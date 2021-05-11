How To Use Flax Seeds For Hair Growth: Benefits & Side Effects

Who doesn’t desire strong, luscious, and voluminous hair? However, the fast-paced lifestyle can sometimes interfere with natural hair growth. Despite extensive hair care, you may find yourself envious of other women’s long tresses.

With hair care items failing at times, surprisingly, it is one of the recently popular superfoods that comes to the rescue. Flaxseeds offer a wide array of nutritional benefits and have a positive effect on the hair. Flax seeds for hair growth aid in the nourishment of the mane and ensures silky, smooth, and gorgeous hair strands.

Though there is not much research that can back up the beneficial aspects, the advantages of flaxseeds for hair are simply undeniable. Moreover, it is easy to incorporate into the diet, while developing a mask or gel is more manageable.

Benefits of flax seeds for hair growth

There are numerous advantages that flaxseed offer for hair growth. Not only is this beneficial seed good for health, but it does have a miraculous effect on the hair. The result is long, shiny, and healthy hair. However, before you start using them as part of your hair care regime, it is vital to understand the benefits. Some of them are listed here:

1. Rich in Vitamin E

Flaxseeds are an excellent source of Vitamin E. It decreases the impact of free radicals in the scalp and promotes hair elongation. Moreover, it can also stimulate the strength of the hair follicles. With its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, Vitamin E can promote hair growth. It can also combat premature graying with the aid of oxidative stress.

2. Have high levels of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Flaxseeds have a distinct form of fatty acid, known as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). These fatty acids aid in keeping the heart-healthy. Moreover, it also decreases inflammation that ultimately leads to the reduction in potential diseases. This, in turn, assists in limiting weakness of the tresses and hair loss. Furthermore, they offer nourishment to the follicles and thereby enhance the elasticity of the fibres.

3. Contains B vitamins

The lack of B vitamins can ultimately lead to hair loss. Flaxseeds have a high level of B vitamins. These include biotin, niacin, vitamin B12, folic acid, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, and pyridoxine. The nutrients aid in making your hair healthy and strong at an accelerated rate.

4. Offers nourishment to the hair

Flaxseeds contain high levels of magnesium, copper, selenium, manganese, and B vitamins. These nutrients aid in improving hair strength and thereby make the hair grow faster.

5. Decreases brittleness

With the wide range of nutrients, flaxseed can combat hair breakage by enhancing hair elasticity. It can then ultimately improve the hair quality, leading to a reduction in brittleness.

6. Excellent source of protein

It is a widely known fact that proteins play a significant role in hair growth. Flaxseeds have high quantities of protein that can aid in the strengthening of the braids.

7. Reduces hair thinning

Lignin, which works as an excellent antioxidant, is found in high levels in flaxseeds. It slows down the natural process of ageing of the hair. It is this condition that leads to severe hair loss. Due to lignin, flaxseeds can help in decreasing hair thinning.

8. Decrease in scalp inflammation

Due to the beneficial anti-inflammatory properties of the omega-3 fatty acids present in flaxseeds, it can help in the reduction of scalp inflammation. Scalp sensitivity can be due to a wide range of factors such as the itchy scalp, dandruff, etc. The fatty acids assist in keeping the scalp moisturized and thus decreasing the flakiness.

How to incorporate flax seeds into the daily routine?

There are two broad ways that you can integrate flax seeds into the daily schedule. One way is to add it to the existing diet. And, the other route is to make a hair mask or gel.

Inclusion of flaxseeds into the diet

There are numerous ways that you can integrate flax seeds into the daily diet. Some of them are listed below.

You can ingest raw flax seeds regularly. The most recommended amount is two tablespoons. However, it is always advisable to consult a medical professional before consuming it.

Use grounded flax seeds in the soup or oatmeal

Sprinkle the flax seeds onto the salads

Mix yoghurt and flaxseeds to create a delicious concoction. You can also add cinnamon, blueberries, and strawberries to it.

Adding the flaxseed powder to muffins, cookies, and smoothies

Using Flax Seeds as a topical application

Flax seeds for hair growth can be used by making the following recipes. To use flaxseeds topically, you can make a mask or a hair gel. The steps needed to make either are given below. Take a look!

