Rice Flour For Skin Whitening Face Masks

Everyone loves to have clear and bright skin, but maintaining it seems difficult sometimes. Skin whitening creams do make promises that you will have brighter skin in just a few days, but they can have dangerous side effects on your skin if the ingredients are improper. Making a face mask for your skin will eliminate all such doubts, and you can get fairer skin eventually.

Rice flour for skin whitening is considered to be one of the best home remedy ingredients. It also contains vitamin B for exfoliation and removal of dead skin cells. Here are a few rice flour face pack which you can use for skin whitening:

Rice flour for skin whitening face packs

1. Oats and Rice Flour

Oats have amazing exfoliating properties due to their rough texture. It is also an antioxidant that helps you get clearer skin by removing all kinds of dirt and impurities. Add a tablespoon of rice flour, and a teaspoon each of oats, honey, and milk (at room temperature) in a bowl and mix everything well to form a paste.

Apply this on your face and let it sit for an hour or so. Your skin will start to tighten up, and this is when you should rinse it off and wash your face. Do this twice or rice a week to have the best results.

2. Green tea and rice flour

Green tea has several antioxidants which help to flush out toxins from your skin. Using it makes the skin look brighter and improves its texture. Brew some green tea in hot water and let it cool down completely. Then, add two tablespoons of rice flour to it to make a thick paste. You can also add a teaspoon of lemon juice to it.

Apply this paste on your face and let it sit for a while. Rinse it off after 20-30 minutes and wash your face thoroughly. For effective skin whitening, you can apply this mixture twice or thrice a week.

3. Tomato juice and rice flour

Tomato is a popular astringent that clears your skin by removing blackheads and acne and making it look brighter. It effectively helps in skin whitening by improving the blood circulation on your face. Make a thick paste using a tablespoon of tomato juice, a teaspoon of rice flour, and olive oil, and mix it thoroughly.

Apply this on your face and massage it for two to three minutes before you wash it off. Cleanse your face and apply a moisturizer right after this process. You can repeat this regularly to have a fairer-looking face in no time.

4. Cream, turmeric, and rice flour

This combination is an absolute hit when it comes to skin whitening. Turmeric is an antiseptic with anti-inflammatory properties that help to cleanse your face by removing impurities and dirt effectively. Fresh cream or malai, on the other hand, has antioxidant properties which help to remove dead skin cells and promote the lightening of skin by preventing tan and sunburn.

Mix a tablespoon each of turmeric, fresh cream, rice flour, and a teaspoon of lemon juice in a bowl. Apply this thick paste on your face and let it dry out for about half an hour. Clean your face properly and moisturize. Repeat once a week for effective results.

5. Corn flour and rice flour

Though rice flour is best for skin lightening, corn flour can also help your skin to get a natural glow. It contains essential proteins and vitamin A which helps in skin whitening effectively by boosting the formation of collagen. Mix two tablespoons each of rice flour and milk with one teaspoon each of cornflour and honey to make a thick paste.

Now apply this paste to your face and massage it for about two to three minutes. Let it sit for some time and then wash it off. You are sure to get clearer and fairer skin if you apply this paste two to three times a week.

6. Milk, saffron, and rice flour

This combination helps get rid of the tan on your skin and makes your skin look clearer and whiter. Saffron has anti-inflammatory properties which help in lightening your skin tone gradually. When combined with rice flour, it can perform even better so that you have brighter skin in no time. For this, you need to take two tablespoons of rice flour, one tablespoon of milk, and three to four strands of saffron, and mix them all to make a fine paste.

Keep it aside for half an hour, and then apply it to your face. Let it sit for 30 minutes, and rinse off. Make sure you use good quality products for effective results soon.

7. Multani mitti and rice flour

Multani mitti has bleaching properties, and when applied to the face, it can effectively lighten the skin colour while also removing toxic particles. It helps to improve the skin tone without having any side effects on your skin. Mix one tablespoon of rice flour, half a tablespoon of Multani mitti, one tablespoon of milk and honey in a bowl.

Apply this paste on your face and leave it for 30 minutes. The skin will start to tighten up, and visible cracks will be seen. Wash your face with cold water and rinse it off. You will get to see the results within a week if you apply it regularly as and when you get time.

8. Papaya extract and rice flour

Papaya has cleansing properties that can help lighten your skin tone. It also has amazing bleaching properties which help to remove tan from your skin and make it look brighter and clean. Take two tablespoons of rice flour and papaya juice each, and mix it well to form a paste. Make sure to get rid of the lumps before using it.

You can also add a teaspoon of lemon juice to the mixture for even better results. Apply this paste on your face and let it sit for half an hour. Wash it off and clean your face properly, and then apply moisturizer to your face.

9. Aloe vera and rice flour

Aloe vera has aloin and aloesin which reduces hyperpigmentation and helps in the growth of skin cells. This effectively helps your skin to whiten up with a glowing appearance. It also lightens blemishes on your face which in turn makes your skin look brighter. Make a thick paste by mixing two tablespoons of rice flour and aloe vera gel.

Add some water if needed, so that you have a perfect consistency. Apply this on your face and massage gently. Allow it to rest for about 30 minutes and then rinse it off. Do this regularly to prevent sunburns and have a lighter skin tone within a week or two.

10. Potato and rice flour

Potatoes contain catecholase, a type of enzyme which helps in skin whitening. It also exfoliates your skin cells and helps reduce dark circles effectively. Grate a potato and extract its pulp. Add two tablespoons of rice flour to it, and make a thick paste. Apply this on your face and let it sit. The paste will have a soothing impact on your skin and help you relax as well.

Keep it as it is for 20 minutes and then wash it off. If you continue applying this twice or thrice a week, you will be able to witness the results within a few days. It will make your skin look brighter and your face will look younger than ever.

11. Sandalwood and rice flour

This is yet another excellent home remedy for skin whitening. Sandalwood helps reduce the concentration of melanin in your skin, which in turn aids in brightening the skin. It is also anti-inflammatory in nature, which helps you have a soothing effect on your skin. Mix a tablespoon of rice flour and sandalwood powder with a tablespoon of whisked yoghurt and make a fine paste.

Apply this on your face and massage it. Let it sit for half an hour and then rinse it off and wash your face with cold water. Apply this twice or thrice a week to get instant results. Your skin will look brighter, and all the blackheads, acne, and impurities will be gone in no time.

Final Word

Home remedies can effectively light up your skin in no time. Rice flour is an important ingredient in many ways. It helps to get rid of unwanted pigmentation and makes your skin look bright. Rice flour also acts as a rough texture that can effectively unclog the pores and make your skin look natural when rubbed gently on your skin. Overall, you can try the above-mentioned DIY techniques at home for skin whitening, and you will not be disappointed.

Many of the ways show results within a week, and if you apply them regularly, you are surely going to have a glow on your skin that you always wanted. Mix them the right way, and apply them regularly for having the desired results soon.

Also Read: