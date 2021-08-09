12 Best Hollywood Motivational Movies (2021)

Movies are of different genres, but every movie has a unique story. Also, every level has a message to the world. These stories contain beautiful elements that motivate us more and more every time we watch such films. Watching inspiring movies is not just consuming entertainment. It gives us the imagination power to do something great.

Not only that, but it also helps us in releasing the stress from our life. No doubt, Hollywood motivational movies will act as medicine to relieve the destructive emotions in your life. Looking at the struggle of actors, actresses, and other characters in all the best motivational films for their incredible roles will motivate you a lot. So, hold on to your seat with some snacks and watch all the 2021 best Hollywood motivational movies mentioned below.

Best Hollywood Motivational Movies

1. The Theory of Everything

IMDB: 7.7/10

The Theory of Everything film depicts the life of the renowned genius scientist Stephen Hawking. It’s a romantic cum drama Hollywood film directed by James Marsh in 2014 that received a 7.7 IMDB positive rating with praise for the motivation score. In this film, you will know how Stephen struggled his entire life with motor neuron disease to be one of the most outstanding scientists of all time. In addition, you will learn how Stephen met Jane Hawking and the romance between them during the early years of his successful life. You will know the complete biography of this great scientist and will inspire you to be hardworking and successful.

2. Hacksaw Ridge

IMDB: 8.1/10

Hacksaw Ridge was filmed in Australia and released in the U.S. on 4th November 2016. It’s a so-called war Hollywood movie, but the story completely bends towards the country’s motivation. Gained a positive spike in IMDB rating of 8.1 and crossed over $180.4 million worldwide. This film is based on a true story of a U.S. soldier, Pfc. Desmond Doss and the film story show how this soldier during the war between America and Japan saved 75 other soldiers on the battlefield. He was a follower of non-violence, so he refused to hold arms in his hand. Instead, he joined the war as a non-combat soldier to play the role of a medic in the war field. The film’s name was given in relevance to a cliff of 400-foot height, which was there in the original war.

Doss used to climb up and down this cliff to save soldiers after injury. This film is motivating how a soldier saved so many other soldier’s lives.

3. The Social Network

IMDB:7.7/10

Almost every one of us is using Facebook. This film shows how Mark Zuckerberg and his co-founder created a social network site ‘Facebook’ during his early days of college life. Then, you will see how this idea of social networking reached the entire globe and created an enormous business empire. Many ups and downs came to the company over the years. This is one of the best motivating films of all time. You will know the entrepreneur is thinking of Zuckerberg, and that will inspire you.

4. Crip Camp

IMDB:7.7/10

This is a documentary film depicting the life of disabled teens. The film was produced by ex-US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama. The teens were fighting for their civil rights. However, they were isolated, discriminated against, and never got a good education. This film was made to amplify their voice and make people aware of their struggles with their lives. This film got many awards and is a must to watch it. It is motivating how these teens are independent at camp and fight for their rights.

5. Palm Springs

IMDB: 7.4/10

Palm Springs was released in 2020 by Max Barbakow. The most praised Hollywood motivational movie for the concept. They were often short movies arranged to gather a positive IMDB rating of 7.4. This is an outstanding sci-fi comedy film. In this film, two guests who came for a wedding at palm springs got stuck in an infinite time loop. In this time loop, they meet each other in the same place every day, and gradually they develop romance for each other. This film is filled with a great sense of humour which the audience loved a lot.

6. The Peanut Butter Falcon

IMDB:7.6/10

This is a comedy-drama film on a story of a man who runs away from a nursing hospital to fulfil his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. He is a man who has down syndrome. He used to watch the videotapes of his favourite wrestler for motivation. While running, he finds another man, and later they become excellent friends.

This film has hilarious, humorous scenes and should not be missed to watch. It is inspiring to see how this man ran away to achieve the dream of being a pro-wrestler.

7. Rocky

IMDB: 8.1/10

A struggling boxer, Rocky Balboa(Sylvester Stallone), is struggling to become a number one boxer. He goes through many upsides down in his career, and yet he goes on in his path to achieve success. This movie is all about the changes we go through in our career life—a great film with great teachings. If one is seeking motivation, it is the best movie to cheer up. Bing it up with the fantastic movie rocky.

8. 127 hours

IMDB: 7.5/10

James Franco, starring as Aron Ralson, is confused between his life and death. He has 127 hours on his hand to complete the hiking, yet he meets with an accident. He recalls his loved ones at the peak hour. This movie inspires everyone with its mesmerizing story and teaches how one takes life for granted. It is a motivating movie based on true stories.

9. It’s A Wonderful Life

IMDB: 8.6/10

Do you believe in Guardian angels? Well, this movie will make you realize we all have one guardian in our life in the form of humans. It is Christmas, and everyone is happy except George Bailey; he is struggling with life problems. He was about to end his life when he found out about his guardian angel. An inspiring movie under the rom-com category inspires how life is beautiful living with your favourite ones.

10. The World’s Fastest Indian

IMDB: 7.2/10

This movie is based on facts and events. A man named Burt Munroh is trying to modify a classic Indian motorcycle. He spends years perfecting the motorcycle, and one fine day, he takes up the bike in Utah’s salt flats, where he sets records. A movie was reflecting the importance of achieving something in life. Everyone has dreams and aspirations, yet only a few pursue them. Thus this motivates all young minds that nothing is impossible in life.

11. Forrest Gump

IMDB: 8.8/10

Love is all about simplicity and life. A low I.Q. Man Forrest Gump(Tom Hanks) now wants to reunite with his childhood sweetheart. In the reunion path, he unfolds the story of the Vietnam War, the Watergate scandal, and other historical events. Gump, with innocent behavior, tries to make everyone happy. A movie based on love and innocence teaches how life is a tale and death is part of that deal. The movies will motivate every kind of age group and will make them realize how grateful they are.

12. Interstellar

IMDB: 8.6/10

This is one of the most famous and best sci-fi films of this decade. This film shows the love between a daughter and a father. The story starts with the daughter of the protagonist in the movie, where she finds some patterns in a room of the house. This pattern brings a mystery, and the father tries to solve it. The father was an excellent mechanic and astronaut, and hence he was called to do a space mission by the government.

In the later part of the story, it is shown that the earth becomes uninhabitable when the father was travelling in the space of the unknown universe. There are so many spoilers in this film, and you should not miss them. This film motivates everyone to learn more and more about the science and the mystery of the universe.

Conclusion

So now you have come to know some of the best motivational films to watch. All the movies mentioned have an excellent IMDb rating. They have a fascinating and curious story that will make you watch them again and again. The films are from different genres and will increase your taste in cinema. So, sit down in front of your television or pc, and start watching them one by one to motivate you to be more successful in life.

Also Read: