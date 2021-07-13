For millions of women throughout the world, sandalwood is a “holy grail” skincare product. Sandalwood has long been used in skincare, and we often employ the white variety of the component for this reason. White sandalwood, also known as Indian sandalwood, has garnered a lot of popularity because of its great skin benefits and aroma. But did you know that the red sandalwood version is just as good for your skin?

In reality, red sandalwood, also known as ‘Rakta Chandana,’ is one of the most trusted natural substances that, when used in a face pack or face mask, may help you solve practically all of your beauty problems.

Sandalwood is a highly effective anti-inflammatory and cooling agent for the skin. It has a wide range of healing effects, making it an instant favourite at home for a variety of skin issues. The use of sandalwood face packs and other beauty elements brightens the skin. Sandalwood can be used on sensitive skin that is prone to rashes, skin irritation, and redness. Because of its soothing and nourishing powers, sandalwood has been a well-kept beauty secret. Learn how to incorporate it into your beauty regimen.

The scent of sandalwood transports me back to my childhood when the scent would remain around the house. The smell of agarbatti or face packs, as used by our grandparents and aunts, immediately produces a pleasant atmosphere. This is only one of the many advantages of sandalwood. What more skin benefits do you know about sandalwood powder? This gift from nature offers calming and cooling characteristics, making it an ideal ingredient for cosmetic products. From regular skincare to blemish removal, rashes healing, wrinkle prevention.

Sandalwood’s scent evokes a sense of calm and blissful bliss. Red sandalwood, on the other hand, has been utilized sparingly in residences and other utility stages. However, the purpose of this page is to discuss the various applications of red sandalwood, also known as rakta Chandan. The bark of the sandalwood tree is used to make this particular red sandalwood. Sandalwood paste can be found in a number of fragrant items on the market. In the market, there are plenty of masks available. But they all are harmful to our skin as they contain paraben and SLS, and other toxic chemicals.

So today, we have compiled a set of amazing face masks exclusively made at home with the magic ingredient red sandalwood. Let’s have a look at several face packs that can help us to enhance our skin. We can make it with red sandalwood.

Red sandalwood DIY face Pack for Dry skin

Ingredients: Coconut oil, red sandalwood powder

For the first recipe, you will have to mix a few drops of coconut oil with the sandalwood powder. Make a paste. Apply on your face and wash after 20 minutes. For dry skin, red sandalwood is a godsend. Coconut oil has long been the most effective component in the treatment of dry skin.

Red sandalwood DIY face pack for instant glow

Ingredients: Papaya, red sandalwood

You will have to make a thick paste of papaya by cutting it into small pieces. Then grind it into a mixer. Add the desired amount of red sandalwood powder to it and apply it to your face for about 30 minutes. After washing, you will notice an instant change. Papaya is well-known for its cleaning properties. When combined with sandalwood, this exfoliates the skin and removes the dead skin. When used daily, this face pack is really beneficial.

Red sandalwood DIY face pack for skin whitening

Ingredients: Lemon juice, red sandalwood powder

Squeeze a generous amount of lemon juice into a spoonful of red sandalwood powder. Apply on your face and see the magic within half an hour. This face mask is ideal for those who have oily skin. It aids in the tightening of the skin’s pores as well as the control of excess sebum production.

Red sandalwood DIY face pack for acne scars and glowing skin

Ingredients: Red sandalwood powder, lemon juice, tomato juice

In a bowl, mix Lemon juice and tomato juice. Give a nice stir. Add Sandalwood powder and make a good thick paste. Apply for 20 minutes on your neck and face and give a good wash after the desired time.

Red sandalwood DIY face pack with rose water

Ingredients: Rosewater, red sandalwood powder, Besan, Turmeric powder

To form a thin paste, add a pinch of turmeric, besan, and red sandalwood powder and the needed amount of rose water. Apply this paste to your face and leave it on for 15 minutes before washing it off with a gentle cleanser.

Red sandalwood DIY face pack for moisturizing glow

Ingredients: Yoghurt, Red sandalwood powder, orange peel powder

Mix all the ingredients well and form a beautiful paste. You can also apply this face mask to tanned parts of your body. Make sure to give it a good sit of 30 minutes. Wash gently with warm water. Sandalwood also aids in the removal of suntan. It’s a simple DIY that restores your natural skin tone!

Red sandalwood DIY ultimate face pack

Ingredients: Milk, red sandalwood powder

To make a thick paste, combine 1-2 teaspoons of red sandalwood powder with 1-2 tablespoons of raw milk. Apply the face mask to your face and leave it on for 20 minutes. Later, rinse with lukewarm water. Red sandalwood powder is a fantastic exfoliant that deeply cleanses the pores and removes all traces of dirt and pollutants from the skin.

It aids in the reduction of pore size and the enhancement of skin beauty. Red sandalwood’s antibacterial characteristics aid in healing acne and pimples while also giving you a smooth, radiant complexion.

Red Sandalwood DIY face pack for glowing skin

Ingredients: Strong chamomile tea, red sandalwood powder

Blend 4 tsp red sandalwood powder with 2 tsp strong chamomile tea to make a paste. Apply it all over your face, wait 20 minutes, then wash it off with cold water. Make sure the paste is cool. It’s a fantastic anti-ageing face pack that fights wrinkles, sagging skin, and other indicators of premature ageing. Both red sandalwood powder and chamomile tea are high in antioxidants and aid in the detoxification of the skin, leaving it feeling refreshed, revitalized, and youthful.

We have discussed some excellent face packs that you can make at home. Let’s now discuss the great benefits sandalwood possess. Benefits of red sandalwood:

Excellent Exfoliator

Evens out the skin tone

Enhances Complexity

Removes tanned skin

Removes Acne Scars and Clears Acne

It’s possible to utilize it for blood cleansing.

Red Sandalwood is used to cure eye diseases in Ayurveda.

Antipyretic, anti-inflammatory, and anthelmintic properties.

These are our top fast and easy sandalwood face packs that you can make and apply any day of the week to restore your skin’s radiance. Red Sandalwood is also thought to be a skin rescuer for tired, lifeless skin. But before you try any of these masks, keep in mind that natural products aren’t always safe and that dosages are crucial.

Before usage:

Consult your pharmacist, physician, or other healthcare experts if you have any health conditions.

Before using the Face Mask on your face, test it on a tiny area of your skin.

In our opinion, give red Sandalwood a permanent position in your beauty bureau because it has so many applications in your skincare routine. We truly hope you found this article content to be beneficial.

