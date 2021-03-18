Camelina Oil for Hair & Skin: Benefits

In the first appearance, one thing that attracts the most towards an individual is the glowing skin and nourished hair. It is easy to get both of them with natural ingredients, but one thing that stops people from using them is the lack of knowledge. Using the wrong ingredients never shows the results, and that is why many people have built a perception that natural ingredients do not show results quickly. One natural ingredient that is good for hair and skin is camelina oil. Very few people know about the benefits of this oil, that camelina oil for hair and skin works wonders.

Benefits of Camelina Oil for Skin

Acne and allergies are some of the biggest problems that our skin comes across. It is possible to prevent the skin from such problems with omega 3s present in camelina oil. It also prevents the skin from harmful UV rays that can cause blisters.

The anti-inflammatory properties of Camelina oil help prevent swelling, redness, and itchiness in the skin. It results in clear and smooth skin.

Keeping the skin hydrated is essential to maintain the elasticity in the skin. It also keeps the wrinkles away from the skin. One of the benefits of camelina includes a reduction in water loss.

It is a rich vitamin E source, and there are ample benefits of vitamin E for the skin. It includes moisturizing the skin, preventing acne, keeping the wrinkles and lines away from the skin and many others. Regular use of camelina oil can show some marginal results within a short period.

Benefits of Camelina Oil for Hair

There are various scalp problems that an individual faces, like dandruff, dryness, hair loss, etc. One solution for these problems is camelina, as it holds all the necessary ingredients that can fight all these problems.

Getting soft hair is not easy because the routine cannot supply enough nourishment to the hair. Camelina has all the ingredients that can help in getting smooth and silky hair. It also promotes the growth of hair.

Any individual never controls ageing, and one common factor that is evidence of premature ageing is grey hair. There are antioxidants present in this oil which is helpful in the prevention of grey hair.

Camelina Oil Hair Masks

1. Camelina oil with lemon

It is easy to prepare this head mask, and for that, one would need one teaspoon of camelina and lemon juice. After applying the mixture of both of them on the dry hair, one has to leave for 15 minutes. It will remove all the dirt from the scalp and keep pores unclogged. There is vitamin C present in lemon juice that is essential for creating collagen in the body.

2. Camelina Oil and Aloe Vera Gel

Benefits of Aloe vera

The enzymes present in aloe vera helps in repairing the dead cells and prevents hair fall. It also prevents the itchy scalp by removing dandruff. There are several vitamins like C and E that are present in aloe vera.

How to prepare camelina oil and aloe vera gel hair mask?

The perfect solution to the acne present on the scalp is the combination of aloe vera gel and camelina oil. One can apply the hair mask twice a week and has to leave for 15 minutes. It will make the roots string and will decrease the hair fall marginally.

3. Camelina Oil and Apple Cider Vinegar

Benefits of apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a rich source of vitamin B, which is called biotin. The deficiency of biotin causes hair fall, and the apple cider vinegar generates oxygen-rich red blood cells which feed the hair follicles.

How to prepare camelina oil and apple cider vinegar hair mask?

Preparing this hair mask is easy, and for that, one needs two tablespoons of camelina oil and one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. One has to ensure that they apply both of these mixtures well on their scalp and give a gentle massage for 15 minutes. Adding honey to this mixture would also be beneficial because honey moisturizes the scalp and prevents hair from falling. It is suggested that one can repeat the mixture twice a week.

4. Camelina Oil and Banana Hair Mask

Benefits of Banana for hair

Silica present in bananas helps the body in synthesizing collagen and helps in the growth of hair. It also makes the hair thicker, thinner and provides elasticity to hair.

How to prepare camelina oil and banana hair masks?

One has to peel a banana and add a teaspoon of camelina oil into the mashed banana. One has to give a good massage of this mixture on their scalp and wait for 15 minutes after massage. Rinse off the head with cool water and repeat the mask twice a week.

5. Egg, Honey and Camelina Oil Hair Mask

Benefits of the egg for hair

There are vitamins present in eggs that help in the faster growth of hair. The presence of folate and biotin keeps the scalp hydrated and prevents hair fall by strengthening hair roots.

How to prepare camelina oil and egg hair masks?

One has to take the egg yolk of a large egg and one tablespoon of honey and camelina oil. Now mix all the ingredients and give a good massage on the scalp for 15 minutes. It is essential to ensure that the number of ingredients should be the same because it has to be applied on the scalp, not on the hair. After 15 minutes, one can rinse their hair with warm water.

6. Papaya and Camelin Hair Oil Mask

Benefits of papaya for hair

The folic acid present in papaya helps in the faster growth of hair. It also prevents acne and other scalp problems like dandruff which makes the root of hair weak. There are other vitamins present in papaya that help enhance the health of hair.

How to prepare camelina oil and papaya masks?

One has to peel off half papaya and add one teaspoon of camelina oil into the mashed papaya. Now apply this mixture well in the roots and give a gentle massage for 15 minutes. Rinse the hair with warm water, and within two weeks, one gets silky and shiny hair. It is effective, and the majority of times, this mixture helps fight dandruff.

Camelina Face Masks

1. Lemon, Yoghurt and Camelina Oil

Lemon and yoghurt contain the necessary ingredients that help get glowing and smooth skin. Together all these ingredients are effective and show results in a short time.

How to prepare a face mask from these ingredients?

Preparing this face mask is easy, and for that, one needs a half teaspoon of lemon, one teaspoon of yoghurt and half teaspoon of camelina oil. Mix all of them well and apply a thick coat on the skin. Let it stay there for 15 minutes and after that, rinse off with warm water.

2. Camelina Oil and Turmeric

Benefits of turmeric

The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric help in getting clear and smooth skin.

How to prepare face masks from these ingredients?

It will take a fraction of seconds to prepare this face mask. One needs a pinch of turmeric and add a teaspoon of camelina oil. Now apply this mixture on your face and rinse off in 15 minutes.

Precautions after applying any of the hair masks and face masks

One can shampoo their hair after the mask, but it would be good to avoid it till the next day. The best time to apply the mask is 30 minutes before going to bed. At the time of sleep, one can rinse off, and in the morning, shampooing the hair would give shiny and silky hair.

Do not use shampoos that have harmful chemicals. Nowadays, many advertisements are playing a solid game by fooling people and selling shampoos that have chemicals—checking the ingredients properly before the purchase is essential.

Do not take the stress and perform regular exercise to avoid hair fall. The reason is that exercise helps maintain the flow of blood and nutrition in the scalp. A regular walk of 30 minutes would be sufficient in maintaining the good health of hair.

One has to give a gentle massage on their face as rubbing hard can hurt the skin. Moreover, if an individual gets a burning sensation, they can stop using the mask and try for another mask.

Conclusion

There are plenty of benefits of camelina oil for the hair and the skin. There are various hair and face masks that are easy to prepare, and one can try any of them. It is essential to take care of some precautions while using any of these masks. The only solution to protect the skin from harmful chemicals is by switching to natural ingredients that are effective and show results quickly.