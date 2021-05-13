Jeera or Cumin seeds are used in everyday cuisines for brilliant taste. Cumin seeds benefits are endless. It is also used in traditional medicine or Ayurveda, it has various nutritional properties. Cumin seeds contain dietary fibre, vitamins, minerals, iron, and a host of other nutritional elements, which have various medicinal properties. They cure a lot of problems and are good for your body. Cumin seeds for hair growth, skin, and health work wonders.

Benefits of cumin seeds or jeera

1. Cumin Seeds for Hair Growth

Jeera has certain proteins, carbohydrates, and fats which ensures proper hair growth. Having jeera water can also reduce hair thinning and promote nourishment of hair roots and follicles. If you have a glass of jeera water daily, you can surely notice considerable results within a week or so. Cumin seeds have nutritional properties that add nourishment to your hair and reduce hair fall permanently.

2. Cures Skin Whitening

Jeera has vitamin E, which acts as an anti-ageing agent and an antioxidant to prevent certain skin diseases. It also reduces skin whitening and spots created due to various skin problems, harmful reactions, and exposure to the sun. Add one teaspoon of cumin seeds in warm water and apply it to the affected areas.

You can notice changes within a few days, and very quickly, all the spots will vanish, and you will get back your clear, glowing skin in no time.

3. Cumin Seeds for Weight Loss

Cumin seeds have thymoquinone, which is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, promoting effective weight loss. Cumin seeds help to increase metabolism in the body, which again helps in weight loss. You can b33oil cumin seeds in water, filter it and have it with lemon juice, or you can mix cumin powder with yoghurt and have it after meals. For best results, have it continuously for 15-20 days, and you will yourself be able to feel the change.

4. Promotes Skin Glow

Jeera has quality amounts of calcium, potassium, copper, and manganese, which promote rejuvenation of your skin. It keeps your skin soft and smooth for a long time by exfoliating the skin follicles. You can prepare various jeera face packs with turmeric, curd, gram flour, and a host of other ingredients for having an instant skin glow.

5. Cures Anemia

Cumin seeds have high amounts of iron in them, which helps treat anaemia. You can have jeera water regularly to notice considerable changes within a few days. You will begin to feel less tired, your skin will look less pale, and all the dizziness, headache, and shortness of breath will go away.

The good thing about having cumin seeds is that they do not have any side effects. So, you can easily experiment whether they work for your body or not. Have cumin seeds mixed with water daily to fight iron deficiency?

6. Promotes a Healthy Respiratory System

Jeera’s anti-congestive nature helps to aid the respiratory tract in a big way. It prevents mucus from settling on the chest and allows the regular flow of air in and out of the lungs through the tract. You can have a glass of jeera water on a regular basis early in the morning to manage any kind of respiratory disorder.

7. Immunity Booster

Jeera has iron, fibre, and other dietary nutrients that build immunity in your body quickly and effectively. In these tough times, with the coronavirus growing rapidly and infecting a host of communities altogether, the growth of immunity is something that everyone should seriously think of.

If your body becomes immune to various diseases, it will also help you combat the deadly virus in a big way. Have a glass of jeera water with lemon juice and turmeric every day to effectively building immunity for your body.

8. Cures Digestive Problems

Cumin seeds stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes and help improve digestion effectively. Having jeera water regularly can help cure stomach ache, bloating, abdominal pain, and acidity. It provides relief from burning sensations in the stomach, which may be reactions to harmful food particles and unhealthy food habits.

If you are not a big fan of tablets and medicines, you can easily cure your stomach problems by having jeera water regularly. Drinking this water early in the morning on an empty stomach accelerates the process of digestion in your body.

9. Promotes Healthy Liver

Cumin seeds help to detoxify the entire body. This includes the removal of harmful substances from the liver as well. Jeera water also promotes the production of bile and is thus, extremely helpful to cure liver disorders. It flushes out harmful toxins and prevents fatty liver, a kind of disease that may have dangerous impacts on the entire body. Thus, having jeera water maintains a healthy liver while also maintaining your entire physical health.

10. Helps Prevent Cancer

It is also proven that cumin seeds can prevent the risk of having cancer. It has several anti-carcinogenic agents like thymoquinone, dithymoquinone, thymol, and thymohydroquinone, all of which are said to prevent cancer formations in the body. Thus, having cumin seeds regularly with water not only builds up your immune system but also protects your body from certain deadly diseases.

11. Cures Insomnia

Jeera has certain vitamins and relaxing agents which promote sound sleep. Intake of vitamins and proper digestion is necessary for treating insomnia, and cumin seeds perform both of these functions. It helps to reduce stress and anxiety, thus enabling you to sleep better. Having a glass of jeera water on a daily basis can help you relax and have a sound sleep.

12. Helps Reduce Boils

Cumin seeds contain certain detoxifying agents like thymol, phosphorus, and cumin aldehyde, which helps to prevent the accumulation of toxic chemicals on your body, which is visible on your skin through boils. Having jeera on a regular basis will not only reduce these boils but also cleanse your body effectively within a short span of time.

13. Reduces Blood Sugar Levels

Having cumin seeds can help reduce and manage blood sugar levels in your body, thus, protecting your body from diabetes. Jeera water helps to produce insulin in your body, which effectively keeps a check on your blood sugar levels and regulates it when necessary.

14. Helps in Pregnancy

Having jeera water helps to promote the production of lactogen in a pregnant mother’s body. It helps in the better production of milk in the glands of the breast, thus helping both the mother and the baby. Drink a glass of jeera water regularly while you are pregnant to ensure proper milk production in the mammary glands.

Final Word

Thus, we can see that jeera or cumin seeds not only help in cooking delicious meals but also has a host of medicinal properties which help to cure various diseases and keep your body fit and healthy. Its beauty and health benefits know no bounds, and drinking just a glass of jeera water on a regular basis can boost your immunity levels faster.

In this pandemic, you need to keep a proper check on your health with home remedies to work with. Drink jeera water to maintain good metabolism, proper immunity growth, skin and body health, and proper digestion. Your entire body gets benefitted from cumin seeds intake, and you cannot miss a chance to build up a healthy body with such an easy solution.

