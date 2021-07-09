7 Surprising Fennel Benefits For Skin

In ancient times people always preferred using natural ingredients and cane across less skin-related problems. The advertisements of chemicals somehow make people believe that chemicals are not bad for the skin. No one advertises natural ingredients because there is no profit in doing so. Natural herbs are effective and do not show any side effects. It is always about using the right natural ingredient to maintain healthy skin. One natural herb which is effective and shows results within a short time is fennel.

Below we have discussed fennel benefits for skin which would surely help you in getting beautiful skin.

Fennel Benefits for Skin

1. Prevents Aging

Fennel has some antioxidant properties that help fight wrinkles and other skin problems that come across while aging. Acne is one of the major skin problems people come across more often, and the fennel prevents free radicals, snatches away oxygen from healthy cells, and causes acne.

2. Helps in cleaning the skin

The dirt which gets stuck in the pores is often the reason behind pimples, acne, and other skin problems. The solution to all of them could be fennel which helps in deep cleansing the skin and removes dirt and excess oil from the skin. It ultimately prevents the clogging of the pores, and the skin stays fresh and healthy.

3. Glowing Skin

There are several vitamins present in fennel, and these are essential vitamins that help get healthy and glowing skin. It also lightens the dark spots and scars present on the skin, making the skin look smooth and healthy. The vitamins present in the funnel include vitamins A, C, and E, and all these vitamins help maintain healthy skin.

4. Provides iron, magnesium, copper, and zinc

Magnesium helps in faster recovery by boosting the growth of healthy cells in the skin. It also maintains the elasticity in the skin, which people start losing during old age. Copper, on the other hand, moisturizes the skin and keeps all the skin problems away. It is also used for whitening the skin.

5. Detoxify the skin

There are toxins present in the skin which prevents the growth of healthy cells of the skin. These toxins are also responsible for acne and dark spots, which people often come across. Thanks to the therapeutic properties present in the fennel seeds, it purifies the skin and gives smooth and glowing skin.

6. Puffy Eyes

It doesn’t take much time for the fennel seeds to show results and provide relief from red, itchy, and puffy eyes. The hot puffy eyes can get a cooling sensation if one could apply the fennel seeds paste on the eyelid area. It also fights fungal infections, which many people come across at least once in their lifetime. The fungal infections increase when an individual does itching, and fennel seeds help reduce the itchiness in the skin.

7. Removes excess sebum

Excess sebum on the skin is the reason for many skin problems like acne, rash, etc. Fennel seeds help in managing the sebum secretion on the skin and open up the clogged pores. It also circulates the blood flow, which is essential for the growth of good cells in the skin.

Skin Routine enhancement with Fennel

1. Fennel skin toner

It is easy to prepare fennel skin toner, and for that, one needs a teaspoon of fennel seeds, fennel essential oil, and water. The first step would be to add some water to a pan and add one teaspoon of fennel seeds. Let the water reach its boiling level and after that, remove the pan from the stove. Now wait till the point the water temperature becomes normal and after that fennel essential oil. One can store this toner in a small container and dab the toner with cotton on the skin.

2. Fennel and oatmeal mask

Oatmeal acts as the best remedy for soaking excess from the skin, treating acne, removing dead skin cells, and many others. Preparing this mask is easy, and for that, one needs one teaspoon of oatmeal, half a cup of water, and one teaspoon of fennel seeds. The first step would be to take some warm water and then add one teaspoon of seeds. Now would be the time to add one teaspoon of oatmeal powder to fennel water.

Mixing the mixture well and dabbing it on the skin would be the last step. The small granules of oatmeal will rub against all the uneven surfaced dead skin or the pimples and will make the skin clear and smooth.

3. Fennel, and yoghurt face mask

Yoghurt helps fight all skin infections and moisturizes the skin too. The lactic acid present in yoghurt helps brighten the skin and removes dark circles from under the eyes. Preparing this mask is easy, and for that, one needs one teaspoon of fennel and add that to the half glass of boiling water present in the pan. Now, one has to wait until the funnel water temperature comes back to normal and then add a teaspoon of yoghurt.

It will become thick, so one can also blend the mixture and apply that on their skin. Leave the mixture on the skin for 20 minutes, and then wash off the face with lukewarm water. One can repeat this twice a week and observe some amazing results within a couple of weeks. One can add some aloe vera to the mixture as it can provide a cool sensation on the face and has plenty of skin benefits.

4. Fennel, honey, and Yogurt mask

The antibacterial and antiseptic properties of honey help prevent all the bacteria and faster recovery of skin cells. It is easy to prepare this mask, and for that, one needs to take a teaspoon of honey, one teaspoon of fennel, and one teaspoon of yoghurt. Now the first step is to crush the fennel well and once it gets converted into powdered form, add honey and yoghurt to it.

The final step would be to apply the mixture on your face and leave that for 20 minutes and then wash off the face with lukewarm water. One can also add lemon but it completely depends on the skin type. Some people are allergic to lemon so they can avoid it and the quantity that one has to take is 1 teaspoon of lemon juice.

5. Tea Tree oil and Fennel mask

There are plenty of benefits which tea tree offers to the skin like it opens the clogged pores, inflammation and many other benefits. Preparing this mask is easy, and for that, one needs one teaspoon of fennel seeds and 1 cup of water. Add seeds into the water, boil it for 15 minutes, and then add two to three drops of tea tree oil. No one has to dab the mixture on their skin and lets it stay there for 20 minutes. One can wash off their face using lukewarm water after giving a gentle massage on the skin.

6. Fennel Drink

It is easy to prepare the fennel drink, and for that, one has to add one teaspoon of fennel in a cup of water and leave that overnight. In the morning, one can drink that fennel water and drink two to three times a day. It will purify the blood and will offer other health benefits too.

7. Fennel Tea

It is the most popular drink which is good in taste and also has a good taste. Preparing this is easy, and for that, one needs to take one teaspoon of fennel and add them to a pan filled with water. Now one has to start boiling the water and add half a teaspoon of tea and half a cup of milk. Let the mixture get boiled, and once it is prepared, then consume it hot. It often happens that people say that it relieves stress and makes them feel awake.

Conclusion

These are the benefits that fennel seeds offer, and there are various fennel masks that one can use to get flawless skin. One can choose the mask that suits their skin best according to the other ingredients needed to make the mask. In some rare cases, if one comes across redness in the skin or any other problem, one can stop using that mask and look for others.

One thing that one needs to make sure of is that they continue using the mask at least twice a week and several weeks. The results are slow, but they are long-lasting, unlike the chemicals. One can also enjoy some fennel seeds drink, which purifies the skin and helps get better digestion. The drink and the masks will be the most effective when consumed or applied in a fresh state.

