6 Different Recipes of Kale Juice For Weight Loss

Being fit is a blessing, and as time passes, the urge to get a good body shape increases. It is not easy to reduce weight, which pushes people towards the consumption of fat cutters. The chemical present in fat cutters shows results immediately, but they reflect an immense amount of side effects in the longer run. An individual needs to make decisions wisely when it comes to their physique. Many natural ways can help to fight the excess fat present in the body. One such natural ingredient is Kale juice. Kale Juice for weight loss acts miraculously and even keeps you healthy.

People do not trust natural ingredients and think that they will never show results. It is because a few people know about the right ingredients for decreasing weight.

Benefits of Kale Juice

Vitamin A helps provide cellular support to the body, which ultimately enhances the body’s metabolism level. Better the metabolism would be lesser would be the chances of accumulation of fat inside the body. Vitamin B helps the body in providing energy to the body. It also converts the food we eat into sugar and other essential fuels, which enhances the metabolism. Vitamin C is another essential vitamin for weight loss because, as per the research, vitamin C helps in faster oxidation. Vitamin E is known as a fat-soluble vitamin. It is difficult to get rid of the hard fat present in the body. Vitamin E could be the saviour in such cases as it can prevent fat accumulation and dissolve the hardened fat. Reduces the appetite – It is essential to reduce the urge to eat excess food, and kale leaves can manage that well. It also replaces fat and carbs with protein which is the reason behind the decrease in hunger hormone. Hence, kale juice for weight loss is a great weapon. Gives energy to the body – There are some vital nutrients present in kale juice that provide the body’s right amount of power. One can consume it daily because it is natural and helps in the easy digestion of food.

Kale Juice For Weight Loss Recipes

There are plenty of recipes of kale juice for weight loss present, and one can choose the one which suits them best.

1. Recipe 1

The ingredients required for this recipe are as follows.

Kale – 5 to 6 leaves

Spinach – 2 small cups

Green Apple – 2 small

White grapes – 2 cups

Ginger – a small piece

One has to mix all these ingredients and can add a small amount of water to it. Before adding to the juicer, one has to shred the leaves and spinach. Now peel off the green apple and ginger. It will show results within a few weeks and will enhance the metabolism level of the body.

2. Recipe 2

Ingredients:

Kale – 8 to 9 leaves

Mint – a few leaves

Water – one cup

Watermelon – 2 cups

Chia seed powder – a pinch of powder

Here is another recipe of kale juice for weight loss. Juice can be prepared in the food processor, and one has to cut the watermelon into slices. Make sure that the seeds are removed, and then have to chop kale and mint leaves. Mix all of the items with water, and then one has to add all this to the food processor and blend it well. A pinch of chia seed power would give the juice an excellent taste.

3. Recipe 3

Ingridients:

Kale leaves – 3 to 4 leaves

Lemon – 1 lemon

Green apple – 1 medium-sized diced

Pineapple – ½ cup

Beet – 1 cup dried

Mint – 2 to 3 leaves

Swiss Chard – 3 to 4 leaves

Parsley – ½ cup

One needs to chop all the leaves and then add the sized green apple and other ingredients into the juicer. Lemon is a rich source of vitamin c, and it hydrates the body. Consuming the juice of all these ingredients can burn many calories.

4. Recipe 4

Ingridients:

Kale leaves – 3 to 4 leaves

Parsley – 2 cup

Fuji apple – 1 apple

Cucumber – 1 cucumber

Lemon – 1 lemon

One needs to peel off the fuji apple and cut the cucumber into small pieces. Now add the lemon juice into the mixture and other ingredients. Mixing them well with the help of a juicer would give a perfect blend of fat-cutting juice. One can consume this juice 2 to 3 times a week.

In some cases, people come across allergic reactions on their skin from the consumption of lemon. The suggestion would be to stop the consumption immediately and can choose another recipe.

5. Recipe 5

Ingrideints:

Kale leaves – 3 to 4 leaves

Watercress – ½ cup

Alfalfa sprouts – one bowl

Wheatgrass powder – 1 spoon

Broccoli – 1 cup

Green apple – 1 apple

Wheatgrass benefits – It doesn’t have any fat and helps in enhancing the metabolism of the body. It can also help in managing the appetite, which is the urge to eat more food.

One has to mix all the ingredients, and for that food processor can be used. It is essential to wash all the fruits and vegetables before chopping or cutting. Moreover, the volume of ingredients has to stay the same because increasing or decreasing the work would not prepare that ideal juice.

6. Recipe 6

Ingridients:

Kale – 4 to 5 large leaves

Celery – 4 stalks

Green apple – 1 large

Carrot – 5 medium-sized

There are days when one doesn’t have much time to prepare juice, and that’s where their ingredients together can prepare perfect juice. It helps in burning fat and to prepare the liquid, and one has to do the following :

Chop the vegetables and add all of the ingredients to the mixture. Now mix them well with the help of juice and can add some water to it.

Some tips that can help in weight loss

1. Exercise daily

Consistency is the key, and for weight loss, it is essential to burn calories. Exercise would be the best way to remove excess fat from the body. Morning walk is one of the best exercises which can increase the metabolism level in the body.

2. Drink water

When the body cannot process the food properly, gastric problems and other digestion problems start accumulating. Doctors suggest 2 litres of water per day for the proper functioning of the liver.

3. Consume the right food

It is not the excess food that is the reason for fat. Instead, it is the wrong food which increases the weight. Reducing fat becomes easy when an individual consumes nutritious and proteinous food. It gives energy to the body and maintains the metabolism.

4. Take enough sleep

The routine nowadays is a major problem for many people, and one thing that suffers the most is sleep. The body needs to get enough rest to perform all the processes smoothly. The ideal time for which one has to sleep is 8 hours a day.

5. Decrease the intake of sugar

There are many problems which an individual faces due to the high consumption of sugar. It includes diabetes, heart problems, obesity, and many others. One has to avoid cold drinks and other drinks which have a high amount of sugar.

What are the things that one should avoid?

Chemicals for reducing fat are the easiest way to reduce fat, and people often consume them because of the difficulty in reducing fat. These steroids are not present only in the form of powder but also in the form of injections. These chemicals’ side effects are immense, and people regret their decision to choose them over natural ingredients. The results from these chemicals are not permanent and vanish as soon as they stop consumption. Natural ingredients can take time, but the results will stay there even after quitting the consumption.

The reason why people don’t come across results

Skipping the meals

There is a myth that eating excess food can increase your weight. That is the reason that people skip meals which is wrong. It is essential to consume the right food, and one can increase the number of meals by consuming less food.

Conclusion

These are some recipes that one can try to get a good body shape. The ingredients present in these recipes dissolve the hardened fat and prevent it from accumulating. One can consume it a few times a week, but if any of the recipes cause any problem, one can stop consumption. The results will not be as early as it happens with chemicals, but there will be no side effects. It is important to maintain patience and continue consumption regularly.

A common mistake that people make is that they leave consumption in the middle. In case any recipe doesn’t suit or cause an allergic reaction, then stopping them is essential.