear friend after a long time. The overall story is engaging, making it a classic favourite of all times.

Director-Writer: Frank Darabont.

Cast: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Clancy Brown, Bob Gunton, among others.

3. Swades

This film revolves around the life events of Mohan Bhargava (played by Shahrukh Khan), who is an American-based Indian scientist. He comes back to India for his nanny, who helped his parents to raise him. After the demise of his parents, Mohan is determined to take his nanny back to the USA, but after he reaches her village, he comes to face the harsh reality and pathos of the poor villagers. He also falls in love with Gita, one of Kaveri Amma’s favourite help.

The film sets the ground for targeting the evoking pathos of the people below the poverty level, and the scenery through the truck-ride, lyrical songs (by A.R. Rahman), and natural bliss will set the mood for a good serene movie.

Director-Writer: Ashutosh Gowariker, M.G. Sathya.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kishori Ballal, Gayatri Joshi, among others.

4. Pink

The story of the film revolves around the unjust trial of a sexual assault victim (played by Tapsee Pannu) who is convicted of the murder of her attacker. The setting involves various courtroom sessions, as she is helped by a senior retired advocate played by Amitabh Bachchan. It is a gripping story that shows how the victim is assaulted and warned by the influential attackers to stay quiet.

It also portrays the solid performance of Mr Bachchan as an age-old professional who is personally grieved by the incident. The crisp dialogues and grave scenes truly make us admire the actors and think deeply about the rape incidents with their unjust happenings quietly accepted by the victims.

Director-Writer: Animesh Roy Chowdhury.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi, Kirti Kulhari, among others.

5. Schindler’s List

This 1993 classic has won seven consecutive Oscar Awards, including best picture, best writing, and best direction. The plot includes Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist, in his efforts to save 1100 Jews from a place called Auschwitz during the Second World War. The blend of his humanist approaches with the director’s creation of a masterpiece makes this film a classic in every sense of the term.

Director-Writer: Steven Spielberg, Steven Zaillian.

Cast: Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Caroline Goodall, Ralph Fiennes, among others.

6. Interstellar

It is a visual masterpiece of the space drama genre. The film shows various depictions and speculations which we make about the world beyond us. It may be a huge wave attacking astronauts, with the actual appearance of a black hole with the theory that goes along with it. The music track has a fan base of its own, with numerous picturesque elements of wonder and amusement. The film is a delight for the eyes to watch.

Director-Writer: Christopher Nolan and Jonathan Nolan.

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Bill Irwin, Jessica Chastain, among others.

8. Little Women

Greta Gerwig’s film makes us peek into the complicated lives of four sisters who have different ambitions and dreams of their own. There have been past adaptations to this story originally written by Louisa May Alcott, but this very film makes the story honest and engrossing. You will surely stand up for the sisters’ struggle to fight patriarchal power in unison.

Director-Writer: Greta Gerwig

Cast: Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, among others.

9. Parasite

This film is perhaps the best Korean movie in the current century of films, winning Oscar Awards for best picture. It brilliantly portrays class division by showing how a rich-class family becomes the targeted one for another family that lives in one of the temporary settlements in the underground areas. They literally live upon the rich family like a parasite, with the brother and sister becoming tutors for the rich children, the mother becoming the housemaid, and the father doing the driver duties.

They slowly hypnotize the family with their trust and start feeding upon their luxurious lifestyle. This leads to a certainly interesting turn of events, which makes the film a must-watch for all.

Director-Writer: Bong Joon-ho

Cast: Lee Sun-Kyun, Song Kang-ho, Park So-dam, Cho Yeo-Jeong, among others.

10. Thappad

This almost-recent movie starring Taapsee Pannu in a lead role shows how the patriarchal notions of the society still continue to feed on women in a big yet subtle way. Taapsee portrays herself as a mirror to society by protesting against her husband, who slaps her. The other characters seem to consider this as a mere mistake that she should preferably forget and move ahead in her otherwise peaceful and happy married life.

However, the actual focal point in the story revolves around this point, that it is not just a mere fault that can be done away with. This mistake, if not punished, can go a long way to strengthen the patriarchal norms of society. The director brilliantly portrays the blind mistake that we as people make by overlooking minute patriarchal faults in a modernized feminine world.

Director-Writer: Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul.

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra.

Conclusion

Thus, we can see that Amazon has a host of IMDb’s best-ranked movies and shows in stock. Movies of various genres in Amazon Prime are a delight to watch, each having a deep moral or a lesson for society as a whole. You can choose among a host of movies according to your interests. This web platform enables us to use our leisure time watching quality videos that will definitely have a great impact on our minds and soul.

The old classics are sure to enrich you with the past socio-economic and political backgrounds of the society. The modern ones pave the way for a deeper understanding of the world we currently live in. Overall, these will definitely set the mood for you when you desire to watch some enlightening videos on Amazon Prime.

