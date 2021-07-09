Basil is one of the most popular herbs which belongs to the family of Lamiaceae, and it provides various benefits to an individual. People are not interested in discovering the useful remedies of ancient times and are more attracted to modern chemical-based products. The herbs are still available, and the people who are old still prefer them because they are aware of their positive results.

Basil is a plant that resembles tulsi in terms of taste and other benefits. Both of them belong to the same medical group and show great results if they are used in the right way. Hair problems are increasing worldwide, and the reason for that is the lack of essential supplements that hair is getting. Basil for hair can be the best herb that can help in preparing the best hair masks for healthy and strong hair.

Benefits of Basil

1. Improves the blood circulation

The flow of oxygen and other nutrients is necessary for the growth of hair. Basil is one ingredient that helps ensure that the hair Folies are getting proper nourishment and promoting strong hair growth.

2. Prevents hair fall

The role of the scalp is to hold the hair and to provide necessary nourishment to them. When the scalp becomes weak, then problems like hair fall start happening. Basil can be the best solution to stop hair fall. The nutrients present in basil are provided to the hair follicles, which reduces brittle and weak hair.

3. Prevents from dandruff and other infections

The antifungal and antibacterial properties of basil help keep the scalp away from all the infections and dandruff problems. More often than people come across weak and curly hair or hair fall when dandruff is present on the scalp.

4. Prevents the itching in the scalp

Itching is the major cause of the damage to the delicate skin of the scalp, which further affects the growth of hair. There are anti-inflammatory properties present in the basil that prevent itchiness and keep the scalp clean.

There are several other benefits that basil offers, and it is not only for hair but also many other benefits.

Basil For Hair Masks

1. Lemon and Basil Hair Mask

Lemon is beneficial for hair growth as it promotes collagen production in the hair. It also contains vitamin C that prevents hair damage and manages the oil content on the scalp. Excess oil on the scalp slows down the growth of hair and also blocks the hair follicles. In addition, there are other nutrients present in lemon that give proper nutrition to the hair and ensure a clean and healthy scalp.

How to prepare this mask?

Preparing this mask is easy, and for that, one needs to crush some basil leaves and add four drops of lemon juice to them. After adding, one has to apply the mixture on the scalp and give a massage for 30 minutes. Something that has to be made sure of is that the leaves should ground finely, and lemon juice should be fresh. One can apply this mixture twice a week and notice some amazing results within a few weeks. It has some amazing results, but one has to be regular in applying this mask.

2. Basil and Aloe vera hair mask

The pH level is the most important factor because it boosts hair growth, strengthens the hair, and looks shiny. Aloe vera helps maintain the pH level and has antibacterial properties that keep dandruff and other infections away from the scalp. Regular use of aloe vera can improve the texture of the hair, and it also acts as a natural conditioner for the hair.

How to prepare this mask?

One has to take some basil leaves and crush them well in a bowl. Now is the time to add 2-3 teaspoons of aloe vera gel and mix both of them well. Once both the ingredients are mixed well, one has to apply this mask on their scalp and give a good massage for 30 minutes. After the massage, one can wash off their head with normal water. The hair will feel smooth and silky after using this mask.

3. Basil and yoghurt hair mask

The antifungal properties of yogurt help fight dandruff and damaged hair. People have been using this ingredient for ages to get rid of many scalp problems and make their scalp clear. It also moisturizes the hair naturally, and that is the best benefit of this ingredient because moisturization is important for better hair growth. First, of course, one has to make sure that the yoghurt is fresh.

How to prepare this mask?

The first step is to take some basil leaves and crush them finely. No one has to add two to three teaspoons of yoghurt to the crushed leaves and apply the mixture to their scalp. It is advised to make some partitions in the hair before applying the mixture. The reason being is the proper nourishment of the scalp is important, so the mixture should reach the roots. One has to gently massage the scalp for 30 minutes and then wash off their head with normal water.

4. Basil and Olive Oil hair mask

Olive oil helps in strengthening the hair and also prevents hair breakage. Other benefits of olive oil include the antibacterial properties that keep all the infections away from the scalp. In addition, it nourishes the scalp, which helps the hair in getting the essential supplements for better growth.

How to prepare this mask?

Preparing this mask is easy, and for that, one needs a bowl with some leaves of basil and two to three teaspoons of olive oil. No one has crushed the leaves and added the olive oil into them. The leaves should be crushed to become a paste, and after that, one can apply that on their scalp. A gentle massage for 30 minutes is a must, and after that, one can wash off the paste from their head.

5. Basil hair mask with honey

Honey helps provide moisture to the scalp, and that is important because that maintains the moisturizing in the hair. The other benefits include the strengthening of the hair and prevention from the damage of hair. The clearer the scalp is, the better the hair’s growth because that helps the hair follicles get proper oxygen.

How to prepare this mask?

One has to take some basil leaves and crush them till the time it looks like a paste. Next would be to add two to three teaspoons of honey and mix both of them well. The next step would be to apply the mixture to the scalp and give a gentle massage for some time. Of course, one has to make sure that they do not scratch their scalp while massage as that will affect the delicate skin of the scalp. As honey is a bit sticky, one can wash off their head with lukewarm water and repeat it twice a week.

6. Basil hair mask with coconut milk

There are several benefits that coconut milk offers to the hair.

It boosts Keratin, a protein present in the hair, and helps keep the hair strong and healthy. Several vitamins are found in coconut water; it includes A, C, B1, B3, B5, and B6. Apart from protein, the body is also in need of vitamins that coconut milk provides adequately. It slows down hair loss, which is a major problem which many individuals are coming across. It keeps the scalp free from all the infections like fungal infection, dandruff, and many others.

How to prepare this mask?

One has to take some basil leaves and grind them to make a paste and add two to three teaspoons of coconut milk. Now is the time to apply this mixture to the scalp and give a gentle massage for some time. There are some amazing results which one will come across after using this hair mask. Once the time is over, one can wash off their head with normal water and repeat the same up to thrice in a week. It is one of the most effective among all, and generally, it suits all scalp skin types and makes the hair shine.

Conclusion

There are plenty of hair health benefits which basil offers, and one can get all those benefits by preparing basil hair masks. Mixing basil with different ingredients to prepare masks improves hair quality and helps in knowing which ingredient will suit the best for the hair. One aspect which is the most crucial while using the natural ingredient is that it has to be used fresh.

Excess of everything is bad, and that is the case with the natural ingredients also. That’s why one should not apply the hair mask more than twice a week, and it takes time to show results, so one has to keep a bit of patience. If there is irritation in the scalp using any ingredient, then one can stop using that ingredient and try some other one.

