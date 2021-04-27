Mustard Oil For Hair Growth And Benefits

One of the major concerns of all women these days is keeping the hair strong and healthy. The exposure of hair to dust, dirt, unhealthy diet, stressful life, and unhygienic hair care practices damage the hair. However, all of these issues can be prevented by maintaining the hair care routine. Mustard oil is one of the best choices for hair problems, along with many other properties. It is proven to be the best solution for hair growth. In this article, we will explore the use of mustard oil for hair growth and its other benefits. Before that, you must know what mustard oil is and how it is extracted.

What Is Mustard Oil?

Mustard oils are extracted from the seeds of mustard plants. There are various types of mustard available in the market, including white mustard plants, brown pants, and black mustard plants. The oil has been highly used in countries like India, Greece, and Rome. It has a high smoking point that makes it a common ingredient in Nepalese and Indian cuisines. Besides, it is considered one of the best oils for hair treatment and skin massaging.

However, who does not want to have long and healthy hair? Various factors affect hair growth and texture, be it pollution, dirt, chemicals, etc. It is one reason why our scalp loses its nutrition and prevents natural hair growth, but you can restore it by treating your hair naturally with this magical oil.

Benefits Of Using Mustard Oil For Hair Growth

1. Improves Blood Circulation

If you are struggling with damaged or dull hair, massage your hair using mustard oil regularly. It will help you boost the blood circulation in the scalp, improving the texture and hair growth. It promotes the distribution of nutrients and produces hair follicles to promote hair growth.

2. Works As Natural Hair Conditioner

A lot of people complain about hair fall and hair thinning these days. It may be because of the hair follicles getting damaged. Their causes could be lack of essential nutrients, pollution, unhealthy diet, stress, etc. If you face such a problem, there is nothing more to worry about; mustard oil is here for the rescue. It will not simply strengthen your hair but will also boost hair growth.

3. Have Antifungal Properties

Mustard oil is highly known for having antifungal properties, having high erucic acid and ALA potion of mustard oil, eliminating fungus naturally from the root that causes itchy fakes dandruff in the body. The fungus can later build and enhance over time and may block the hair follicles, which will cause more hair fall and thinner hair over the period.

4. Promotes Hair Growth

Do you feel your hair has stopped growing? As per the study, we all lose around 100 threads of hair every day. Hair loss can be because of various reasons such as stress, illness, medications, etc. Mustard oil is an excellent source of calcium, iron, magnesium, vitamin D, E, A, and K, along with other antioxidants. Using mustard oil regularly is beneficial and boosts hair growth by improving blood circulation.

5. Nourishes Hair

Hair thinning is a common problem these days, not only for women but men as well. Many factors cause hair problems, but mustard oil is an excellent solution for your hair. It deeply nourishes the hair and removes the hair problem by strengthening its roots.

6. Eliminates Dandruff

Dandruff is a common problem, which also turns out to be embarrassing for so many people. It is caused by an excessively dry scalp that leads to irritation and itching. Mustard oil is highly known for having antibacterial properties, and regular use of mustard oil can clean the scalp and help you get rid of dandruff problems. The most effective time to use mustard oil is at night before sleeping. Apply it to the hair and leave them overnight and wash it with a good hair shampoo.

Best Ways To Use Mustard Oil For Hair Growth

1. Hair Pack Of Aloe Vera And Mustard Oil

Aloe vera is famous for having premium nourishing properties. If you do not know, using mustard oil with aloe vera can do wonders in your hair. Take a bowl, add aloe vera and mustard oil together and mix it well. After mixing it well, apply it on the scalp gently. Let it dry for around one hour. Once it gets dry, wash it with your shampoo and conditioner. For best results, you can use the hair pack twice a week.

2. Hair Pack Of Mustard Oil And Yogurt

For this mustard oil for hair growth recipe, take a bowl, and mix aloe vera and yoghurt. Apply it evenly on the scalp. After it is done, take a towel soaked in hot water, wring out the water and wrap it on your head. The steam is beneficial for hair so leave it like that for around 30 to 40 minutes and then wash it off with your regular shampoo. You can use this pack twice a month or week for the best results. It makes the hair smooth and shiny after getting dried.

3. Banana And Mustard Oil Hair Pack

Banana has excellent nourishing properties, and you can use it with mustard oil for effective results. Take a bowl and mix both mustard and banana in a fine texture. For better results, you can also add yoghurt to it; however, it is optional. Apply the pack gently on your scalp and let it dry. You can use this pack twice a week for effective results.

4. Lemon Juice And Mustard Oil

Lemon juice has excellent cleansing properties and keeps the scalp healthy by preventing infections. You can take a bowl and add a little bit of lemon juice and mustard oil, all together at once. Once it is mixed well, you can apply it to the scalp and let it dry. Apply mustard oil for hair once a week for great results.