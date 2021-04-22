7 ways to use Apple Cider Vinegar for Skin Lightening

As the summer season begins, we start growing new problems on our faces every day. This is because our skin is too sensitive to bear the harsh effects of the sun’s heat. As a result, we suffer from various skin-related problems like suntan, sunburn, pimples, spots, acne, etc.

Apple cider vinegar is perfect for skin and readily available in our homes. It is a natural ingredient and one of the safest ways to make our skin lighter again. We can also use it with other natural ingredients to apply it as a scrub or mask. Now let us know different uses of Apple cider vinegar for Skin Lightening.

Is apple cider vinegar effective for skin lightening?

Scepticism surrounding the effectiveness of apple cider vinegar is natural. However, it is true that this chemical compound aids in skin lightening. It is the presence of glycol that clears the skin. Concerning the glycol content, apple cider vinegar is the highest among a long list of items such a pineapple, grapes, etc.

Moreover, due to high acidic content, exfoliation of the impurities found in the skin occurs. It also maintains the oil balance of the skin naturally. The acidic property is essential to get rid of different types of breakouts and eliminate the dead cells. Furthermore, it also cleans the contaminated pores of blackheads, whiteheads, oil, etc.

Irrespective of its usage in the form of toner or scrubs, it can aid in attaining glowing, healthy skin.

Benefits of Apple cider vinegar for skin

It repairs skin’s pH Balance

As Apple cider Vinegar contains a good level of acidic content, it enhances the pH balance of our skin and results in lightening of the skin tone. So to get a lighter skin tone, make sure to apply it twice daily on your skin after diluting it with water. One more thing that vinegar will help us remove here is age spots which is a massive hurdle in front of you to cross for getting flawless skin.

You can try this scrub to deal with this particular problem.

How to make this scrub?

In a bowl, add one teaspoon of organic apple cider vinegar, two teaspoons of already used, and cooled green tea. Now squeeze few drops of lemon juice along with some grated lemon zest. Also, add a small handful of small pieced rosemary. In addition to this, add five teaspoons of sugar and mix it all. You can use granular sugar if you want a coarser scrub or refined sugar for a delicate one. At last, add one teaspoon of raw honey and two more teaspoons of sugar. Mix it to make your perfect scrub.

Apply it on your face gently in a circular motion, which will help exfoliate the skin. Let it sit for eight to ten minutes and then rinse off. Store the rest in a small jar and cover the top nicely; you can use this mixture for two weeks.

It hydrates dull and dry skin

When the skin becomes dry, it naturally starts becoming darker and prone to grow acne all over the face. But don’t worry, apple cider vinegar is the perfect solution to this problem. When we mix it with wheat and honey to apply it to our face, it helps regain our silky smooth skin. It also helps to lighten the skin tone and in preventing bacterial growth.

To deal with this, you can use the lemon and apple cider vinegar scrub.

How to make this scrub?

Pour two cups of sugar into a container or a jar, then add ¼ cup of coconut oil and one tablespoon lemon juice. In addition to this, add half tablespoon honey and one teaspoon apple cider vinegar, mix it all for a fantastic body scrub. This scrub will make you feel refreshed, lighter and glowing. So make sure to apply it at least three times a week for a better effect.

It lightens our body skin tone

Apple cider is not only helpful in lightening our face but the whole body. The best way you can do this is by adding some apple cider vinegar in your bath water and soak yourself for some time. As a result, your body will look white, smooth, glowing, and soft. So when using apple cider vinegar, why limit it to the face when the body too can take the benefit of looking and feeling good.

You can use sea salt and apple cider vinegar for brighter skin.

How to make this scrub?

Pour half cup of sea salt in a bowl and half a cup of coconut oil in it. Then add half a tablespoon lemon juice and a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Also, add a tablespoon of honey and mix it nicely to make it a refreshing body scrub. The scrub will help you recover all forms of dark spots and acne making your skin look brighter and glowing. Apply this scrub at least four times a week.

It prevents pimples and acne

Apart from these, apple cider vinegar is also an effective solution for oily skin which leads to an outgrowth of acne and pimples. It helps in controlling the production of oil. It also prevents the condition of excess oil formation, making the skin look brighter and lighter. Moreover, the anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties keep the skin pores free from oil, bacteria, and dust particles.

How to use the apple cider vinegar and water solution?

To make this mixture, you must have filtered water. Now, add raw apple cider vinegar into the bowl. Take cotton and soak it into the solution. Then, apply it to the area having acne and pimple. Let it rest for at least ten minutes, and then rinse it with warm water.

It treats sunburns

Apple cider vinegar has been found very beneficial for treating sunburn. Using this, you can soothe the ache of the burn and ensure that the skin heals quickly.

How to use apple cider vinegar as sunscreen?

To make this lotion, you must take 4 cups of water. To that, add at least 1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar. Now, take a soft cloth and submerge this into the solution. Now, apply this to the affected area. Then, make sure that you massage the area gently. You can treat this procedure numerous times in a single day. Continue the treatment until the situation improves.

It helps in exfoliating the skin

Apple cider vinegar is rich in fruit acids, which helps in exfoliating the skin. Malic acid works effectively for removing old and dead skin cells from the peripheral layer of skin. You can use the raw honey, sugar, and Apple cider vinegar scrub.

How to make this scrub?

Add three tablespoons of raw honey, one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar, and two tablespoons of sugar. Combine it all and apply it to your face. Let the mixture sit on your face for about one or two minutes, then gently rinse it off with warm water. Raw honey and sugar combination will exfoliate your skin thoroughly without causing dryness. But make sure to apply it three times a week.

It reduces the effect of ageing

Apple cider vinegar can be an effective toner, spot remover, and face washer. The compound contains alpha hydroxyl acids. It aids in the removal of dead skins and thereby allows the glowing skin to come to the surface. It helps in tightening the skin and protect it from damaging environmental elements. As a result, it strengthens the skin and minimizes wrinkles and age lines.

For this, you can adopt the following skincare regime.

How to use apple cider vinegar for counteracting age spots?

Firstly, take a small amount of apple cider vinegar and smear it on the cotton ball. Now, apply it precisely to the wrinkles and age spots. Let the substance work for at least 30 minutes. After that, use cold water to rinse it off. You can continue this routine two times per day and stretch it for a minimum of 6 weeks.

Conclusion

These scrubs mentioned above will help you get lighter and brighter skin; you just have to wait patiently. You have to use it regularly to get the results to show up. It is a slower process of turning your skin brighter than the chemical products you use. But unlike these chemical products, its result does not wear off in a short amount of time. They let your skin stay healthy for longer.

These natural-based ingredients are free from any side effects and help your skin rejuvenate better. It has more than one reason to make it a daily habit. However, if you feel any irritation, redness, or burning sensation, you must stop using that scrub immediately.