Motherhood is one of the most beautiful feelings in the world! But we know how challenging this phase is for all the women out there. Most women who are new to motherhood try to go back in shape after just a few weeks. But you have gone through the C-section delivery; your body needs some time to heal first. Getting yourself to lose the fat despite the healing can cause some severe health conditions. Therefore, it is essential to take the full rest to heal your body. However, it is very challenging and tiring to lose access to weight. Below, we will tell you some of the most effective ways to get a flat tummy after C section delivery.

But before moving further, let’s know what C-section exactly is!

What is C-section?

C-section or cesarean delivery is delivering a baby in a surgical way. It is a critical condition of delivering the newborn baby, and the whole procedure involves one cut in the mother’s abdomen and one in the uterus of the mother. Though it is a common procedure to deliver women in many rare cases, it can become life-threatening. Talking more about the surgery, it is avoided before 39 weeks of the pregnancy in order to provide enough time for the child to develop in the womb. Professional doctors or gynaecologists advise it, and the main reason for this surgery can include your and your child’s safety.

The doctors advise C-section delivery when your labour does not progress. It is one of the main reasons because if the cervix does not open up despite hours, it is impossible to give vaginal delivery. Another reason can be the baby’s distress or abnormal position of the baby. Some of the other reasons include health conditions, prolapsed umbilical cords, condition of giving birth to more than one child, mechanical obstruction, or you have had a C-section earlier.

Know the most effective ways to get a flat tummy after c section

1. Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to have a flat tummy after C section, and the good thing about this process is that you do not need to wait for it. You can start it as soon as you give birth to your bundle of joy! The most exciting thing about breastfeeding is that it helps you lose tummy weight and burns around 500 calories per day.

It also releases a healthy hormone called oxytocin that influences uterine contractions and speeds up the uterus journey to the pelvic. The body produces highly dedicated milk for the baby, where women secrete around 425 to 700 calories per day into the breast.

2. Get Enough Sleep

Make your sleep your priority to heal your body faster! Well, it might become difficult to get an uninterrupted sleep pattern with a newborn baby, but the least you can do is try. A good idea to get an adequate amount of sleep is when taking a nap at the same time your baby sleeps. It is not only suitable for accessing tummy weight, but it is also beneficial for mental and physical health.

As per the research, women who sleep 5 hours compared to the women who sleep 7 hours find it challenging to lose their body’s access weight and get a flat tummy after c section. This happens because of cortisol release and systemic inflammation.

3. Get A Massage

After two weeks of giving C-section delivery, you are safe to get a post-pregnancy massage. It is one of the most effective ways to lose belly fat because your lymph nodes release fluids, which reduces the waistline. However, it is best to avoid the abdominal area during the initial days of the delivery to avoid any complications. You can get a perfect massage of your legs, hand, arms, and back. After four weeks of delivery, your abdominal area can be massaged without any pain when the tissue starts forming.

4. Keep Yourself Hydrated

New moms need to keep themselves hydrated not only to produce enough milk but to lose access to belly fat. Women who drink the right amount of water tend to lose weight faster than women who do not. It will not help you maintain the fluid/liquid balance in your body, and for more effective results, you can add honey or lemon juice with lukewarm water.

5. Exercise

Newly mothers find it very difficult to work out in the initial days of the pregnancy. But it is one of the most effective ways to lose weight and get a flat tummy after c section. One of the best exercises you can do to reduce belly fat is planks; it is one of the best practices to strengthen the core and burn calories. You can start with 2 to 3 plant sets of 30 seconds.

Another exercise you can do is Kegels; it is beneficial for strengthening the pelvic floor. In this exercise, you tighten your pelvic floor for around 5 to 10 seconds by breathing in and breathing out.

6. Be Active

Do you hate working out? No worries! You would not be able to do immediate exercise after your delivery. But it is very important to indulge yourself in activities that will keep you and your body active. It is also an initial period of recovery, and you need to be careful with yourself. You can keep your body active by an everyday walking schedule, and do not forget the baby. Take the baby with you in a stroller or sling and burn more calories. Walking is one of the most effective activities that can help you lose access to belly fat.

7. Choose Healthy Eating

As per the research, women need 300 to 500 calories per day to keep their body healthy. Therefore, it is essential to consume the right amount of food and a lot of fruits and enough milk to fulfil the body’s basic requirements. It is important to take care of the body during the initial months of the pregnancy because your body secures pregnancy hormones, leading to weight gain very easily. After C-section surgeries, take out all the junk and stored food for your diet plan and focus more on nutrition and vegetables.

8. Postpartum Support Belt

A postpartum support belt is one of the effective ways to treat your flabby stomach weight gain. The belt will not only help you lose access weight, but you can also tighten your abdominal muscles and reduce back pain due to pregnancy. It is one of the best ways for women who had C-section delivery. But it is essential to follow the guideline, therefore use the belt only after discussing it with your doctor. In most cases, women can use a belt after two months of delivery.

9. Replace Fat Oil With Coconut Oil

Coconut contains a combination of fatty acids, which is also rich in medium-chain triglycerides, also known as MCTs. It increases the desire to feel full and cuts down the intake of food. Hence, coconut oil is ideal if you need to get a flat tummy after c section. Also, apart from this, coconut oil will also help you reduce dark circles, which is a part of the story for every new mother.

10. Be Patient

It would be best if you never push yourself harder than your capacity. Pushing yourself harder after pregnancy will lead to severe health conditions, and it will do nothing less than making it worse for you. Be calm and patient and follow your doctor and dietician’s instruction to lose weight easily and effectively in a positive manner.

11. Track Your Food Intake

There are many ways to lose weight, and one of them is looking after what you are eating and how much you are eating. You do not have to do it every time, but it is effective to track the intake of your food items for a few days every week. It will make you aware of the calories you take in a day, which will help you lose weight. As per the studies, people who keep track of their eating process are more likely to achieve their weight loss goals.

12. Be Positive

Do not lose hope if you are not able to lose weight! Just because you can practice some activities, do not lose hope and keep yourself together and stronger. Not able to perform some of the activities does not mean you can never get fit. You should always keep yourself positive, and it will help you get your pre-pregnancy weight back once again. You must prevent excessive stress and start adapting positive attributes.

Conclusion

If you follow any of the above remedies, make sure you are in close contact with your doctors throughout the process because they can guide you better. It is not just about battling physical appearance but also about mental and emotional stress. Therefore, it is essential to build emotional support and a network of family and friends to accomplish your goals. It is necessary to accept your weight to lose it and get a flat tummy after c section.

Even though you start exercising, you can also make some lifestyle changes in yourself, such as eating healthy, sleeping on time, surround yourself with positivity, etc. If you do not want to risk your health because of excess weight gain, follow the tips mentioned earlier to regain your pre-pregnancy figure.