1. Flaxseed hair gel

To develop the flaxseed hair gel, you will need some ingredients. These are –

Filtered water – 2 cups

Flaxseeds – ¼ cup

Lemon juice – 1 tablespoon

To create the best flaxseed hair gel, you must first heat the water and place the flaxseeds into it. When the solutions start thickening, you must add the lemon juice. After some gentle stirring, you need to make sure that there is a gel-like consistency. Then, turn the heat off and let it cool. Now, you must strain the gel and collect it in a bottle or jar. You can now apply the gel to the hair strands. Repeat this process daily to improve hair growth drastically.

2. Flaxseed hair oil

You will need a hot towel and flaxseed oil for the flaxseed hair oil (2 tablespoons).

Firstly, you must pour the flaxseed oil into a bowl and let it heat for some time. Now, when it becomes slightly hot, you can turn off the heat. Then, use this oil to massage the scalp for at least 15 minutes. After that, you can also apply it to the hair strands. Now, use the hot towel to wrap the entire hair. Let the towel be there for a minimum of 30 minutes. Then, use a shampoo to wash the time. You can repeat this process at least 2-3 times per week.

Note: If you are wondering how to make a hot towel, it is considerably easy. You can simply use an oven to warm up the towel. Then put it inside hot water for some time. After that, use a hairdryer to heat it further.

Flaxseeds: The side effects

Flax seeds for hair growth are great, but every coin has two sides. It is without a doubt that flaxseeds are a powerhouse of nutrients and vitamins. However, like all ingredients, there are some adverse effects. You should understand the dosage before consuming it. Too much consumption can lead to a wide array of health risks. Given below are some of the side effects of flaxseeds.

1. Impact clotting

Flaxseeds can harm the clotting time of the blood. It might take too much time for blood clotting. Moreover, blood can also emerge via stool or vomit.

2. Worsening of inflammation

Though flaxseeds have anti-inflammatory properties, consuming more than the recommended amount can have adverse effects. It can lead to the worsening of inflammatory conditions.

3. Acts as a laxative

One of the worst side effects of being an excellent laxative is triggering several other gastrointestinal issues. For instance, you can face diarrhoea, abdominal discomfort, cramps, ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome, etc.

4. Cause blockage in the intestine

Consumption of a high dosage of flaxseeds can cause issues with the intestines. It can block the pathway and lead to severe health problems.

5. Unsafe during pregnancy

Flaxseeds are known to have an impact on hormones. Thus, it is considered unsafe for consumption for pregnant women.

6. Neurotoxin effects

Flaxseeds contain cyanogens which in turn can trigger neurotoxic effects.

7. Macular degeneration

Being an excellent source of alpha-linolenic acid, flaxseeds can inevitably enhance the chance of the onset of macular degeneration.

8. Risk of allergy

Allergic reaction to flax seeds includes acne, rashes, breathing difficulty and rashes.

9. Toxicity

Consuming unripe, ungrounded flaxseeds can lead to a toxic reaction within the body.

Other side effects include –

Drop in the blood pressure

Sensitivity of the skin to the flaxseed oil

Increase in the chance of prostate cancer

How much flaxseed is good for hair growth?

It is vital to note that there is no specific research or evidence that indicates the actual dosage amount for improving hair growth. However, in most cases, the suggested amount is 1-2 tablespoons per day. But, this amount can vary from individual to individual. That is why it is always advisable to get a doctor’s suggestion before you intend to use it for hair growth. If your body doesn’t agree with the consumption of flaxseeds, you can always use it topically. It is the best way to the desired results.

Conclusion

Flax seeds for hair growth do wonders. One of the most nutritious plant-based supplements, flaxseed offers numerous benefits for the hair. You can either add it to your existing diet, or you can make a topical gel. Regardless of the usage, it can produce remarkable results for your tresses. Shiny, long and lustrous hair is no longer a dream.

However, it is advisable to take necessary caution while incorporating flaxseed into your existing diet or hair care routine. The best solution is to consult with a healthcare professional before making any decision.

